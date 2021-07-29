openbase logo
A concise decorator for retrieving an IP address from http request with Nest.js controller method.

Readme

Nest.js real ip decorator

A concise decorator for retrieving an IP address from http request with Nest.js controller method.

NPM package link

Installation

# Install the upstream version for projects based on NestJS v8
npm install nestjs-real-ip

# Or use the version 1.0.3 for projects based on NestJS v7
npm install nestjs-real-ip@1.0.3

Example controller

import { RealIP } from 'nestjs-real-ip';

@Controller('/')
class TestController {
  @Get('my-ip')
  get(@RealIP() ip: string): string {
    return ip;
  }
}

Under the hood

Based on the tiny module request-ip. It supports a wide list of request headers and properties to get working in almost any environment. See the request-ip module description for details.

Also, see the decorator's tests.

License

The code is under MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.

Development

# Update code, commit and push with git
npm version [ major | minor | patch ]
npm publish

