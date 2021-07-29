Nest.js real ip decorator

A concise decorator for retrieving an IP address from http request with Nest.js controller method.

Installation

Install the upstream version for projects based on NestJS v8 npm install nestjs-real-ip Or use the version 1.0.3 for projects based on NestJS v7 npm install nestjs-real-ip@1.0.3

Example controller

import { RealIP } from 'nestjs-real-ip' ; ( '/' ) class TestController { ( 'my-ip' ) get ( () ip: string ): string { return ip; } }

Under the hood

Based on the tiny module request-ip. It supports a wide list of request headers and properties to get working in almost any environment. See the request-ip module description for details.

Also, see the decorator's tests.

License

The code is under MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.

Development