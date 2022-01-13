The rbac module for Nest. Support NestJS 8 || 7
npm i --save nestjs-rbac
For using
RBAC there is need to implement
IStorageRbac
export interface IStorageRbac {
roles: string[];
permissions: object;
grants: object;
filters: { [key: string]: any | IFilterPermission };
}
export const RBAC: IStorageRbac = {
roles: ['admin', 'user'],
permissions: {
permission1: ['create', 'update', 'delete'],
permission2: ['create', 'update', 'delete'],
permission3: ['filter1', 'filter2', RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER],
permission4: ['create', 'update', 'delete'],
permission5: ['ASYNC_filter1', 'ASYNC_filter2', ASYNC_RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER],
},
grants: {
admin: [
'&user',
'permission1',
'permission3',
'permission5',
],
user: ['&userRoot', 'permission2', 'permission1@create', 'permission3@filter1', 'permission5@ASYNC_filter1'],
userRoot: ['permission4'],
},
filters: {
filter1: TestFilterOne,
filter2: TestFilterTwo,
ASYNC_filter1: TestAsyncFilterOne,
ASYNC_filter2: TestAsyncFilterTwo,
[RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER]: RequestFilter,
[ASYNC_RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER]: RequestAsyncFilter,
},
};
roles: array of roles
permissions: objects of permissions which content actions
grants: objects of assigned permission to roles
filters: objects of customized behavior
prefix
ASYNC_ use for async operations
&: extends grant by another grant, for instance
admin extends
user (only support one level inheritance)
@: a particular action from permission, for instance
permission1@update
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { RBAcModule } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Module({
imports: [
RBAcModule.forRoot(IStorageRbac),
],
controllers: []
})
export class AppModule {}
There is enough to implement IDynamicStorageRbac interface.
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { RBAcModule } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Module({
imports: [
RBAcModule.forDynamic(DynamicStorageService),
],
controllers: []
})
export class AppModule {}
// implement dynamic storage
import { IDynamicStorageRbac, IStorageRbac } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Injectable()
export class DynamicStorageService implements IDynamicStorageRbac {
constructor(
private readonly repository: AnyRepository
) {
}
async getRbac(): Promise<IStorageRbac> {
//use any persistence storage for getting `RBAC`
return await this.repository.getRbac();
}
}
import {RBAcPermissions, RBAcGuard} from 'nestjs-rbac';
import {RBAcAsyncPermissions} from "./rbac.permissions.decorator";
@Controller()
export class RbacTestController {
@RBAcPermissions('permission', 'permission@create')
@UseGuards(
// Any Guard for getting & adding user to request which implements `IRole` interface from `nestjs-rbac`:
//*NOTE:
// const request = context.switchToHttp().getRequest();
// const user: IRole = request.user;
GuardIsForAddingUserToRequestGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/')
async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
}
// example Async
@Controller()
export class RbacAsyncTestController {
@RBAcAsyncPermissions('permission1')
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-permission1')
async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAsyncPermissions('permission2', 'permission1')
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-permission1-and-permission2')
async test2(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAsyncPermissions('permission4')
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-permission4')
async test3(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission5@${ASYNC_RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-request-filter')
async test4(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission4`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-extends-userRoot')
async test5(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission1@create`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-permission1@create')
async test7(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission1@delete`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-permission1@delete')
async test8(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAnyAsyncPermissions(
[`permission1@delete`],
[`permission1@create`]
)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-permission1@deleteOrCreate')
async test9(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
}
// example
export class RbacTestController {
@RBAcPermissions('permission1')
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-permission1')
async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcPermissions('permission2', 'permission1')
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-permission1-and-permission2')
async test2(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcPermissions('permission4')
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-permission4')
async test3(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcPermissions(`permission3@${RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/admin-request-filter')
async test4(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcPermissions(`permission4`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-extends-userRoot')
async test5(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcPermissions(`permission1@create`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-permission1@create')
async test7(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcPermissions(`permission1@delete`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-permission1@delete')
async test8(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcAnyPermissions(
[`permission1@delete`],
[`permission1@create`]
)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/user-permission1@deleteOrCreate')
async test9(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
@RBAcPermissions: obtain 'permission', 'permission@create'
@RBAcAnyPermissions: obtain ['permission'], ['permission@create']
@RBAcAsyncPermissions: obtain ['permission'], ['permission@create']
@RBAcAnyAsyncPermissions obtain ['permission'], ['permission@create'] and async filter
For using async filter add
ASYNC_
It's applicable with the crud library, for example nestjsx/crud
import { RBAcPermissions, RBAcGuard } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Crud({
model: {
type: Company,
},
})
@RBAcPermissions('permission2')
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Controller('companies')
export class CompaniesController implements CrudController<Company> {
constructor(public service: CompaniesService) {}
}
@Crud({
model: {
type: Company,
},
routes: {
getManyBase: {
interceptors : [],
decorators: [RBAcPermissions('permission1')],
},
createOneBase: {
interceptors : [],
decorators: [RBAcPermissions('permission2')],
},
},
})
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Controller('companies')
export class CompaniesController implements CrudController<Company> {
constructor(public service: CompaniesService) {
}
}
import { RbacService } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Controller()
export class RbacTestController {
constructor(
private readonly rbac: RbacService
){}
@Get('/')
async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
return await (await this.rbac.getRole(role)).can('permission', 'permission@create');
return true;
}
}
filter is a great opportunity of customising behaviour RBAC.
For creating
filter, there is need to implement
IFilterPermission interface, which requires for implementing
can method, and bind a key filter with filter implementation, like below:
export const RBAC: IStorageRbac = {
roles: ['role'],
permissions: {
permission1: ['filter1', 'filter2'],
},
grants: {
role: [
`permission1@filter1`
`permission1@filter2`
],
},
filters: {
filter1: TestFilter,
filter2: TestAsyncFilter,
},
};
//===================== implementing filter
import { IFilterPermission } from 'nestjs-rbac';
export class TestFilter implements IFilterPermission {
can(params?: any[]): boolean {
return params[0];
}
}
//===================== implementing async filter
import { IFilterPermission } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Injectable()
export class TestAsyncFilter implements IFilterPermission {
constructor(private readonly myService: MyService) {}
async canAsync(params?: any[]): Promise<boolean> {
const myResult = await this.myService.someAsyncOperation()
// Do something with myResult
return myResult;
}
}
⚠️ - A single filter can implement both
can and
canAsync. If you use the RBAcGuard, they will be evaluated with an AND condition.
ParamsFilter services for passing arguments into particular filter:
const filter = new ParamsFilter();
filter.setParam('filter1', some payload);
const res = await (await rbacService.getRole('admin', filter)).can(
'permission1@filter1',
);
Also RBAC has a default filter
RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER which has
request object as argument:
//===================== filter
export class RequestFilter implements IFilterPermission {
can(params?: any[]): boolean {
return params[0].headers['test-header'] === 'test';
}
}
//===================== storage
export const RBAC: IStorageRbac = {
roles: ['role'],
permissions: {
permission1: ['filter1', 'filter2', RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER],
},
grants: {
role: [
`permission1@${RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`
],
},
filters: {
[RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER]: RequestFilter,
},
};
//===================== using for routes
@RBAcPermissions(`permission1@${RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`)
@UseGuards(
AuthGuard,
RBAcGuard,
)
@Get('/')
async test4(): Promise<boolean> {
return true;
}
By default, RBAC storage always parses grants for each request, in some cases, it can be a very expensive operation. The bigger RBAC storage, the more taking time for parsing. For saving performance RBAC has built-in a cache, based on node-cache
import { RbacCache } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Module({
imports: [
RBAcModule.useCache(RbacCache, {KEY: 'RBAC', TTL: 400}).forDynamic(AsyncService),
],
})
if you need to change a cache storage, there is enough to implement
ICacheRBAC
export interface ICacheRBAC {
KEY: string;
TTL: number;
get(): object | null;
/**
*
* @param value
*/
set(value: object): void;
del(): void;
}
ICacheRBAC
import { ICacheRBAC } from 'nestjs-rbac';
...
@Inject('ICacheRBAC') cache: ICacheRBAC