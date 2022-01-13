openbase logo
Readme

npm version Scrutinizer Code Quality codecov npm RBAC CI RBAC CD

Description

The rbac module for Nest. Support NestJS 8 || 7

Installation

npm i --save nestjs-rbac

Quick Start

For using RBAC there is need to implement IStorageRbac

export interface IStorageRbac {
  roles: string[];
  permissions: object;
  grants: object;
  filters: { [key: string]: any | IFilterPermission };
}

For instance:

export const RBAC: IStorageRbac = {
    roles: ['admin', 'user'],
    permissions: {
        permission1: ['create', 'update', 'delete'],
        permission2: ['create', 'update', 'delete'],
        permission3: ['filter1', 'filter2', RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER],
        permission4: ['create', 'update', 'delete'],
        permission5: ['ASYNC_filter1', 'ASYNC_filter2', ASYNC_RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER],
    },
    grants: {
        admin: [
            '&user',
            'permission1',
            'permission3',
            'permission5',
        ],
        user: ['&userRoot', 'permission2', 'permission1@create', 'permission3@filter1', 'permission5@ASYNC_filter1'],
        userRoot: ['permission4'],

    },
    filters: {
        filter1: TestFilterOne,
        filter2: TestFilterTwo,
        ASYNC_filter1: TestAsyncFilterOne,
        ASYNC_filter2: TestAsyncFilterTwo,
        [RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER]: RequestFilter,
        [ASYNC_RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER]: RequestAsyncFilter,
    },
};

Storage consists of the following keys:

roles: array of roles

permissions: objects of permissions which content actions

grants: objects of assigned permission to roles

filters: objects of customized behavior

prefix ASYNC_ use for async operations

Grant symbols

&: extends grant by another grant, for instance admin extends user (only support one level inheritance)

@: a particular action from permission, for instance permission1@update

Using RBAC like an unchangeable storage

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { RBAcModule } from 'nestjs-rbac';

@Module({
  imports: [
    RBAcModule.forRoot(IStorageRbac),
  ],
  controllers: []
})
export class AppModule {}

Using RBAC like a dynamic storage

There is enough to implement IDynamicStorageRbac interface.

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { RBAcModule } from 'nestjs-rbac';

@Module({
  imports: [
    RBAcModule.forDynamic(DynamicStorageService),
  ],
  controllers: []
})
export class AppModule {}
// implement dynamic storage
import { IDynamicStorageRbac, IStorageRbac } from 'nestjs-rbac';
@Injectable()
export class  DynamicStorageService implements IDynamicStorageRbac {
  constructor(
    private readonly repository: AnyRepository
  ) {

  }
  async getRbac(): Promise<IStorageRbac> {
//use any persistence storage for getting `RBAC`
      return  await this.repository.getRbac();
  }
}

Using for routers RBAcPermissions

import {RBAcPermissions, RBAcGuard} from 'nestjs-rbac';
import {RBAcAsyncPermissions} from "./rbac.permissions.decorator";

@Controller()
export class RbacTestController {

    @RBAcPermissions('permission', 'permission@create')
    @UseGuards(
// Any Guard for getting & adding user to request which implements `IRole` interface from `nestjs-rbac`:
//*NOTE:
//  const request = context.switchToHttp().getRequest();
//  const user: IRole = request.user;
        GuardIsForAddingUserToRequestGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/')
    async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }
}

// example Async 
@Controller()
export class RbacAsyncTestController {

    @RBAcAsyncPermissions('permission1')
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-permission1')
    async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAsyncPermissions('permission2', 'permission1')
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-permission1-and-permission2')
    async test2(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAsyncPermissions('permission4')
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-permission4')
    async test3(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission5@${ASYNC_RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-request-filter')
    async test4(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission4`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-extends-userRoot')
    async test5(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission1@create`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-permission1@create')
    async test7(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAsyncPermissions(`permission1@delete`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-permission1@delete')
    async test8(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAnyAsyncPermissions(
        [`permission1@delete`],
        [`permission1@create`]
    )
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-permission1@deleteOrCreate')
    async test9(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }
}

// example 
export class RbacTestController {

    @RBAcPermissions('permission1')
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-permission1')
    async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcPermissions('permission2', 'permission1')
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-permission1-and-permission2')
    async test2(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcPermissions('permission4')
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-permission4')
    async test3(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcPermissions(`permission3@${RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/admin-request-filter')
    async test4(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcPermissions(`permission4`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-extends-userRoot')
    async test5(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcPermissions(`permission1@create`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-permission1@create')
    async test7(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcPermissions(`permission1@delete`)
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-permission1@delete')
    async test8(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

    @RBAcAnyPermissions(
        [`permission1@delete`],
        [`permission1@create`]
    )
    @UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
    )
    @Get('/user-permission1@deleteOrCreate')
    async test9(): Promise<boolean> {
        return true;
    }

Variety of the decorators

@RBAcPermissions: obtain 'permission', 'permission@create'

@RBAcAnyPermissions: obtain ['permission'], ['permission@create']

@RBAcAsyncPermissions: obtain ['permission'], ['permission@create']

@RBAcAnyAsyncPermissions obtain ['permission'], ['permission@create'] and async filter

Async filter

For using async filter add ASYNC_

Using for a whole controller

It's applicable with the crud library, for example nestjsx/crud

import { RBAcPermissions, RBAcGuard } from 'nestjs-rbac';

@Crud({
    model: {
        type: Company,
    },
})
@RBAcPermissions('permission2')
@UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
)
@Controller('companies')
export class CompaniesController implements CrudController<Company> {
    constructor(public service: CompaniesService) {}
}

one more example

@Crud({
    model: {
        type: Company,
    },
    routes: {
        getManyBase: {
            interceptors : [],
            decorators: [RBAcPermissions('permission1')],
        },
        createOneBase: {
            interceptors : [],
            decorators: [RBAcPermissions('permission2')],
        },
    },
})
@UseGuards(
        AuthGuard,
        RBAcGuard,
)
@Controller('companies')
export class CompaniesController implements CrudController<Company> {
    constructor(public service: CompaniesService) {
    }
}

Using like service

import { RbacService } from 'nestjs-rbac';

@Controller()
export class RbacTestController {

  constructor(
    private readonly rbac: RbacService
  ){}

  @Get('/')
  async test1(): Promise<boolean> {
    return await (await this.rbac.getRole(role)).can('permission', 'permission@create');
    return true;
  }
}

Using the custom filters

filter is a great opportunity of customising behaviour RBAC. For creating filter, there is need to implement IFilterPermission interface, which requires for implementing can method, and bind a key filter with filter implementation, like below:

export const RBAC: IStorageRbac = {
  roles: ['role'],
  permissions: {
    permission1: ['filter1', 'filter2'],
  },
  grants: {
    role: [
      `permission1@filter1`
      `permission1@filter2`
    ],
  },
  filters: {
    filter1: TestFilter,
    filter2: TestAsyncFilter,
  },
};
//===================== implementing filter
import { IFilterPermission } from 'nestjs-rbac';

export class TestFilter implements IFilterPermission {

  can(params?: any[]): boolean {
    return params[0];
  }

}

//===================== implementing async filter
import { IFilterPermission } from 'nestjs-rbac';

@Injectable()
export class TestAsyncFilter implements IFilterPermission {
  constructor(private readonly myService: MyService) {}

  async canAsync(params?: any[]): Promise<boolean> {
    const myResult = await this.myService.someAsyncOperation()
    // Do something with myResult
    return myResult;
  }
}

⚠️ - A single filter can implement both can and canAsync. If you use the RBAcGuard, they will be evaluated with an AND condition.

ParamsFilter services for passing arguments into particular filter:

const filter = new ParamsFilter();
filter.setParam('filter1', some payload);

const res = await (await rbacService.getRole('admin', filter)).can(
  'permission1@filter1',
);

Also RBAC has a default filter RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER which has request object as argument:

Example:
//===================== filter
export class RequestFilter implements IFilterPermission {

  can(params?: any[]): boolean {
    return params[0].headers['test-header'] === 'test';
  }
}
//===================== storage
export const RBAC: IStorageRbac = {
  roles: ['role'],
  permissions: {
    permission1: ['filter1', 'filter2', RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER],
  },
  grants: {
    role: [
      `permission1@${RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`
    ],
  },
  filters: {
    [RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER]: RequestFilter,
  },
};
//===================== using for routes
  @RBAcPermissions(`permission1@${RBAC_REQUEST_FILTER}`)
  @UseGuards(
    AuthGuard,
    RBAcGuard,
  )
  @Get('/')
  async test4(): Promise<boolean> {
    return true;
  }

Performance

By default, RBAC storage always parses grants for each request, in some cases, it can be a very expensive operation. The bigger RBAC storage, the more taking time for parsing. For saving performance RBAC has built-in a cache, based on node-cache

Using cache

import { RbacCache } from 'nestjs-rbac';

@Module({
  imports: [
    RBAcModule.useCache(RbacCache, {KEY: 'RBAC', TTL: 400}).forDynamic(AsyncService),
  ],
})

if you need to change a cache storage, there is enough to implement ICacheRBAC

ICacheRBAC

export interface ICacheRBAC {
  KEY: string;
  TTL: number;

  get(): object | null;

  /**
   *
   * @param value
   */
  set(value: object): void;

  del(): void;
}

Inject ICacheRBAC

import { ICacheRBAC } from 'nestjs-rbac';
...
@Inject('ICacheRBAC') cache: ICacheRBAC

