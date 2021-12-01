nestjs-rate-limiter is a module which adds in configurable rate limiting for Nest applications.
Under the hood it uses rate-limiter-flexible.
npm i --save nestjs-rate-limiter
Or if you use Yarn:
yarn add nestjs-rate-limiter
nestjs-rate-limiter is built to work with Nest 6 and newer versions.
First you need to import this module into your main application module:
app.module.ts
import { RateLimiterModule } from 'nestjs-rate-limiter'
@Module({
imports: [RateLimiterModule],
})
export class ApplicationModule {}
Now you need to register the guard. You can do this only on some routes:
app.controller.ts
import { RateLimiterGuard } from 'nestjs-rate-limiter'
@UseGuards(RateLimiterGuard)
@Get('/login')
public async login() {
console.log('hello')
}
Or you can choose to register the guard globally:
app.module.ts
import { APP_GUARD } from '@nestjs/core'
import { RateLimiterModule, RateLimiterGuard } from 'nestjs-rate-limiter'
@Module({
imports: [RateLimiterModule],
providers: [
{
provide: APP_GUARD,
useClass: RateLimiterGuard,
},
],
})
export class ApplicationModule {}
You can use the
@RateLimit decorator to specify the points and duration for rate limiting on a per controller or per
route basis:
app.controller.ts
import { RateLimit } from 'nestjs-rate-limiter'
@RateLimit({ keyPrefix: 'sign-up', points: 1, duration: 60, errorMessage: 'Accounts cannot be created more than once in per minute' })
@Get('/signup')
public async signUp() {
console.log('hello')
}
import { RateLimit } from 'nestjs-rate-limiter'
@RateLimit({
keyPrefix: () => programmaticFuncThatReturnsValue(),
points: 1,
duration: 60,
customResponseSchema: () => { return { timestamp: '1611479696', message: 'Request has been blocked' }}
})
@Get('/example')
public async example() {
console.log('hello')
}
The usage of the limiter options is as in the code block below. For an explanation of the each option, please see
options.
@Module({
imports: [
// All the values here are defaults.
RateLimiterModule.register({
for: 'Express',
type: 'Memory',
keyPrefix: 'global',
points: 4,
pointsConsumed: 1,
inmemoryBlockOnConsumed: 0,
duration: 1,
blockDuration: 0,
inmemoryBlockDuration: 0,
queueEnabled: false,
whiteList: [],
blackList: [],
storeClient: undefined,
insuranceLimiter: undefined,
storeType: undefined,
dbName: undefined,
tableName: undefined,
tableCreated: undefined,
clearExpiredByTimeout: undefined,
execEvenly: false,
execEvenlyMinDelayMs: undefined,
indexKeyPrefix: {},
maxQueueSize: 100,
omitResponseHeaders: false,
errorMessage: 'Rate limit exceeded',
logger: true,
customResponseSchema: undefined
}),
],
providers: [
{
provide: APP_GUARD,
useClass: RateLimiterGuard,
},
],
})
export class ApplicationModule {}
If you want to use this library on a fastify based graphql server, you need to override the graphql context in the app.module as shown below.
GraphQLModule.forRoot({
context: ({ request, reply }) => {
return { req: request, res: reply }
},
}),
Default: 'Express'
Type: 'Express' | 'Fastify' | 'Microservice' | 'ExpressGraphql' | 'FastifyGraphql'
In this option, you specify what the technology is running under the Nest application. The wrong value causes to limiter not working.
Default: 'Memory'
Type: 'Memory' | 'Redis' | 'Memcache' | 'Postgres' | 'MySQL' | 'Mongo'
Here you define where the limiter data will be stored. Each option plays a different role in limiter performance, to see that please check benchmarks.
Default: 'global'
Type: string
For creating several limiters with different options to apply different modules/endpoints.
Set to empty string '', if keys should be stored without prefix.
Note: for some limiters it should correspond to Storage requirements for tables or collections name, as keyPrefix may be used as their name.
Default: 4
Type: number
Maximum number of points can be consumed over duration.
Default: 1
Type: number
You can consume more than 1 point per invocation of the rate limiter.
For instance if you have a limit of 100 points per 60 seconds, and pointsConsumed is set to 10, the user will effectively be able to make 10 requests per 60 seconds.
Default: 0
Type: number
For Redis, Memcached, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.
Can be used against DDoS attacks. In-memory blocking works in current process memory and for consume method only.
It blocks a key in memory for msBeforeNext milliseconds from the last consume result, if inmemoryBlockDuration is not set. This helps to avoid extra requests. It is not necessary to increment counter on store, if all points are consumed already.
Default: 1
Type: number
Number of seconds before consumed points are reset.
Keys never expire, if duration is 0.
Default: 0
Type: number
If positive number and consumed more than points in current duration, block for blockDuration seconds.
Default: 0
Type: number
For Redis, Memcached, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.
Block key for inmemoryBlockDuration seconds, if inmemoryBlockOnConsumed or more points are consumed. Set it the same as blockDuration option for distributed application to have consistent result on all processes.
Default: false
Type: boolean
It activates the queue mechanism, and holds the incoming requests for
duration value.
Default: []
Type: string[]
If the IP is white listed, consume resolved no matter how many points consumed.
Default: []
Type: string[]
If the IP is black listed, consume rejected anytime. Blacklisted IPs are blocked on code level not in store/memory. Think of it as of requests filter.
Default: undefined
Type: any
Required for Redis, Memcached, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.
Have to be redis, ioredis, memcached, mongodb, pg, mysql2, mysql or any other related pool or connection.
Default: undefined
Type: any
Default: undefined For Redis, Memcached, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL.
Instance of RateLimiterAbstract extended object to store limits, when database comes up with any error.
All data from insuranceLimiter is NOT copied to parent limiter, when error gone
Note: insuranceLimiter automatically setup blockDuration and execEvenly to same values as in parent to avoid unexpected behaviour.
Default: storeClient.constructor.name
Type: any
For MySQL and PostgreSQL It is required only for Knex and have to be set to 'knex'
Default for MySQL, Postgres & Mongo: 'rate-limiter'
Type: string
Database where limits are stored. It is created during creating a limiter. Doesn't work with Mongoose, as mongoose connection is established to exact database.
Default: equals to 'keyPrefix' option
Type: string
For MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL.
By default, limiter creates a table for each unique keyPrefix. tableName option sets table/collection name where values should be store.
Default: false
Type: boolean
Does not create a table for rate limiter, if tableCreated is
true.
Default for MySQL and PostgreSQL: true
Type: boolean
Rate limiter deletes data expired more than 1 hour ago every 5 minutes.
Default: false
Type: boolean
Delay action to be executed evenly over duration First action in duration is executed without delay. All next allowed actions in current duration are delayed by formula msBeforeDurationEnd / (remainingPoints + 2) with minimum delay of duration * 1000 / points It allows to cut off load peaks similar way to Leaky Bucket.
Note: it isn't recommended to use it for long duration and few points, as it may delay action for too long with default execEvenlyMinDelayMs.
Default: duration * 1000 / points
Type: number
Sets minimum delay in milliseconds, when action is delayed with execEvenly
Default: {}
Type: {}
Object which is used to create combined index by {...indexKeyPrefix, key: 1} attributes.
Default: 100
Type: number
Determines the maximum number of requests in the queue and returns
429 as response to requests that over of the maxQueueSize.
Default: false
Type: boolean
Whether or not the rate limit headers (
X-Retry-After,
X-RateLimit-Limit,
X-Retry-Remaining,
X-Retry-Reset) should be omitted in the response.
Default: 'Rate limit exceeded'
Type: string
errorMessage option can change the error message of rate limiter exception.
Default: true
Type: boolean
logger option allows to enable or disable logging from library.
Default: undefined
Type: string
customResponseSchema option allows to provide customizable response schemas
It's possible to override
getIpFromRequest function by extending
RateLimiterGuard class.
import { RateLimiterGuard } from 'nestjs-rate-limiter'
import type { Request } from 'express'
class ExampleRateLimiterGuard extends RateLimiterGuard {
protected getIpFromRequest(request: Request): string {
return request.get('x-forwarded-for');
}
}
1000 concurrent clients with maximum 2000 requests per sec during 30 seconds.
1. Memory 0.34 ms
2. Redis 2.45 ms
3. Memcached 3.89 ms
4. Mongo 4.75 ms
500 concurrent clients with maximum 1000 req per sec during 30 seconds
5. PostgreSQL 7.48 ms (with connection pool max 100)
6. MySQL 14.59 ms (with connection pool 100)