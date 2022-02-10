Nest.js Paginate

Pagination and filtering helper method for TypeORM repositories or query builders using Nest.js framework.

Pagination conforms to JSON:API

Sort by multiple columns

Search across columns

Filter using operators ( $eq , $not , $null , $in , $gt , $gte , $lt , $lte , $btw )

Installation

npm install nestjs-paginate

Usage

Example

The following code exposes a route that can be utilized like so:

Endpoint

http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=2&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3

Result

{ "data" : [ { "id" : 4 , "name" : "George" , "color" : "white" , "age" : 3 }, { "id" : 5 , "name" : "Leche" , "color" : "white" , "age" : 6 }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Garfield" , "color" : "ginger" , "age" : 4 }, { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Milo" , "color" : "brown" , "age" : 5 }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Kitty" , "color" : "black" , "age" : 3 } ], "meta" : { "itemsPerPage" : 5 , "totalItems" : 12 , "currentPage" : 2 , "totalPages" : 3 , "sortBy" : [[ "color" , "DESC" ]], "search" : "i" , "filter" : { "age" : "$gte:3" } }, "links" : { "first" : "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=1&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3" , "previous" : "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=1&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3" , "current" : "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=2&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3" , "next" : "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=3&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3" , "last" : "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=3&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3" } }

Code

import { Controller, Injectable, Get } from '@nestjs/common' import { InjectRepository } from '@nestjs/typeorm' import { FilterOperator, Paginate, PaginateQuery, paginate, Paginated } from 'nestjs-paginate' import { Repository, Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column } from 'typeorm' () export class CatEntity { () id: number ( 'text' ) name: string ( 'text' ) color: string ( 'int' ) age: number } () export class CatsService { constructor ( (CatEntity) private readonly catsRepository: Repository<CatEntity> ) {} public findAll(query: PaginateQuery): Promise <Paginated<CatEntity>> { return paginate(query, this .catsRepository, { sortableColumns: [ 'id' , 'name' , 'color' , 'age' ], searchableColumns: [ 'name' , 'color' , 'age' ], defaultSortBy: [[ 'id' , 'DESC' ]], filterableColumns: { age: [FilterOperator.GTE, FilterOperator.LTE], }, }) } } ( 'cats' ) export class CatsController { constructor ( private readonly catsService: CatsService ) {} () public findAll( () query: PaginateQuery): Promise <Paginated<CatEntity>> { return this .catsService.findAll(query) } }

Config

const paginateConfig: PaginateConfig<CatEntity> { sortableColumns: [ 'id' , 'name' , 'color' ], defaultSortBy: [[ 'name' , 'DESC' ]], searchableColumns: [ 'name' , 'color' ], maxLimit: 20 , defaultLimit: 50 , where: { color: 'ginger' }, filterableColumns: { age: [FilterOperator.EQ, FilterOperator.IN] } }

Usage with Query Builder

Example