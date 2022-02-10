Pagination and filtering helper method for TypeORM repositories or query builders using Nest.js framework.
$eq,
$not,
$null,
$in,
$gt,
$gte,
$lt,
$lte,
$btw)
npm install nestjs-paginate
The following code exposes a route that can be utilized like so:
http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=2&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3
{
"data": [
{
"id": 4,
"name": "George",
"color": "white",
"age": 3
},
{
"id": 5,
"name": "Leche",
"color": "white",
"age": 6
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Garfield",
"color": "ginger",
"age": 4
},
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Milo",
"color": "brown",
"age": 5
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "Kitty",
"color": "black",
"age": 3
}
],
"meta": {
"itemsPerPage": 5,
"totalItems": 12,
"currentPage": 2,
"totalPages": 3,
"sortBy": [["color", "DESC"]],
"search": "i",
"filter": {
"age": "$gte:3"
}
},
"links": {
"first": "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=1&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3",
"previous": "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=1&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3",
"current": "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=2&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3",
"next": "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=3&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3",
"last": "http://localhost:3000/cats?limit=5&page=3&sortBy=color:DESC&search=i&filter.age=$gte:3"
}
}
import { Controller, Injectable, Get } from '@nestjs/common'
import { InjectRepository } from '@nestjs/typeorm'
import { FilterOperator, Paginate, PaginateQuery, paginate, Paginated } from 'nestjs-paginate'
import { Repository, Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column } from 'typeorm'
@Entity()
export class CatEntity {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number
@Column('text')
name: string
@Column('text')
color: string
@Column('int')
age: number
}
@Injectable()
export class CatsService {
constructor(
@InjectRepository(CatEntity)
private readonly catsRepository: Repository<CatEntity>
) {}
public findAll(query: PaginateQuery): Promise<Paginated<CatEntity>> {
return paginate(query, this.catsRepository, {
sortableColumns: ['id', 'name', 'color', 'age'],
searchableColumns: ['name', 'color', 'age'],
defaultSortBy: [['id', 'DESC']],
filterableColumns: {
age: [FilterOperator.GTE, FilterOperator.LTE],
},
})
}
}
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
constructor(private readonly catsService: CatsService) {}
@Get()
public findAll(@Paginate() query: PaginateQuery): Promise<Paginated<CatEntity>> {
return this.catsService.findAll(query)
}
}
const paginateConfig: PaginateConfig<CatEntity> {
/**
* Required: true (must have a minimum of one column)
* Type: (keyof CatEntity)[]
* Description: These are the columns that are valid to be sorted by.
*/
sortableColumns: ['id', 'name', 'color'],
/**
* Required: false
* Type: [keyof CatEntity, 'ASC' | 'DESC'][]
* Default: [[sortableColumns[0], 'ASC]]
* Description: The order to display the sorted entities.
*/
defaultSortBy: [['name', 'DESC']],
/**
* Required: false
* Type: (keyof CatEntity)[]
* Description: These columns will be searched through when using the search query
* param. Limit search scope further by using `searchBy` query param.
*/
searchableColumns: ['name', 'color'],
/**
* Required: false
* Type: number
* Default: 100
* Description: The maximum amount of entities to return per page.
*/
maxLimit: 20,
/**
* Required: false
* Type: number
* Default: 20
*/
defaultLimit: 50,
/**
* Required: false
* Type: TypeORM find options
* Default: None
* https://typeorm.io/#/find-optionsfind-options.md
*/
where: { color: 'ginger' },
/**
* Required: false
* Type: { [key in CatEntity]?: FilterOperator[] } - Operators based on TypeORM find operators
* Default: None
* https://typeorm.io/#/find-options/advanced-options
*/
filterableColumns: { age: [FilterOperator.EQ, FilterOperator.IN] }
}
const queryBuilder = repo
.createQueryBuilder('cats')
.leftJoinAndSelect('cats.owner', 'owner')
.where('cats.owner = :ownerId', { ownerId })
const result = await paginate<CatEntity>(query, queryBuilder, config)