The i18n module for Nest.
$ npm i --save nestjs-i18n
To keep your setup working use the correct version of
nestjs-i18n.
|nestjs-i18n version
|nestjs version
|v7.0.0 or greather
|v7.0.0
|v6.0.0 or below
|v6.0.0
Build in we have a JSON parser (
I18nJsonParser) this parser handles to following structure
create a directory and in it define your language keys as directories.
package.json
package-lock.json
...
src
└── i18n
├── en
│ ├── category.json
│ └── auth.json
└── nl
├── category.json
└── auth.json
The format of a translation file could look like this:
{
"HELLO_MESSAGE": "Hello {username}",
"GOODBYE_MESSAGE": "Goodbye {username}",
"USER_ADDED_PRODUCT": "{0.username} added {1.productName} to cart",
"SETUP": {
"WELCOME": "Welcome {0.username}",
"GOODBYE": "Goodbye {0.username}"
},
"ARRAY": ["ONE", "TWO", "THREE"]
}
All the translations are prefixed with the file name (to prevent collisions). Let's say the filename of the translation file is:
user.json. To use the
HELLO_MESSAGE translation you would use the following key:
user.HELLO_MESSAGE.
String formatting is done by: string-format
If you've created your project using the
@nestjs/cli you can edit the
nest-cli.json to automatically copy your
i18n folder to your output (
dist) folder.
{
"collection": "@nestjs/schematics",
"sourceRoot": "src",
"compilerOptions": {
"assets": ["i18n/**/*"]
}
}
To use the translation service we first add the module. The
I18nModule has a
@Global() attribute so you should only import it once.
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import * as path from 'path';
import { I18nModule, I18nJsonParser } from 'nestjs-i18n';
@Module({
imports: [
I18nModule.forRoot({
fallbackLanguage: 'en',
parser: I18nJsonParser,
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/'),
},
}),
],
controllers: [],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import * as path from 'path';
import { I18nModule, I18nJsonParser } from 'nestjs-i18n';
@Module({
imports: [
I18nModule.forRootAsync({
useFactory: (configService: ConfigurationService) => ({
fallbackLanguage: configService.fallbackLanguage, // e.g., 'en'
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/'),
},
}),
parser: I18nJsonParser,
inject: [ConfigurationService],
}),
],
controllers: [],
})
export class AppModule {}
To use live reloading use the
watch option in the
I18nJsonParser. The
I18nJsonParser watches the
i18n folder for changes and when needed updates the
translations or
languages.
I18nModule.forRoot({
fallbackLanguage: 'en',
parser: I18nJsonParser,
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/'),
// add this to enable live translations
watch: true,
},
});
To refresh your translations and languages manually:
await this.i18nService.refresh();
When using GraphQL it is required to provide the right context. You can do this by importing the GraphQLModule like this:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import * as path from 'path';
import { I18nModule, I18nJsonParser } from 'nestjs-i18n';
@Module({
imports: [
I18nModule.forRoot({
fallbackLanguage: 'en',
parser: I18nJsonParser,
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/'),
},
}),
GraphQLModule.forRoot({
// USE THIS TO PROVIDE THE RIGHT CONTEXT FOR I18N
context: ({ req, connection }) => connection ? { req: connection.context } : { req },
...
}),
],
controllers: [],
})
export class AppModule {}
A default JSON parser (
I18nJsonParser) is included.
To implement your own
I18nParser take a look at this example i18n.json.parser.ts.
To provide live translations you can return an observable within the extended
I18nParser class. For and implementation example you can take a look at the i18n.json.parser.ts.
export class I18nMysqlParser extends I18nParser {
constructor(
@Inject(I18N_PARSER_OPTIONS)
private options: I18nJsonParserOptions,
) {
super();
}
async languages(): Promise<string[] | Observable<string[]>> {
// for example do a database call here
return observableOf(['nl', 'en']);
}
async parse(): Promise<I18nTranslation | Observable<I18nTranslation>> {
// for example do a database call here
return observableOf({
nl: {
HELLO: 'Hallo',
},
en: {
HELLO: 'Hello',
},
});
}
}
To make it easier to manage in what language to respond you can make use of resolvers
(note: When using
forRootAsyncyou don't return the
resolverswith the rest of the config. You'll need to provide the
resolverslike this: example)
@Module({
imports: [
I18nModule.forRoot({
fallbackLanguage: 'en',
parser: I18nJsonParser,
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/'),
},
resolvers: [
{ use: QueryResolver, options: ['lang', 'locale', 'l'] },
new HeaderResolver(['x-custom-lang']),
{ use: AcceptLanguageResolver, options: { matchType: 'strict-loose' } },
new CookieResolver(['lang', 'locale', 'l']),
],
}),
],
controllers: [HelloController],
})
export class AppModule {}
Currently, there are four built-in resolvers
|Resolver
|Default value
QueryResolver
none
HeaderResolver
none
AcceptLanguageResolver
N/A
CookieResolver
lang
To implement your own resolver (or custom logic) use the
I18nResolver interface. The resolvers are provided via the nestjs dependency injection, this way you can inject your own services if needed.
@Injectable()
export class QueryResolver implements I18nResolver {
constructor(@I18nResolverOptions() private keys: string[]) {}
resolve(context: ExecutionContext) {
let req: any;
switch (context.getType() as string) {
case 'http':
req = context.switchToHttp().getRequest();
break;
case 'graphql':
[, , { req }] = context.getArgs();
break;
}
let lang: string;
if (req) {
for (const key of this.keys) {
if (req.query != undefined && req.query[key] !== undefined) {
lang = req.query[key];
break;
}
}
}
return lang;
}
}
To provide initial options to your custom resolver use the
@I18nResolverOptions() decorator, also provide the resolver as followed:
I18nModule.forRoot({
fallbackLanguage: 'en',
parser: I18nJsonParser,
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/'),
},
resolvers: [{ use: QueryResolver, options: ['lang', 'locale', 'l'] }],
});
I18nModule.forRootAsync({
useFactory: () => {
return {
fallbackLanguage: 'en',
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n'),
},
};
},
parser: I18nJsonParser,
resolvers: [{ use: QueryResolver, options: ['lang', 'locale', 'l'] }],
});
To configure multiple fallbacks use
fallbacks option. You could handle a single language or multiple ones.
(note: In this example, the translations
en
frand
pt-BRare needed to work correctly.)
I18nModule.forRoot({
fallbackLanguage: 'en',
fallbacks: {
'en-CA': 'fr',
'en-*': 'en',
'fr-*': 'fr',
pt: 'pt-BR',
},
parser: I18nJsonParser,
parserOptions: {
path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/'),
},
});
I18nLang decorator and
I18nService
@Controller()
export class SampleController {
constructor(private readonly i18n: I18nService) {}
@Get()
async sample(@I18nLang() lang: string) {
await this.i18n.translate('user.HELLO_MESSAGE', {
lang: lang,
args: { id: 1, username: 'Toon' },
});
await this.i18n.translate('user.SETUP.WELCOME', {
lang: 'en',
args: { id: 1, username: 'Toon' },
});
await this.i18n.translate('user.ARRAY.0', { lang: 'en' });
}
}
I18n decorator
@Controller()
export class SampleController {
@Get()
async sample(@I18n() i18n: I18nContext) {
await i18n.translate('user.HELLO_MESSAGE', {
args: { id: 1, username: 'Toon' },
});
await i18n.translate('user.SETUP.WELCOME', {
args: { id: 1, username: 'Toon' },
});
await i18n.translate('user.ARRAY.0');
}
}
No need to handle
lang manually.
I18nRequestScopeService within a custom service using request scoped translation service
@Injectable()
export class SampleService {
constructor(private readonly i18n: I18nRequestScopeService) {}
async doFancyStuff() {
await this.i18n.translate('user.HELLO_MESSAGE', {
args: { id: 1, username: 'Toon' },
});
await this.i18n.translate('user.SETUP.WELCOME', {
args: { id: 1, username: 'Toon' },
});
await this.i18n.translate('user.ARRAY.0');
}
}
To be used within other services like sending E-mails.
The advantage is that you don't have to worry about transporting
lang from the
Request to your service.
Use with caution! The
I18nRequestScopeService uses the
REQUEST scope and is no singleton.
This will be inherited to all consumers of
I18nRequestScopeService!
Read Nest Docs for more information.
Dont use
I18nRequestScopeService within controllers. The
I18n decorator is a much better solution.
You can use plurals inside your translations as followed. You need to provide a
one,
other and
zero translation for the pluralization to work.
{
"day_interval": {
"one": "Every day",
"other": "Every {count} days",
"zero": "Never"
},
"cat": {
"one": "cat",
"other": "cats",
"zero": "cats"
}
}
For i18n to pick the right plural you need to provide a count argument within the translation function.
await i18n.translate('test.day_interval', {
args: { count: 1 },
});
You can also use nested translation by making use of the translate function inside your translation by doing:
$t(KEY). To pass down arguments:
$t(KEY, {{\"count\": {count} }}).
{
"day_interval": {
"one": "Every day",
"other": "Every {count} days",
"zero": "Never"
},
"shopping": "We go shopping: $t(test.day_interval, {{\"count\": {count} }})"
}
To translate httpexceptions, we need to create a filter and translate the exception message.
import { I18nService } from 'nestjs-i18n';
import {
ExceptionFilter,
Catch,
ArgumentsHost,
HttpException,
} from '@nestjs/common';
import { Request, Response } from 'express';
@Catch(HttpException)
export class AllExceptionsFilter implements ExceptionFilter {
constructor(private readonly i18n: I18nService) {}
async catch(exception: HttpException, host: ArgumentsHost) {
const ctx = host.switchToHttp();
const response = ctx.getResponse<Response>();
const statusCode = exception.getStatus();
let message = exception.getResponse() as {
key: string;
args: Record<string, any>;
};
message = await this.i18n.translate(message.key, {
lang: ctx.getRequest().i18nLang,
args: message.args,
});
response.status(statusCode).json({ statusCode, message });
}
}
Now we need to use this filter as global filter. Since we are using dependency injection, you cannot have dependency injection if you register your filter with useGlobalFilters(). From the docs, register the filter as global filter as :
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { APP_FILTER } from '@nestjs/core';
@Module({
providers: [
{
provide: APP_FILTER,
useClass: AllExceptionsFilter,
},
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Now to use the filter , simply throw exceptions like:
throw new HttpException(
{ key: 'operations.HELLO', args: { username: 'rubin' } },
HttpStatus.FORBIDDEN,
);
from V8.0.0 on we changed the internal
18n-middleware for an
interceptor this way we can provide the
ExecutionContext so that
nestjs-i18n works on diffrent protocols was well for example (grpc or websockets). This contains one breaking change. It only applies to your code if you've made a custom
resolver. To resolve this breaking change take look at this example. Instead of providing the
req in the
resolve method, change this to take the
ExecutionContext as argument.
from V6.0.0 on we implemented the
I18nParser, by using this we can easily support different formats other than JSON. To migrate to this change look at the Quick start above. There are some changes in the declaration of the
I18nModule. Note: the translate function returns a Promise. So you need to call it using await i18n.translate('HELLO');
from V4.0.0 on we changed the signature of the
translate method, the language is now optional, if no language is given it'll fallback to the
fallbackLanguage
from V3.0.0 on we load translations based on their directory name instead of file name. Change your translations files to the structure above: info