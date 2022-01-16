Description

The i18n module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm i --save nestjs-i18n

Table of contents

Versions

To keep your setup working use the correct version of nestjs-i18n .

nestjs-i18n version nestjs version v7.0.0 or greather v7.0.0 v6.0.0 or below v6.0.0

Quick Start

Build in we have a JSON parser ( I18nJsonParser ) this parser handles to following structure

Structure

create a directory and in it define your language keys as directories.

package .json package-lock .json ... src └── i18n ├── en │ ├── category .json │ └── auth .json └── nl ├── category .json └── auth .json

Translation File

The format of a translation file could look like this:

{ "HELLO_MESSAGE" : "Hello {username}" , "GOODBYE_MESSAGE" : "Goodbye {username}" , "USER_ADDED_PRODUCT" : "{0.username} added {1.productName} to cart" , "SETUP" : { "WELCOME" : "Welcome {0.username}" , "GOODBYE" : "Goodbye {0.username}" }, "ARRAY" : [ "ONE" , "TWO" , "THREE" ] }

All the translations are prefixed with the file name (to prevent collisions). Let's say the filename of the translation file is: user.json . To use the HELLO_MESSAGE translation you would use the following key: user.HELLO_MESSAGE .

String formatting is done by: string-format

nest-cli.json copy i18n

If you've created your project using the @nestjs/cli you can edit the nest-cli.json to automatically copy your i18n folder to your output ( dist ) folder.

{ "collection" : "@nestjs/schematics" , "sourceRoot" : "src" , "compilerOptions" : { "assets" : [ "i18n/**/*" ] } }

Translation Module

To use the translation service we first add the module. The I18nModule has a @Global() attribute so you should only import it once.

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import * as path from 'path' ; import { I18nModule, I18nJsonParser } from 'nestjs-i18n' ; ({ imports: [ I18nModule.forRoot({ fallbackLanguage: 'en' , parser: I18nJsonParser, parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/' ), }, }), ], controllers: [], }) export class AppModule {}

Using forRootAsync()

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import * as path from 'path' ; import { I18nModule, I18nJsonParser } from 'nestjs-i18n' ; ({ imports: [ I18nModule.forRootAsync({ useFactory: ( configService: ConfigurationService ) => ({ fallbackLanguage: configService.fallbackLanguage, parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/' ), }, }), parser: I18nJsonParser, inject: [ConfigurationService], }), ], controllers: [], }) export class AppModule {}

Live reloading / Refreshing translations

To use live reloading use the watch option in the I18nJsonParser . The I18nJsonParser watches the i18n folder for changes and when needed updates the translations or languages .

I18nModule.forRoot({ fallbackLanguage: 'en' , parser: I18nJsonParser, parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/' ), watch: true , }, });

To refresh your translations and languages manually:

await this .i18nService.refresh();

GraphQL usage

When using GraphQL it is required to provide the right context. You can do this by importing the GraphQLModule like this:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import * as path from 'path' ; import { I18nModule, I18nJsonParser } from 'nestjs-i18n' ; ({ imports: [ I18nModule.forRoot({ fallbackLanguage: 'en' , parser: I18nJsonParser, parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/' ), }, }), GraphQLModule.forRoot({ context: ( { req, connection } ) => connection ? { req: connection.context } : { req }, ... }), ], controllers: [], }) export class AppModule {}

Parser

A default JSON parser ( I18nJsonParser ) is included.

To implement your own I18nParser take a look at this example i18n.json.parser.ts.

Live translations / languages

To provide live translations you can return an observable within the extended I18nParser class. For and implementation example you can take a look at the i18n.json.parser.ts.

export class I18nMysqlParser extends I18nParser { constructor ( (I18N_PARSER_OPTIONS) private options: I18nJsonParserOptions, ) { super (); } async languages(): Promise < string [] | Observable< string []>> { return observableOf([ 'nl' , 'en' ]); } async parse(): Promise <I18nTranslation | Observable<I18nTranslation>> { return observableOf({ nl: { HELLO: 'Hallo' , }, en: { HELLO: 'Hello' , }, }); } }

Language Resolvers

To make it easier to manage in what language to respond you can make use of resolvers

(note: When using forRootAsync you don't return the resolvers with the rest of the config. You'll need to provide the resolvers like this: example)

({ imports: [ I18nModule.forRoot({ fallbackLanguage: 'en' , parser: I18nJsonParser, parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/' ), }, resolvers: [ { use: QueryResolver, options: [ 'lang' , 'locale' , 'l' ] }, new HeaderResolver([ 'x-custom-lang' ]), { use: AcceptLanguageResolver, options: { matchType: 'strict-loose' } }, new CookieResolver([ 'lang' , 'locale' , 'l' ]), ], }), ], controllers: [HelloController], }) export class AppModule {}

Currently, there are four built-in resolvers

Resolver Default value QueryResolver none HeaderResolver none AcceptLanguageResolver N/A CookieResolver lang

Custom resolver

To implement your own resolver (or custom logic) use the I18nResolver interface. The resolvers are provided via the nestjs dependency injection, this way you can inject your own services if needed.

() export class QueryResolver implements I18nResolver { constructor ( () private keys: string [] ) {} resolve(context: ExecutionContext) { let req: any ; switch (context.getType() as string ) { case 'http' : req = context.switchToHttp().getRequest(); break ; case 'graphql' : [, , { req }] = context.getArgs(); break ; } let lang: string ; if (req) { for ( const key of this .keys) { if (req.query != undefined && req.query[key] !== undefined ) { lang = req.query[key]; break ; } } } return lang; } }

To provide initial options to your custom resolver use the @I18nResolverOptions() decorator, also provide the resolver as followed:

I18nModule.forRoot({ fallbackLanguage: 'en' , parser: I18nJsonParser, parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/' ), }, resolvers: [{ use: QueryResolver, options: [ 'lang' , 'locale' , 'l' ] }], });

Using forRootAsync()

I18nModule.forRootAsync({ useFactory: () => { return { fallbackLanguage: 'en' , parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n' ), }, }; }, parser: I18nJsonParser, resolvers: [{ use: QueryResolver, options: [ 'lang' , 'locale' , 'l' ] }], });

Using Fallbacks

To configure multiple fallbacks use fallbacks option. You could handle a single language or multiple ones.

(note: In this example, the translations en fr and pt-BR are needed to work correctly.)

I18nModule.forRoot({ fallbackLanguage: 'en' , fallbacks: { 'en-CA' : 'fr' , 'en-*' : 'en' , 'fr-*' : 'fr' , pt: 'pt-BR' , }, parser: I18nJsonParser, parserOptions: { path: path.join(__dirname, '/i18n/' ), }, });

Translating with i18n module

I18nLang decorator and I18nService

() export class SampleController { constructor ( private readonly i18n: I18nService ) {} () async sample( () lang: string ) { await this .i18n.translate( 'user.HELLO_MESSAGE' , { lang: lang, args: { id: 1 , username: 'Toon' }, }); await this .i18n.translate( 'user.SETUP.WELCOME' , { lang: 'en' , args: { id: 1 , username: 'Toon' }, }); await this .i18n.translate( 'user.ARRAY.0' , { lang: 'en' }); } }

I18n decorator

() export class SampleController { () async sample( () i18n: I18nContext) { await i18n.translate( 'user.HELLO_MESSAGE' , { args: { id: 1 , username: 'Toon' }, }); await i18n.translate( 'user.SETUP.WELCOME' , { args: { id: 1 , username: 'Toon' }, }); await i18n.translate( 'user.ARRAY.0' ); } }

No need to handle lang manually.

I18nRequestScopeService within a custom service using request scoped translation service

() export class SampleService { constructor ( private readonly i18n: I18nRequestScopeService ) {} async doFancyStuff() { await this .i18n.translate( 'user.HELLO_MESSAGE' , { args: { id: 1 , username: 'Toon' }, }); await this .i18n.translate( 'user.SETUP.WELCOME' , { args: { id: 1 , username: 'Toon' }, }); await this .i18n.translate( 'user.ARRAY.0' ); } }

To be used within other services like sending E-mails. The advantage is that you don't have to worry about transporting lang from the Request to your service.

Use with caution! The I18nRequestScopeService uses the REQUEST scope and is no singleton. This will be inherited to all consumers of I18nRequestScopeService ! Read Nest Docs for more information.

Dont use I18nRequestScopeService within controllers. The I18n decorator is a much better solution.

Pluralize translations

You can use plurals inside your translations as followed. You need to provide a one , other and zero translation for the pluralization to work.

{ "day_interval" : { "one" : "Every day" , "other" : "Every {count} days" , "zero" : "Never" }, "cat" : { "one" : "cat" , "other" : "cats" , "zero" : "cats" } }

For i18n to pick the right plural you need to provide a count argument within the translation function.

await i18n.translate( 'test.day_interval' , { args: { count: 1 }, });

Nested translations

You can also use nested translation by making use of the translate function inside your translation by doing: $t(KEY) . To pass down arguments: $t(KEY, {{\"count\": {count} }}) .

{ "day_interval" : { "one" : "Every day" , "other" : "Every {count} days" , "zero" : "Never" }, "shopping" : "We go shopping: $t(test.day_interval, {{\"count\": {count} }})" }

Translating HttpExceptions

To translate httpexceptions, we need to create a filter and translate the exception message.

import { I18nService } from 'nestjs-i18n' ; import { ExceptionFilter, Catch, ArgumentsHost, HttpException, } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Request, Response } from 'express' ; (HttpException) export class AllExceptionsFilter implements ExceptionFilter { constructor ( private readonly i18n: I18nService ) {} async catch (exception: HttpException, host: ArgumentsHost) { const ctx = host.switchToHttp(); const response = ctx.getResponse<Response>(); const statusCode = exception.getStatus(); let message = exception.getResponse() as { key: string ; args: Record< string , any >; }; message = await this .i18n.translate(message.key, { lang: ctx.getRequest().i18nLang, args: message.args, }); response.status(statusCode).json({ statusCode, message }); } }

Now we need to use this filter as global filter. Since we are using dependency injection, you cannot have dependency injection if you register your filter with useGlobalFilters(). From the docs, register the filter as global filter as :

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { APP_FILTER } from '@nestjs/core' ; ({ providers: [ { provide: APP_FILTER, useClass: AllExceptionsFilter, }, ], }) export class AppModule {}

Now to use the filter , simply throw exceptions like:

throw new HttpException( { key: 'operations.HELLO' , args: { username: 'rubin' } }, HttpStatus.FORBIDDEN, );

Breaking changes: