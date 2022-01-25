## Description

Nestjs-easyconfig loads configs from your .env (Wraps dotenv module) ⚙️ 🔥

Installation

$ npm install nestjs-easyconfig $ yarn add nestjs-easyconfig

Usage

With config file supplied (basic):

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { EasyconfigModule } from 'nestjs-easyconfig' ; @Module({ imports : [EasyconfigModule.register({ path : './config/.env' })], }) export class AppModule {}

With config file supplied and safe set to true:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { EasyconfigModule } from 'nestjs-easyconfig' ; @Module({ imports : [EasyconfigModule.register({ path : './config/.env' , safe : true })], }) export class AppModule {}

By default safe is set to false. When safe is set to true , the module compares the supplied env file with the sample env file to find missing keys. If any keys which are in .env.sample but not in the evironment used, it is immediately reported in console.

Note : To use this, a sample env file .env.sample should be placed in the root dir

Other config include dotenv's configs like encoding (Default: utf8) and debug(Default: false)

Without config file supplied:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { EasyconfigModule } from 'nestjs-easyconfig' ; @Module({ imports : [EasyconfigModule.register({})], }) export class AppModule {}

In this case, you have to pass in the NODE_ENV value and the .env file to read will be determined accordingly. Loads environment variables from .env.[development|test|production][.local] files For example, NODE_ENV=dev will make the app read .env.dev

Note: The .env file also has to be in root folder

Getting environment variables

Regardless of how the EasyconfigModule is imported into the app, you can get the variable values using the EasyconfigService .

import { Controller, Get } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { EasyconfigService } from 'nestjs-easyconfig' ; @Controller( 'api' ) export class AppController { constructor (private config: EasyconfigService) {} @Get() findAll() { return { value : this .config.get( 'key' ) }; } }

Note: the get method will automatically cast environment variables

Type processing

Example of type processing: Imagine you have a configuration file at .env with the following:

FOO=bar BAZ=2 BEEP= false BOOP=some,thing,that,goes,wow BLEEP= false * PING=ping, true *,2,100 PONG=`some,thing,that,goes,wow`

After using this plugin, the environment variables are parsed to their proper types.

To test it out, simply log the returned object in your console:

console .log(env);

And you'll see that it outputs the properly parsed variable types:

{ FOO : 'bar' , BAZ : 2 , BEEP : false , BOOP : [ 'some' , 'thing' , 'that' , 'goes' , 'wow' ], BLEEP : 'false' , PING : [ 'ping' , 'true' , 2 , 100 ], PONG : 'some,thing,that,goes,wow' }

If your configuration line ends in * it will not be parsed by this package, which allows you to keep values as the String variable type if needed. Also when you encapsulate a value between bacticks e.g. `value`, the value won't be parsed and it will return as a String variable. This can be used in situations where you for example have a ',' inside your string and it should not be parsed as an array.

Config

path ? : string; sampleFilePath ? : string; safe ? : boolean; debug ? : boolean; parseLog ? : boolean; encoding ? : string; logger ? : LoggerService; assignToProcessEnv ? : boolean; overrideProcessEnv ? : boolean;

Contributing

In general, we follow the "fork-and-pull" Git workflow.

Fork the repo on GitHub Clone the project to your own machine Work on your fork Make your changes and additions Most of your changes should be focused on src/ and test/ folders and/or README.md .

and folders and/or . Files in dist/ folder are autogenerated when running tests ( npm run build ) and need not to be changed manually. Change or add tests if needed Run tests and make sure they pass Add changes to README.md if needed Commit changes to your own branch Make sure you merge the latest from "upstream" and resolve conflicts if there is any Repeat step 3(3) above git add and run npm run commit and fill in the details accordingly Push your work back up to your fork Submit a Pull request so that we can review your changes

License

The package is MIT licensed.

