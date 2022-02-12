openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nd

nestjs-dynamoose

by Hardys
0.3.3 (see all)

Dynamoose module for Nest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

NPM Version Package License NPM Downloads CI

Description

Dynamoose module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm install --save nestjs-dynamoose dynamoose

Example Project

A AWS NestJS Starter project has been created to demo the usage of this library.

Quick Start

1. Add import into your app module

src/app.module.ts

import { DynamooseModule } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { UserModule } from './user/user.module';

@Module({
 imports: [
   DynamooseModule.forRoot(),
   UserModule,
 ],
})
export class AppModule {

forRoot() optionally accepts the following options defined by DynamooseModuleOptions:

interface DynamooseModuleOptions {
  aws?: {
    accessKeyId?: string;
    secretAccessKey?: string;
    region?: string;
  };
  local?: boolean | string;
  ddb?: DynamoDB;
  model?: ModelOptionsOptional;
  logger?: boolean | LoggerService;
}

There is also forRootAsync(options: DynamooseModuleAsyncOptions) if you want to use a factory with dependency injection.

2. Create a schema

src/user/user.schema.ts

import { Schema } from 'dynamoose';

export const UserSchema = new Schema({
  id: {
    type: String,
    hashKey: true,
  },
  name: {
    type: String,
  },
  email: {
    type: String,
  },
});

src/user/user.interface.ts

export interface UserKey {
  id: string;
}

export interface User extends UserKey {
  name: string;
  email?: string;
}

UserKey holds the hashKey/partition key and (optionally) the rangeKey/sort key. User holds all attributes of the document/item. When creating this two interfaces and using when injecting your model you will have typechecking when using operations like Model.update().

3. Add the models you want to inject to your modules

This can be a feature module (as shown below) or within the root AppModule next to DynamooseModule.forRoot().

src/user/user.module.ts

import { DynamooseModule } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { UserSchema } from './user.schema';
import { UserService } from './user.service';

@Module({
  imports: [
    DynamooseModule.forFeature([{ name: 'User', schema: UserSchema }]),
  ],
  providers: [
    UserService,
    ...
  ],
})
export class UserModule {}

There is also forFeatureAsync(factories?: AsyncModelFactory[]) if you want to use a factory with dependency injection.

4. Inject and use your model

src/user/user.service.ts

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectModel, Model } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { User, UserKey } from './user.interface';

@Injectable()
export class UserService {
  constructor(
    @InjectModel('User')
    private userModel: Model<User, UserKey>,
  ) {}

  create(user: User) {
    return this.userModel.create(user);
  }

  update(key: UserKey, user: Partial<User>) {
    return this.userModel.update(key, user);
  }

  findOne(key: UserKey) {
    return this.userModel.get(key);
  }

  findAll() {
    return this.userModel.scan().exec();
  }
}

Additional Example

1. Transaction Support

Both User and Account model objects will commit in same transaction.

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectModel, Model, TransactionSupport } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { User, UserKey } from './user.interface';
import { Account, AccountKey } from './account.interface';

@Injectable()
export class UserService extends TransactionSupport {
  constructor(
    @InjectModel('User')
    private userModel: Model<User, UserKey>,
    @InjectModel('Account')
    private accountModel: Model<Account, AccountKey>,
  ) {
    super();
  }

  async create(user: User, account: Account) {
    await this.transaction([
      this.userModel.transaction.create(user),
      this.accountModel.transaction.create(account),
    ]);
  }
}

2. Serializers Support

Define the additional serializers under DynamooseModule.forFeature().

@Module({
  imports: [
    DynamooseModule.forFeature([
      {
        name: 'User',
        schema: UserSchema,
        serializers: {
          frontend: { exclude: ['status'] },
        },
      },
    ]),
  ],
  ...
})
export class UserModule {}

Call the serialize function to exclude the status field.

@Injectable()
export class UserService {
  ...
  async create(user: User) {
    const createdUser = await this.userModel.create(user);
    return createdUser.serialize('frontend');
  }
  ...
}

License

Dynamoose module for Nest is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial