A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.
$ npm install --save nestjs-dynamoose dynamoose
A AWS NestJS Starter project has been created to demo the usage of this library.
1. Add import into your app module
src/app.module.ts
import { DynamooseModule } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { UserModule } from './user/user.module';
@Module({
imports: [
DynamooseModule.forRoot(),
UserModule,
],
})
export class AppModule {
forRoot() optionally accepts the following options defined by
DynamooseModuleOptions:
interface DynamooseModuleOptions {
aws?: {
accessKeyId?: string;
secretAccessKey?: string;
region?: string;
};
local?: boolean | string;
ddb?: DynamoDB;
model?: ModelOptionsOptional;
logger?: boolean | LoggerService;
}
There is also
forRootAsync(options: DynamooseModuleAsyncOptions) if you want to use a factory with dependency injection.
2. Create a schema
src/user/user.schema.ts
import { Schema } from 'dynamoose';
export const UserSchema = new Schema({
id: {
type: String,
hashKey: true,
},
name: {
type: String,
},
email: {
type: String,
},
});
src/user/user.interface.ts
export interface UserKey {
id: string;
}
export interface User extends UserKey {
name: string;
email?: string;
}
UserKey holds the hashKey/partition key and (optionally) the rangeKey/sort key.
User holds all attributes of the document/item. When creating this two interfaces and using when injecting your model you will have typechecking when using operations like
Model.update().
3. Add the models you want to inject to your modules
This can be a feature module (as shown below) or within the root AppModule next to
DynamooseModule.forRoot().
src/user/user.module.ts
import { DynamooseModule } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { UserSchema } from './user.schema';
import { UserService } from './user.service';
@Module({
imports: [
DynamooseModule.forFeature([{ name: 'User', schema: UserSchema }]),
],
providers: [
UserService,
...
],
})
export class UserModule {}
There is also
forFeatureAsync(factories?: AsyncModelFactory[]) if you want to use a factory with dependency injection.
4. Inject and use your model
src/user/user.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectModel, Model } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { User, UserKey } from './user.interface';
@Injectable()
export class UserService {
constructor(
@InjectModel('User')
private userModel: Model<User, UserKey>,
) {}
create(user: User) {
return this.userModel.create(user);
}
update(key: UserKey, user: Partial<User>) {
return this.userModel.update(key, user);
}
findOne(key: UserKey) {
return this.userModel.get(key);
}
findAll() {
return this.userModel.scan().exec();
}
}
1. Transaction Support
Both
User and
Account model objects will commit in same transaction.
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectModel, Model, TransactionSupport } from 'nestjs-dynamoose';
import { User, UserKey } from './user.interface';
import { Account, AccountKey } from './account.interface';
@Injectable()
export class UserService extends TransactionSupport {
constructor(
@InjectModel('User')
private userModel: Model<User, UserKey>,
@InjectModel('Account')
private accountModel: Model<Account, AccountKey>,
) {
super();
}
async create(user: User, account: Account) {
await this.transaction([
this.userModel.transaction.create(user),
this.accountModel.transaction.create(account),
]);
}
}
2. Serializers Support
Define the additional
serializers under
DynamooseModule.forFeature().
@Module({
imports: [
DynamooseModule.forFeature([
{
name: 'User',
schema: UserSchema,
serializers: {
frontend: { exclude: ['status'] },
},
},
]),
],
...
})
export class UserModule {}
Call the
serialize function to exclude the
status field.
@Injectable()
export class UserService {
...
async create(user: User) {
const createdUser = await this.userModel.create(user);
return createdUser.serialize('frontend');
}
...
}
Dynamoose module for Nest is MIT licensed.