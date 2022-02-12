A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

Dynamoose module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm install --save nestjs-dynamoose dynamoose

Example Project

A AWS NestJS Starter project has been created to demo the usage of this library.

Quick Start

1. Add import into your app module

src/app.module.ts

import { DynamooseModule } from 'nestjs-dynamoose' ; import { UserModule } from './user/user.module' ; ({ imports: [ DynamooseModule.forRoot(), UserModule, ], }) export class AppModule {

forRoot() optionally accepts the following options defined by DynamooseModuleOptions :

interface DynamooseModuleOptions { aws?: { accessKeyId?: string ; secretAccessKey?: string ; region?: string ; }; local?: boolean | string ; ddb?: DynamoDB; model?: ModelOptionsOptional; logger?: boolean | LoggerService; }

There is also forRootAsync(options: DynamooseModuleAsyncOptions) if you want to use a factory with dependency injection.

2. Create a schema

src/user/user.schema.ts

import { Schema } from 'dynamoose' ; export const UserSchema = new Schema({ id: { type : String , hashKey: true , }, name: { type : String , }, email: { type : String , }, });

src/user/user.interface.ts

export interface UserKey { id: string ; } export interface User extends UserKey { name: string ; email?: string ; }

UserKey holds the hashKey/partition key and (optionally) the rangeKey/sort key. User holds all attributes of the document/item. When creating this two interfaces and using when injecting your model you will have typechecking when using operations like Model.update() .

3. Add the models you want to inject to your modules

This can be a feature module (as shown below) or within the root AppModule next to DynamooseModule.forRoot() .

src/user/user.module.ts

import { DynamooseModule } from 'nestjs-dynamoose' ; import { UserSchema } from './user.schema' ; import { UserService } from './user.service' ; ({ imports: [ DynamooseModule.forFeature([{ name: 'User' , schema: UserSchema }]), ], providers: [ UserService, ... ], }) export class UserModule {}

There is also forFeatureAsync(factories?: AsyncModelFactory[]) if you want to use a factory with dependency injection.

4. Inject and use your model

src/user/user.service.ts

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectModel, Model } from 'nestjs-dynamoose' ; import { User, UserKey } from './user.interface' ; () export class UserService { constructor ( ( 'User' ) private userModel: Model<User, UserKey>, ) {} create(user: User) { return this .userModel.create(user); } update(key: UserKey, user: Partial<User>) { return this .userModel.update(key, user); } findOne(key: UserKey) { return this .userModel.get(key); } findAll() { return this .userModel.scan().exec(); } }

Additional Example

1. Transaction Support

Both User and Account model objects will commit in same transaction.

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectModel, Model, TransactionSupport } from 'nestjs-dynamoose' ; import { User, UserKey } from './user.interface' ; import { Account, AccountKey } from './account.interface' ; () export class UserService extends TransactionSupport { constructor ( ( 'User' ) private userModel: Model<User, UserKey>, ( 'Account' ) private accountModel: Model<Account, AccountKey>, ) { super (); } async create(user: User, account: Account) { await this .transaction([ this .userModel.transaction.create(user), this .accountModel.transaction.create(account), ]); } }

2. Serializers Support

Define the additional serializers under DynamooseModule.forFeature() .

({ imports: [ DynamooseModule.forFeature([ { name: 'User' , schema: UserSchema, serializers: { frontend: { exclude: [ 'status' ] }, }, }, ]), ], ... }) export class UserModule {}

Call the serialize function to exclude the status field.

() export class UserService { ... async create(user: User) { const createdUser = await this .userModel.create(user); return createdUser.serialize( 'frontend' ); } ... }

License

Dynamoose module for Nest is MIT licensed.