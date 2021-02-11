We believe that everyone who's working with NestJs and building some RESTful services and especially some CRUD functionality will find
@nestjsx/crud microframework very useful.
🔌 Super easy to install and start using the full-featured controllers and services 👉
🐙 DB and service agnostic extendable CRUD controllers
🔎 Reach query parsing with filtering, pagination, sorting, relations, nested relations, cache, etc.
🔭 Framework agnostic package with query builder for a frontend usage
👾 Query, path params and DTOs validation included
🎬 Overriding controller methods with ease
🔧 Tiny config (including globally)
🎁 Additional helper decorators
✏️ Swagger documentation
@Crud() decorator for endpoints generation, global configuration, validation, helper decorators (docs)
RequestQueryBuilder class for a frontend usage and
RequestQueryParser that is being used internally for handling and validating query/path params on a backend side (docs)
TypeOrmCrudService with methods for CRUD database operations (docs)
