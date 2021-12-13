nestjs-console is a module that provide a cli. A ready to use service class for your modules that exposes methods to register commands and sub commands using the npm package commander

Why

The nestjs framework is missing a cli to access the application context.

Common use case : Headless application, cront task, export data, etc... nestjs-console provide a way to bind cli command and subcommands to providers's methods.

How it works

The console service works as a standalone process, like the classic entry point, and will initialize a NestApplicationContext (headless) instead a NestApplication. The console service will be accessible inside the container.

Bootstrap (entry point e.g console.ts) is invoked by cli. Create a headless nest app, any module inside the app can create command and subcommands using nestjs-console with commander nestjs-console invoke commander commander will do the rest.

