nestjs-console

by Pop-Code
7.0.1 (see all)

A nestjs module that provide a cli to your application.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

40.7K

GitHub Stars

411

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nestjs-console

nestjs-console is a module that provide a cli. A ready to use service class for your modules that exposes methods to register commands and sub commands using the npm package commander

Why

The nestjs framework is missing a cli to access the application context.
Common use case : Headless application, cront task, export data, etc... nestjs-console provide a way to bind cli command and subcommands to providers's methods.

How it works

The console service works as a standalone process, like the classic entry point, and will initialize a NestApplicationContext (headless) instead a NestApplication. The console service will be accessible inside the container.

  1. Bootstrap (entry point e.g console.ts) is invoked by cli.
  2. Create a headless nest app, any module inside the app can create command and subcommands using nestjs-console with commander
  3. nestjs-console invoke commander
  4. commander will do the rest.

Documentation

