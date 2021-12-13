nestjs-console is a module that provide a cli. A ready to use service class for your modules that exposes methods to register commands and sub commands using the npm package commander
The nestjs framework is missing a cli to access the application context.
Common use case : Headless application, cront task, export data, etc... nestjs-console provide a way to bind cli command and subcommands to providers's methods.
The console service works as a standalone process, like the classic entry point, and will initialize a NestApplicationContext (headless) instead a NestApplication. The console service will be accessible inside the container.