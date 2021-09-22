An AMQP connection service for NestJS.
Using the AMQPlib for node package.
This package was intented to be used in execution content and provides a basic AMQPlib connection via the providers to allow developers to develop their amqp queue consumers and publishers. For microservice transport; check out the docs for rabbitMQ.
$ yarn add nestjs-amqp
$ yarn add -D @types/amqplib
import {Module} from '@nestjs/common';
import {AmqpModule} from 'nestjs-amqp';
@Module({
imports: [AmqpModule.forRoot({
name: 'rabbitmq',
hostname: 'localhost',
port: 5672,
username: 'test',
password: 'test',
})],
})
export default class AppModule {}
import {Module} from '@nestjs/common';
import {AmqpModule} from 'nestjs-amqp';
import {ConfigModule, ConfigService} from 'nestjs-config';
import * as path from 'path';
@Module({
imports: [
ConfigModule.load(path.resolve(__dirname, 'config', '**/*.ts')),
AmqpModule.forRootAsync({
useFactory: (config: ConfigService) => config.get('amqp'),
inject: [ConfigService],
}),
],
})
export default class AppModule {}
//src/config/amqp.ts
export default {
name: 'rabbitmq',
hostname: process.env.AMQP_HOST,
port: process.env.AMQP_PORT,
username: process.env.USERNAME,
password: process.env.PASSWORD,
}
Unfortunately multiple connections are unavailable when using the
forRootAsyncmethod.
It is possible to inject the AmqpConnection in a factory of a custom provider if one needs such capability.
import { Connection as AmqpConnection } from 'amqplib';
import {ConfigService} from 'nestjs-config';
import {createConnectionToken} from 'nestjs-amqp/utils';
export const queueServiceProvider = {
provider: 'QueueService',
useFactory: (amqp: AmqpConnection, configService: ConfigService) => new QueueService(amqp, config.get('queue')),
inject: [createConnectionToken('default'), ConfigService],
}
It's also possible to give your connections names, if you have done so then use the name of your connection instead of
default.
import {Module} from '@nestjs/common';
import {AmqpModule} from 'nestjs-amqp';
@Module({
imports: [AmqpModule.forRoot([
{
hostname: 'test:test@localhost',
},
{
username: 'test',
password: 'test',
hostname: 'localhost',
port: 5672,
protocol: 'amqps',
name: 'test',
}
])],
})
export default class ExecutionModule {
}
import {Injectable} from '@nestjs/common';
import {InjectAmqpConnection} from 'nestjs-amqp';
import {Connection} from 'amqplib';
@Injectable()
export default class TestService {
constructor(
@InjectAmqpConnection('test')
private readonly connectionTest: Connection, //gets connection with name 'test' defined in module
@InjectAmqpConnection(0)
private readonly connection0: Connection, //gets first defined connection without a name
) {}
}
Use InjectAmqpConnection without a parameter for default connection
import {Injectable, Logger} from '@nestjs/common';
import {InjectAmqpConnection} from 'nestjs-amqp';
import {Connection} from 'amqplib';
@Injectable()
export default class TestProvider {
constructor(
@InjectAmqpConnection()
private readonly amqp: Connection,
) {}
async publish(message: string) {
await this.amqp.createChannel((err, channel) => {
if (err != null) {
Logger.alert(err, 'TestProvider');
}
channel.assertQueue('test_queue_name');
channel.sendToQueue('test_queue_name', message);
});
}
}
More information and examples about amqplib can be found here.
|Name
|For
|Default
|hostname
|The host url for the connection
localhost
|port
|The port of the amqp host
5672
|name
|The name of the connection
default or the array key index
[0]
|retrys
|The amount of retry attempts before surrender
|3
|retryDelay
|The amount of milliseconds to wait before attempting retry
|3000
|protocol
|The protocol for the connection
amqp
|username
|The username for the connection
|password
|The password for the connection
|locale
|The desired locale for error messages
en_US
|frameMax
|The size in bytes of the maximum frame allowed over the connection
|0
|heartbeat
|The period of the connection heartbeat in seconds
|0
|vhost
|What VHost shall be used
/
In order to test first you need to start the rabbitmq container. We've provided a
docker-compose file to make this easier.
$ docker-compose up -d
$ yarn test
Navigate to localhost:15672 for rabbitmq manager, username and password are both
guest
If you're using docker-machine or a VM then change the env for
HOSTin the
.envfile or create one using the provided
.env.distfile.
WARNING: The below examples have not been implemented
So far this package manages multiple AMQP connections using the nestjs container and injects them into other providers.
Alternatively I'd like to implement something like this:
import {Injectable} from '@nestjs/common';
import {
AmqpConnection,
Consume,
Publish,
Message,
} from 'nestjs-amqp';
@Injectable()
@AmqpConnection()
export default class MyAmqpService {
@Consume("queue_name", {
noAck: true,
})
async listen(@Message message) {
console.log('Message received', message);
//send a message back
this.publish();
}
@Publish("queue_name")
async publish() {
return "Send this to 'queue queue_name'";
}
}
Then using executable context
import { NestFactory } from '@nestjs/core';
import QueueModule, { MyAmqpService } from './queue';
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(QueueModule);
const event = app.get(MyAmqpService);
await event.listen();
}
bootstrap();
process.stdin.resume();
Or something similar to the above is what I'd like to implement