A generic administration interface for TypeORM entities

Description

Ready-to-use user interface for administrative activities. Allows to list, edit, create, delete entities.

This is heavily, heavily inspired by Django admin, from the concept to the API.

This is still very much a work in progress. Your help is more than welcome! The API is still very unstable. Until a 1.x.x release, expect breaking changes in minor versions

Full docs: https://nestjs-admin.com/

All your entities in one place. Create, update and delete entities with ease.

Installation

Let's get you started with a minimal setup.

Add nestjs-admin to your dependencies:

yarn add nestjs-admin npm install nestjs-admin

Then add the provided DefaultAdminModule to your app modules:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' import { DefaultAdminModule } from 'nestjs-admin' ({ imports: [TypeOrmModule.forRoot(), , DefaultAdminModule], , }) export class AppModule { }

Add the provided AdminUser to your orm config:

The DefaultAdminModule exposes an AdminUser entity, which has credentials that allow you to login to the admin interface.

There's no easy option to use your own user entity for now. If you have this requirement, open an issue so that we can help you.

const AdminUser = require ( 'nestjs-admin' ).AdminUserEntity module .exports = { , entities: [ , AdminUser], }

TYPEORM_ENTITIES=your_existing_paths,node_modules/nestjs-admin/**/*.entity.js

Create a first AdminUser to log in with

npx ts-node node_modules/.bin/typeorm migration:generate -n "create-admin-user" npx ts-node node_modules/.bin/typeorm migration:run npx nestjs-admin createAdminUser

You can create AdminUsers from the nestjs-admin createAdminUser CLI, or directly from the administration interface!

You can now login to access the admin interface at /admin/login !

Register entities in the admin site

import { TypeOrmModule } from '@nestjs/typeorm' import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' import { DefaultAdminModule, DefaultAdminSite } from 'nestjs-admin' import { User } from './user.entity' ({ imports: [TypeOrmModule.forFeature([User]), DefaultAdminModule], exports: [TypeOrmModule], }) export class UserModule { constructor ( private readonly adminSite: DefaultAdminSite ) { adminSite.register( 'User' , User) } }

Check the rest of the docs for more details.

Compatibility

Library Version @nestjs/common ^6.0.0 @nestjs/core ^6.0.0 @nestjs/platform-express ^6.0.0 @nestjs/typeorm ^6.0.0 typeorm ^0.2.12

Contributing

Any contribution is welcome. If you want to implement a feature, you need to know that we are following django-admin's API as closely as possible. Why?

It's been well-thought-out by smart people

Python translates well to Typescript

It allows us to not have to think about what the API should look like and just use Django admin as a list of desirable features

Start the example app

This repo contains an example of how to use nestjs-admin. Here's how to use it:

cp .env.example .env docker-compose up yarn install yarn link yarn start:dev cd exampleApp/ yarn install yarn link nestjs-admin yarn migration:run yarn start:debug

You can now create an AdminUser ( yarn nestjs-admin createAdminUser ) to be able to login to localhost:8000/admin .

The code for the actual library is in libs/nestjs-admin .

Tooling

If you use VSCode, a .vscode/ is committed that contains a good configuration to contribute. In particular, it contains a config for a ready-to-use debugger.

ADRs