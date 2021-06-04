nestie

A tiny (242B) and fast utility to expand a flattened object

This module expands an Object who's keys are delimited/condensed representatives of multiple levels.

By default, the . character is used as a delimiter. This is customizable.

Keys are split using the delimiter, each signifying a new level/depth.

Install

Usage

Please see Keys for pathing options

import { nestie } from 'nestie' ; nestie({ 'a' : 'hi' , 'b.b.0' : 'foo' , 'b.b.1' : '' , 'b.b.3' : 'bar' , 'b.d' : 'hello' , 'b.e.a' : 'yo' , 'b.e.b' : null , 'b.e.c' : 'sup' , 'b.e.d' : 0 , 'b.e.f.0.foo' : 123 , 'b.e.f.0.bar' : 123 , 'b.e.f.1.foo' : 465 , 'b.e.f.1.bar' : 456 , 'c' : 'world' });

Keys

Here are additional examples using different key-notation combinations in order represent different Array/Object structures.

nestie({ 'hello.there' : 123 , 'hello.world' : 456 , }); nestie({ 'foo.0.bar' : 1 , 'foo.1' : 'hello' , 'foo.2.bar' : 3 , }); nestie({ '0.0' : 'foo' , '0.1' : 'bar' , '1.foo.bar' : 123 , '1.foo.baz.0' : 4 , '1.foo.baz.1' : 5 , '1.foo.baz.2' : 6 , '1.hello' : 'world' , '2' : 'howdy' });

API

Returns: Object or Array

Returns a new Object or Array, depending on the keys.

Note: A null or undefined input will return undefined ~!

input

Type: Object

The object to expand.

delimiter

Type: String

Default: .

The "glue" used to join multi-level keys together.

Keys will be split using this delimiter string, signifying a new level/depth.

const input = { 'foo.bar' : 123 , 'hello_world' : 456 , }; nestie(input); nestie(input, '_' );

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

Note: The ≠ denotes that the candidate has a different API and is not a direct comparison.

Load Time: dset 0. 746ms lodash/set 12. 056ms flat 1. 675ms nestie 0. 250ms Validation: ✘ lodash/set ≠ (FAILED) @ "array w/ holes" ✘ dset ≠ (FAILED) @ "array w/ holes" ✔ flat.unflatten ✔ nestie Benchmark: lodash/set ≠ x 235 ,661 ops/sec ±1.60% (88 runs sampled) dset ≠ x 329 ,029 ops/sec ±1.25% (90 runs sampled) flat.unflatten x 119 ,864 ops/sec ±1.23% (93 runs sampled) nestie x 473 ,258 ops/sec ±0.62% (90 runs sampled)

