by Luke Edwards
1.0.2 (see all)

A tiny (242B) and fast utility to expand a flattened object

nestie CI codecov

A tiny (242B) and fast utility to expand a flattened object

This module expands an Object who's keys are delimited/condensed representatives of multiple levels.

By default, the . character is used as a delimiter. This is customizable.
Keys are split using the delimiter, each signifying a new level/depth.

Install

$ npm install --save nestie

Usage

Please see Keys for pathing options

import { nestie } from 'nestie';

nestie({
  'a': 'hi',
  'b.b.0': 'foo',
  'b.b.1': '',
  'b.b.3': 'bar',
  'b.d': 'hello',
  'b.e.a': 'yo',
  'b.e.b': null,
  'b.e.c': 'sup',
  'b.e.d': 0,
  'b.e.f.0.foo': 123,
  'b.e.f.0.bar': 123,
  'b.e.f.1.foo': 465,
  'b.e.f.1.bar': 456,
  'c': 'world'
});
//=> {
//=>   a: 'hi',
//=>   b: {
//=>     b: ['foo', '', , 'bar'],
//=>     d: 'hello',
//=>     e: {
//=>       a: 'yo',
//=>       b: null,
//=>       c: 'sup',
//=>       d: 0,
//=>       f: [
//=>         { foo: 123, bar: 123 },
//=>         { foo: 465, bar: 456 },
//=>       ]
//=>     }
//=>   },
//=>   c: 'world'
//=> }

Keys

Here are additional examples using different key-notation combinations in order represent different Array/Object structures.

nestie({
  'hello.there': 123,
  'hello.world': 456,
});
//=> {
//=>   hello: {
//=>     there: 123,
//=>     world: 456
//=>   }
//=> }

nestie({
  'foo.0.bar': 1,
  'foo.1': 'hello',
  'foo.2.bar': 3,
});
//=> {
//=>   foo: [
//=>     { bar: 1 },
//=>     'hello',
//=>     { bar: 3 }
//=>   ]
//=> }

nestie({
  '0.0': 'foo',
  '0.1': 'bar',
  '1.foo.bar': 123,
  '1.foo.baz.0': 4,
  '1.foo.baz.1': 5,
  '1.foo.baz.2': 6,
  '1.hello': 'world',
  '2': 'howdy'
});
//=> [
//=>   ['foo', 'bar'],
//=>   {
//=>     foo: {
//=>       bar: 123,
//=>       baz: [4, 5, 6]
//=>     },
//=>     hello: 'world'
//=>   },
//=>   'howdy'
//=> ]

API

nestie(input, delimiter?)

Returns: Object or Array

Returns a new Object or Array, depending on the keys.

Note: A null or undefined input will return undefined~!

input

Type: Object

The object to expand.

delimiter

Type: String
Default: .

The "glue" used to join multi-level keys together.
Keys will be split using this delimiter string, signifying a new level/depth.

const input = {
  'foo.bar': 123,
  'hello_world': 456,
};

nestie(input);
//=> {
//=>   foo: { bar: 123 },
//=>   hello_world: 456,
//=> }

nestie(input, '_');
//=> {
//=>   'foo.bar': 123,
//=>   hello: { world: 456 },
//=> }

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v10.13.0

Note: The denotes that the candidate has a different API and is not a direct comparison.

Load Time:
  dset         0.746ms
  lodash/set  12.056ms
  flat         1.675ms
  nestie       0.250ms

Validation:
   lodash/set  (FAILED) @ "array w/ holes"
   dset  (FAILED) @ "array w/ holes"
   flat.unflatten
   nestie

Benchmark:
  lodash/set      x 235,661 ops/sec ±1.60% (88 runs sampled)
  dset            x 329,029 ops/sec ±1.25% (90 runs sampled)
  flat.unflatten   x 119,864 ops/sec ±1.23% (93 runs sampled)
  nestie           x 473,258 ops/sec ±0.62% (90 runs sampled)
  • flattie – flatten an object using customizable glue in 187 bytes
    This is nestie's reverse / counterpart.
  • dset – safely write deep Object values in 160 bytes
  • dlv – safely read from deep properties in 120 bytes

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

