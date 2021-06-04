A tiny (242B) and fast utility to expand a flattened object
This module expands an Object who's keys are delimited/condensed representatives of multiple levels.
By default, the
. character is used as a delimiter. This is customizable.
Keys are split using the delimiter, each signifying a new level/depth.
$ npm install --save nestie
Please see Keys for pathing options
import { nestie } from 'nestie';
nestie({
'a': 'hi',
'b.b.0': 'foo',
'b.b.1': '',
'b.b.3': 'bar',
'b.d': 'hello',
'b.e.a': 'yo',
'b.e.b': null,
'b.e.c': 'sup',
'b.e.d': 0,
'b.e.f.0.foo': 123,
'b.e.f.0.bar': 123,
'b.e.f.1.foo': 465,
'b.e.f.1.bar': 456,
'c': 'world'
});
//=> {
//=> a: 'hi',
//=> b: {
//=> b: ['foo', '', , 'bar'],
//=> d: 'hello',
//=> e: {
//=> a: 'yo',
//=> b: null,
//=> c: 'sup',
//=> d: 0,
//=> f: [
//=> { foo: 123, bar: 123 },
//=> { foo: 465, bar: 456 },
//=> ]
//=> }
//=> },
//=> c: 'world'
//=> }
Here are additional examples using different key-notation combinations in order represent different Array/Object structures.
nestie({
'hello.there': 123,
'hello.world': 456,
});
//=> {
//=> hello: {
//=> there: 123,
//=> world: 456
//=> }
//=> }
nestie({
'foo.0.bar': 1,
'foo.1': 'hello',
'foo.2.bar': 3,
});
//=> {
//=> foo: [
//=> { bar: 1 },
//=> 'hello',
//=> { bar: 3 }
//=> ]
//=> }
nestie({
'0.0': 'foo',
'0.1': 'bar',
'1.foo.bar': 123,
'1.foo.baz.0': 4,
'1.foo.baz.1': 5,
'1.foo.baz.2': 6,
'1.hello': 'world',
'2': 'howdy'
});
//=> [
//=> ['foo', 'bar'],
//=> {
//=> foo: {
//=> bar: 123,
//=> baz: [4, 5, 6]
//=> },
//=> hello: 'world'
//=> },
//=> 'howdy'
//=> ]
Returns:
Object or
Array
Returns a new Object or Array, depending on the keys.
Note: A
nullor
undefinedinput will return
undefined~!
Type:
Object
The object to expand.
Type:
String
Default:
.
The "glue" used to join multi-level keys together.
Keys will be split using this
delimiter string, signifying a new level/depth.
const input = {
'foo.bar': 123,
'hello_world': 456,
};
nestie(input);
//=> {
//=> foo: { bar: 123 },
//=> hello_world: 456,
//=> }
nestie(input, '_');
//=> {
//=> 'foo.bar': 123,
//=> hello: { world: 456 },
//=> }
Running on Node.js v10.13.0
Note: The
≠denotes that the candidate has a different API and is not a direct comparison.
Load Time:
dset 0.746ms
lodash/set 12.056ms
flat 1.675ms
nestie 0.250ms
Validation:
✘ lodash/set ≠ (FAILED) @ "array w/ holes"
✘ dset ≠ (FAILED) @ "array w/ holes"
✔ flat.unflatten
✔ nestie
Benchmark:
lodash/set ≠ x 235,661 ops/sec ±1.60% (88 runs sampled)
dset ≠ x 329,029 ops/sec ±1.25% (90 runs sampled)
flat.unflatten x 119,864 ops/sec ±1.23% (93 runs sampled)
nestie x 473,258 ops/sec ±0.62% (90 runs sampled)
nestie's reverse / counterpart.
MIT © Luke Edwards