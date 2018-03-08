NestedReact is the BackboneJS compatibility layer for React-MVx - modern React MVVM application framework. It will be maintained as long as Verizon/Volicon systems will depend in the legacy technologies - BackboneJS Views and jQuery.
If you don't need to reuse BackboneJS Views in your React application - please, switch to ReactMVx.
NestedReact documentation won't be updated. Use React-MVx docs as your primary source of docs.
Feature list consists of all the features of React-MVx v2.x, plus this:
Please, use React-MVx documentation as a primary source of documentation and examples.
It's packed as single UMD, thus grab the module or use
npm to install.
It has NestedTypes model framework,
react,
react-dom,
prop-types,
jquery, and
underscore as strong dependencies.
npm install --save-dev nestedreact nestedtypes underscore jquery react react-dom prop-types
Module extends React namespace (without modifying original React), and its
safe to use it as a replacement for
react.
import React from 'nestedreact'
If you're migrating from backbone-based frameworks such as
ChaplinJS or
Marionette,
you need to do following things to make convergence layer work properly:
Make sure that frameworks includes
nestedtypes instead of
backbone.
On application start, tell
nestedreact to use proper base class for the View.
React.useView( Chaplin.View );