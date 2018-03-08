openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nestedreact

by VoliJS
2.1.0 (see all)

BackboneJS compatibility layer for React-MVx MVVM framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Important notice

NestedReact is the BackboneJS compatibility layer for React-MVx - modern React MVVM application framework. It will be maintained as long as Verizon/Volicon systems will depend in the legacy technologies - BackboneJS Views and jQuery.

If you don't need to reuse BackboneJS Views in your React application - please, switch to ReactMVx.

NestedReact documentation won't be updated. Use React-MVx docs as your primary source of docs.

Features

Feature list consists of all the features of React-MVx v2.x, plus this:

  • Gradual transition procedure for backbone applications (Backbone Migration Guide):
    • Complete interoperation with existing Backbone Views allowing you to reuse existing code and avoid upfront application rewrite.
    • Any type of application refactoring strategy is possible - top-to-bottom, bottom-to-top, and random parts at the middle.
    • Support for Backbone events and jQuery accessors in React components simplifies View refactoring.

Documentation

Please, use React-MVx documentation as a primary source of documentation and examples.

Installation and Requirements

It's packed as single UMD, thus grab the module or use npm to install. It has NestedTypes model framework, react, react-dom, prop-types, jquery, and underscore as strong dependencies.

npm install --save-dev nestedreact nestedtypes underscore jquery react react-dom prop-types

Module extends React namespace (without modifying original React), and its safe to use it as a replacement for react.

import React from 'nestedreact'

If you're migrating from backbone-based frameworks such as ChaplinJS or Marionette, you need to do following things to make convergence layer work properly:

  • Make sure that frameworks includes nestedtypes instead of backbone.

  • On application start, tell nestedreact to use proper base class for the View.

    React.useView( Chaplin.View );

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial