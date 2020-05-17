Nested Object Diff [![MIT License](https://img.shields.io/npm/l/nested-object-diff?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/eraykose/nested-object-diff/blob/master/LICENSE) [![version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/nested-object-diff?style=flat-square)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/nested-object-diff) [![MIT License](https://img.shields.io/npm/l/nested-object-diff?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/eraykose/nested-object-diff/blob/master/LICENSE) [![version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/nested-object-diff?style=flat-square)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/nested-object-diff)

A lightweight javascript diff library for comparing two javascript object nested with supporting matching by value of the object's choosen key name in array.

Installation

npm i --save nested-object-diff

Importing

NodeJs / ES5:

var diff = require ( "nested-object-diff" ).diff;

ES6 / Babel:

import { diff } from "nested-object-diff" ;

var diff = require ( "./dist/index" ).diff; var lhs = { shop : { products : [ { id : 1 , name : "a" }, { id : 2 , name : "b" }, { id : 3 , name : "c" } ] }, name : "foo" }; var rhs = { shop : { products : [ { id : 1 , name : 'a' }, { id : 4 , name : 'd' }, { id : 5 , name : 'e' }, { id : 3 , name : 'cc' } ] }, name : "baz" }; var differences = diff(lhs, rhs); [ { type : 'A' , path : 'shop.products.3' , rhs : { id : 3 , name : 'cc' } }, { type : 'E' , path : 'shop.products.2.id' , lhs : 3 , rhs : 5 }, { type : 'E' , path : 'shop.products.2.name' , lhs : 'c' , rhs : 'e' }, { type : 'E' , path : 'shop.products.1.id' , lhs : 2 , rhs : 4 }, { type : 'E' , path : 'shop.products.1.name' , lhs : 'b' , rhs : 'd' }, { type : 'E' , path : 'name' , lhs : 'foo' , rhs : 'baz' } ]

With match options

var differences = diff(lhs, rhs, { matchKey : 'id' }); [ { type : 'D' , path : 'shop.products' , lhs : { id : 2 , name : 'b' } }, { type : 'M' , path : 'shop.products' , item : { id : 3 , name : 'c' }, lhsIndex : 2 , rhsIndex : 3 }, { type : 'E' , path : 'shop.products.3.name' , lhs : 'c' , rhs : 'cc' }, { type : 'A' , path : 'shop.products.1' , rhs : { id : 4 , name : 'd' } }, { type : 'A' , path : 'shop.products.2' , rhs : { id : 5 , name : 'e' } }, { type : 'E' , path : 'name' , lhs : 'foo' , rhs : 'baz' } ]

With types options

var differences = diff(lhs, rhs, { matchKey : 'id' , types :[ 'A' , 'D' ] }); [ { type : 'D' , path : 'shop.products' , lhs : { id : 2 , name : 'b' } }, { type : 'A' , path : 'shop.products.1' , rhs : { id : 4 , name : 'd' } }, { type : 'A' , path : 'shop.products.2' , rhs : { id : 5 , name : 'e' } } ]

Function Arguments

lhs - the left-hand operand; the origin object.

- the left-hand operand; the origin object. rhs - the right-hand operand; the object being compared structurally with the origin object.

- the right-hand operand; the object being compared structurally with the origin object. options - A configuration object that can have the following properties: matchKey : used to match objects when diffing arrays, by default only === operator is used; string types : calculates differences for given types; array

- A configuration object that can have the following properties:

Differences

Differences are reported as one or more change records. Change records have the following structure:

type - indicates the kind of change; will be one of the following: A - indicates a newly added property/element D - indicates a property/element was deleted E - indicates a property/element was edited M - indicates a property/element was moved

- indicates the kind of change; will be one of the following: path - the property/element path

- the property/element path item - when type === 'M', contains a nested change record indicating the change that occurred at the array index

- when type === 'M', contains a nested change record indicating the change that occurred at the array index lhsIndex - when type === 'M', indicates the left-hand-side array index

- when type === 'M', indicates the left-hand-side array index rhsIndex - when type === 'M', indicates the right-hand-side array index

- when type === 'M', indicates the right-hand-side array index lhs - the value on the left-hand-side of the comparison (undefined if kind === 'A')

- the value on the left-hand-side of the comparison (undefined if kind === 'A') rhs - the value on the right-hand-side of the comparison (undefined if kind === 'D')

Contributing

You discovered a bug or have an idea for a new feature? Great, why don't you send me a PR or open an issue so everyone can benefit from it? If you decide to send PR please run the unit tests before submitting your PR: npm test . Hopefully your PR includes additional unit tests to illustrate your changemodification!

License

MIT