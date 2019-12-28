At this moment I really don't have any spare time to maintain this package.
If there is anyone that wants to help me out with this, please message me trough a issue of mail.
Nestable is an experimental example and IS under active development. If it suits your requirements feel free to expand upon it!
You can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
npm install --save nestable2
Then add a
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/node_modules/nestable2/jquery.nestable.js"></script>
Or
require('nestable2') from your code.
bower install --save nestable2
You can also find us on CDNJS:
//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/nestable2/1.6.0/jquery.nestable.min.css
//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/nestable2/1.6.0/jquery.nestable.min.js
You can also find us on jsDelivr
//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/nestable2@1.6.0/jquery.nestable.min.js
//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/nestable2@1.6.0/jquery.nestable.min.css
Write your nested HTML lists like so:
<div class="dd">
<ol class="dd-list">
<li class="dd-item" data-id="1">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 1</div>
</li>
<li class="dd-item" data-id="2">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 2</div>
</li>
<li class="dd-item" data-id="3">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 3</div>
<ol class="dd-list">
<li class="dd-item" data-id="4">
<div class="dd-handle">Item 4</div>
</li>
<li class="dd-item" data-id="5" data-foo="bar">
<div class="dd-nodrag">Item 5</div>
</li>
</ol>
</li>
</ol>
</div>
Then activate with jQuery like so:
$('.dd').nestable({ /* config options */ });
change: For using an .on handler in jquery
The
callback provided as an option is fired when elements are reordered or nested.
$('.dd').nestable({
callback: function(l,e){
// l is the main container
// e is the element that was moved
}
});
onDragStart callback provided as an option is fired when user starts to drag an element. Returning
false from this callback will disable the dragging.
$('.dd').nestable({
onDragStart: function(l,e){
// l is the main container
// e is the element that was moved
}
});
This callback can be used to manipulate element which is being dragged as well as whole list.
For example you can conditionally add
.dd-nochildren to forbid dropping current element to
some other elements for instance based on
data-type of current element and other elements:
$('.dd').nestable({
onDragStart: function (l, e) {
// get type of dragged element
var type = $(e).data('type');
// based on type of dragged element add or remove no children class
switch (type) {
case 'type1':
// element of type1 can be child of type2 and type3
l.find("[data-type=type2]").removeClass('dd-nochildren');
l.find("[data-type=type3]").removeClass('dd-nochildren');
break;
case 'type2':
// element of type2 cannot be child of type2 or type3
l.find("[data-type=type2]").addClass('dd-nochildren');
l.find("[data-type=type3]").addClass('dd-nochildren');
break;
case 'type3':
// element of type3 cannot be child of type2 but can be child of type3
l.find("[data-type=type2]").addClass('dd-nochildren');
l.find("[data-type=type3]").removeClass('dd-nochildren');
break;
default:
console.error("Invalid type");
}
}
});
beforeDragStop callback provided as an option is fired when user drop an element and before 'callback' method fired. Returning false from this callback will disable the dropping and restore element at start position.
$('.dd').nestable({
beforeDragStop: function(l,e, p){
// l is the main container
// e is the element that was moved
// p is the place where element was moved.
}
});
serialize:
You can get a serialised object with all
data-* attributes for each item.
$('.dd').nestable('serialize');
The serialised JSON for the example above would be:
[{"id":1},{"id":2},{"id":3,"children":[{"id":4},{"id":5,"foo":"bar"}]}]
toArray:
$('.dd').nestable('toArray');
Builds an array where each element looks like:
{
'depth': depth,
'id': id,
'left': left,
'parent_id': parentId || null,
'right': right
}
You can get a hierarchical nested set model like below.
$('.dd').nestable('asNestedSet');
The output will be like below:
[{"id":1,"parent_id":"","depth":0,"lft":1,"rgt":2},{"id":2,"parent_id":"","depth":0,"lft":3,"rgt":4},{"id":3,"parent_id":"","depth":0,"lft":5,"rgt":10},{"id":4,"parent_id":3,"depth":1,"lft":6,"rgt":7},{"id":5,"parent_id":3,"depth":1,"lft":8,"rgt":9}]
add:
You can add any item by passing an object. New item will be appended to the root tree.
$('.dd').nestable('add', {"id":1,"children":[{"id":4}]});
Optionally you can set 'parent_id' property on your object and control in which place in tree your item will be added.
$('.dd').nestable('add', {"id":1,"parent_id":2,"children":[{"id":4}]});
replace:
You can replace existing item in tree by passing an object with 'id' property.
$('.dd').nestable('replace', {"id":1,"foo":"bar"});
You need to remember that if you're replacing item with children's you need to pass this children's in object as well.
$('.dd').nestable('replace', {"id":1,"children":[{"id":4}]});
remove:
You can remove existing item by passing 'id' of this element. To animate item removing check
effect config option. This will delete the item with all his children.
$('.dd').nestable('remove', 1);
This will invoke callback function after deleting the item with data-id '1'.
$('.dd').nestable('remove', 1, function(){
console.log('Item deleted');
});
removeAll:
Removes all items from the list. To animate items removing check
effect config option. You can also use callback function to do something after removing all items.
$('.dd').nestable('removeAll', function(){
console.log('All items deleted');
});
destroy:
You can deactivate the plugin by running
$('.dd').nestable('destroy');
Autoscrolls the container element while dragging if you drag the element over the offsets defined in
scrollTriggers config option.
$('.dd').nestable({ scroll: true });
To use this feature you need to have
jQuery >= 1.9 and
scrollParent() method.
You can be find this method in
jQuery UI or if you don't want to have
jQuery UI as a dependency you can use this repository.
You can also control the scroll sensitivity and speed, check
scrollSensitivity and
scrollSpeed options.
You can passed serialized JSON as an option if you like to dynamically generate a Nestable list:
<div class="dd" id="nestable-json"></div>
<script>
var json = '[{"id":1},{"id":2},{"id":3,"children":[{"id":4},{"id":5,"foo":"bar"}]}]';
var options = {'json': json}
$('#nestable-json').nestable(options);
</script>
NOTE: serialized JSON has been expanded so that an optional "content" property can be passed which allows for arbitrary custom content (including HTML) to be placed in the Nestable item
Or do it yourself the old-fashioned way:
<div class="dd" id="nestable3">
<ol class='dd-list dd3-list'>
<div id="dd-empty-placeholder"></div>
</ol>
</div>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
var obj = '[{"id":1},{"id":2},{"id":3,"children":[{"id":4},{"id":5}]}]';
var output = '';
function buildItem(item) {
var html = "<li class='dd-item' data-id='" + item.id + "'>";
html += "<div class='dd-handle'>" + item.id + "</div>";
if (item.children) {
html += "<ol class='dd-list'>";
$.each(item.children, function (index, sub) {
html += buildItem(sub);
});
html += "</ol>";
}
html += "</li>";
return html;
}
$.each(JSON.parse(obj), function (index, item) {
output += buildItem(item);
});
$('#dd-empty-placeholder').html(output);
$('#nestable3').nestable();
});
</script>
You can change the follow options:
maxDepth number of levels an item can be nested (default
5)
group group ID to allow dragging between lists (default
0)
callback callback function when an element has been changed (default
null)
scroll enable or disable the scrolling behaviour (default:
false)
scrollSensitivity mouse movement needed to trigger the scroll (default:
1)
scrollSpeed speed of the scroll (default:
5)
scrollTriggers distance from the border where scrolling become active (default:
{ top: 40, left: 40, right: -40, bottom: -40 })
effect removing items animation effect (default:
{ animation: 'none', time: 'slow'}). To fadeout elements set 'animation' value to 'fade', during initialization the plugin.
These advanced config options are also available:
contentCallback The callback for customizing content (default
function(item) {return item.content || '' ? item.content : item.id;})
listNodeName The HTML element to create for lists (default
'ol')
itemNodeName The HTML element to create for list items (default
'li')
rootClass The class of the root element
.nestable() was used on (default
'dd')
listClass The class of all list elements (default
'dd-list')
itemClass The class of all list item elements (default
'dd-item')
dragClass The class applied to the list element that is being dragged (default
'dd-dragel')
noDragClass The class applied to an element to prevent dragging (default
'dd-nodrag')
handleClass The class of the content element inside each list item (default
'dd-handle')
collapsedClass The class applied to lists that have been collapsed (default
'dd-collapsed')
noChildrenClass The class applied to items that cannot have children (default
'dd-nochildren')
placeClass The class of the placeholder element (default
'dd-placeholder')
emptyClass The class used for empty list placeholder elements (default
'dd-empty')
expandBtnHTML The HTML text used to generate a list item expand button (default
'<button data-action="expand">Expand></button>')
collapseBtnHTML The HTML text used to generate a list item collapse button (default
'<button data-action="collapse">Collapse</button>')
includeContent Enable or disable the content in output (default
false)
listRenderer The callback for customizing final list output (default
function(children, options) { ... } - see defaults in code)
itemRenderer The callback for customizing final item output (default
function(item_attrs, content, children, options) { ... } - see defaults in code)
json JSON string used to dynamically generate a Nestable list. This is the same format as the
serialize() output
Inspect the Nestable2 Demo for guidance.
remove method to config option. This changes break backward compatibility with version 1.5
remove and
removeAll as a parameter
add function with non-leaf parent_id, fixed #84
remove method
replace method (added collapse/expand buttons when item has children), see #69
dist/
add method when using parent_id, see #66
test task in gulp with eslint validation
nestable2
remove method when removing last item from the list
false from the
onDragStart event to disable the drag event
add support
parent_id property
replace function
remove function
add function
toHierarchy and
toArray
destroy function
onDragStart event fired when user starts to drag an element
asNestedSet function
[{"id": 1, "content": "First item", "classes": ["dd-nochildren", "dd-nodrag", ...] }, ... ])
change behaviour with a callback
el.closest instead of
el.parents
maxDepth option (default to 5)
listClass and
itemClass.
group option to enabled the above.
Original Author: David Bushell http://dbushell.com @dbushell
New Author : Ramon Smit http://ramonsmit.nl @ramonsmit94
Contributors :
Copyright © 2012 David Bushell / © Ramon Smit 2014/2017 | BSD & MIT license