A Nest module wrapper for winston logger.
npm install --save nest-winston winston
Having troubles configuring
nest-winston? Clone this repository and
cd in a sample:
cd sample/quick-start
npm install
npm run start:dev
Import
WinstonModule into the root
AppModule and use the
forRoot() method to configure it. This method accepts the same options object as
createLogger() function from the winston package:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { WinstonModule } from 'nest-winston';
import * as winston from 'winston';
@Module({
imports: [
WinstonModule.forRoot({
// options
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Afterward, the winston instance will be available to inject across entire project (and in your feature modules, being
WinstonModule a global one) using the
WINSTON_MODULE_PROVIDER injection token:
import { Controller, Inject } from '@nestjs/common';
import { WINSTON_MODULE_PROVIDER } from 'nest-winston';
import { Logger } from 'winston';
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
constructor(@Inject(WINSTON_MODULE_PROVIDER) private readonly logger: Logger) { }
}
Caveats: because the way Nest works, you can't inject dependencies exported from the root module itself (using
exports). If you use
forRootAsync()and need to inject a service, that service must be either imported using the
importsoptions or exported from a global module.
Maybe you need to asynchronously pass your module options, for example when you need a configuration service. In such case, use the
forRootAsync() method, returning an options object from the
useFactory method:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { WinstonModule } from 'nest-winston';
import * as winston from 'winston';
@Module({
imports: [
WinstonModule.forRootAsync({
useFactory: () => ({
// options
}),
inject: [],
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
The factory might be async, can inject dependencies with
inject option and import other modules using the
imports option.
Alternatively, you can use the
useClass syntax:
WinstonModule.forRootAsync({
useClass: WinstonConfigService,
})
With the above code, Nest will create a new instance of
WinstonConfigService and its method
createWinstonModuleOptions will be called in order to provide the module options.
This module also provides the
WinstonLogger class (custom implementation of the
LoggerService interface) to be used by Nest for system logging. This will ensure consistent behavior and formatting across both Nest system logging and your application event/message logging.
Change your
main.ts as shown below:
import { WINSTON_MODULE_NEST_PROVIDER } from 'nest-winston';
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);
app.useLogger(app.get(WINSTON_MODULE_NEST_PROVIDER));
await app.listen(3000);
}
bootstrap();
Then inject the logger using the
WINSTON_MODULE_NEST_PROVIDER token and the
LoggerService typing:
import { Controller, Inject, LoggerService } from '@nestjs/common';
import { WINSTON_MODULE_NEST_PROVIDER } from 'nest-winston';
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
constructor(@Inject(WINSTON_MODULE_NEST_PROVIDER) private readonly logger: LoggerService) { }
}
Under the hood, the
WinstonLogger class uses the configured winston logger instance (through
forRoot or
forRootAsync), forwarding all calls to it.
Important: by doing this, you give up the dependency injection, meaning that
forRootand
forRootAsyncare not needed and shouldn't be used. Remove them from your main module.
Using the dependency injection has one minor drawback. Nest has to bootstrap the application first (instantiating modules and providers, injecting dependencies, etc.) and during this process the instance of
WinstonLogger is not yet available, which means that Nest falls back to the internal logger.
One solution is to create the logger outside of the application lifecycle, using the
createLogger function, and pass it to
NestFactory.create. Nest will then wrap our winston logger (the same instance returned by the
createLogger method) into the
Logger class, forwarding all calls to it:
import { WinstonModule } from 'nest-winston';
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule, {
logger: WinstonModule.createLogger({
// options (same as WinstonModule.forRoot() options)
})
});
await app.listen(3000);
}
bootstrap();
Change your main module to provide the
Logger service:
import { Logger, Module } from '@nestjs/common';
@Module({
providers: [Logger],
})
export class AppModule {}
Then inject the logger simply by type hinting it with
Logger from
@nestjs/common:
import { Controller, Logger } from '@nestjs/common';
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
constructor(private readonly logger: Logger) {}
}
Alternative syntax using the
LoggerService typing and the
@Inject decorator:
import { Controller, Inject, Logger, LoggerService } from '@nestjs/common';
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
constructor(@Inject(Logger) private readonly logger: LoggerService) {}
}
Here is a summary of the three techniques explained above:
|Injection token and typing
|Module config
|Usage
WINSTON_MODULE_PROVIDER
Logger from
winston
|Yes
|+ Your application/message logging
WINSTON_MODULE_NEST_PROVIDER
LoggerService from
@nestjs/common
|Yes
|+ Your application/message logging
+ Nest logger
|none
Logger from
@nestjs/common
|No
|+ Your application/message logging
+ Nest logger
+ Application bootstrapping
The module also provides a custom Nest-like special formatter for console transports:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { utilities as nestWinstonModuleUtilities, WinstonModule } from 'nest-winston';
import * as winston from 'winston';
@Module({
imports: [
WinstonModule.forRoot({
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console({
format: winston.format.combine(
winston.format.timestamp(),
winston.format.ms(),
nestWinstonModuleUtilities.format.nestLike('MyApp', { prettyPrint: true }),
),
}),
// other transports...
],
// other options
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
New features and bugfixes are always welcome! In order to contribute to this project, follow a few easy steps:
npm install
my-awesome-feature and commit to it
npm run lint,
npm run test and
npm run build and verify that they complete without errors
my-awesome-feature branch to GitHub and open a pull request