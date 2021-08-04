Nest Router 🚦

Router Module For Nestjs Framework

Important Note

As of Nestjs v8.0.0 This module got added into the @nestjs/core . see the docs with that being said, this package is still maintained (for now).

Quick Overview

RouterModule helps you organize your routes and lets you create a routes tree.

How ?

Every module could have a path property. That path will be a prefix for all controllers in this module. If that module has a parent, it will be a child of it and again all controllers in this child module will be prefixed by parent module prefix + this module prefix

see issue #255 .

Install

IMPORTANT: you need Nest > v4.5.10+

npm install nest-router --save

OR

yarn add nest-router

Setup

See how easy it is to set up.

... const routes: Routes = [ { path: '/ninja' , module : NinjaModule, children: [ { path: '/cats' , module : CatsModule, }, { path: '/dogs' , module : DogsModule, }, ], }, ]; @Module({ imports: [ RouterModule.forRoutes(routes), CatsModule, DogsModule, NinjaModule ], }) export class ApplicationModule {}

👍 TIP: Keep all of your routes in a separate file like routes.ts

In this example, all the controllers in NinjaModule will be prefixed by /ninja and it has two childs, CatsModule and DogsModule .

Will the controllers of CatsModule be prefixed by /cats ? NO!! 😮 The CatsModule is a child of NinjaModule so it will be prefixed by /ninja/cats/ instead. And so will DogsModule .

See examples folder for more information.

Example Folder Project Structure

. ├── app.module.ts ├── cats │ ├── cats.controller.ts │ ├── cats.module.ts │ └── ketty.controller.ts ├── dogs │ ├── dogs.controller.ts │ ├── dogs.module.ts │ └── puppy.controller.ts ├── main.ts └── ninja ├── katana.controller.ts ├── ninja.controller.ts └── ninja.module.ts

And here is a simple, nice route tree of example folder:

ninja ├── / ├── /katana ├── cats │ ├── / │ └── /ketty ├── dogs ├── / └── /puppy

Nice!

Params in nested routes

In a standard REST API, you probably would need to add some params to your nested routes. Here is an example of how you can achieve it:

... const routes: Routes = [ { path: '/ninja' , module : NinjaModule, children: [ { path: '/:ninjaId/cats' , module : CatsModule, }, { path: '/:ninjaId/dogs' , module : DogsModule, }, ], }, ];

The ninjaId param will be available inside CatsModule controllers and DogsModule controllers. Please, find the instruction how to handle params in the official documentation. It might be a good practice to use a pipe for transformation use case to have an access to ninja object instead of just id.

Resolve Full Controller Path:

Nestjs dosen't resolve or take into account MODULE_PATH metadata when it is coming to resolve Controller path in Middleware resolver for example, so that i introduced a new fancy method RouterModule#resolvePath that will resolve the full path of any controller so instead of doing so:

consumer.apply(someMiddleware).forRoutes(SomeController);

you should do

consumer.apply(someMiddleware).forRoutes(RouterModule.resolvePath(SomeController));

see #32 for more information about this.

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG for more information.

Contributing

You are welcome to contribute to this project, just open a PR.

Authors

Shady Khalifa - Initial work

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.