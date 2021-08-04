Router Module For Nestjs Framework
As of Nestjs
v8.0.0 This module got added into the
@nestjs/core.
see the docs
with that being said, this package is still maintained (for now).
RouterModule helps you organize your routes and lets you create a routes tree.
Every module could have a path property. That path will be a prefix for all controllers in this module. If that module has a parent, it will be a child of it and again all controllers in this child module will be prefixed by
parent module prefix +
this module prefix
see issue #255 .
IMPORTANT: you need Nest > v4.5.10+
npm install nest-router --save
OR
yarn add nest-router
See how easy it is to set up.
... //imports
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: '/ninja',
module: NinjaModule,
children: [
{
path: '/cats',
module: CatsModule,
},
{
path: '/dogs',
module: DogsModule,
},
],
},
];
@Module({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoutes(routes), // setup the routes
CatsModule,
DogsModule,
NinjaModule
], // as usual, nothing new
})
export class ApplicationModule {}
👍 TIP: Keep all of your routes in a separate file like
routes.ts
In this example, all the controllers in
NinjaModule will be prefixed by
/ninja and it
has two childs,
CatsModule and
DogsModule.
Will the controllers of
CatsModule be prefixed by
/cats? NO!! 😮
The
CatsModule is a child of
NinjaModule so it will be prefixed by
/ninja/cats/ instead.
And so will
DogsModule.
See examples folder for more information.
.
├── app.module.ts
├── cats
│ ├── cats.controller.ts
│ ├── cats.module.ts
│ └── ketty.controller.ts
├── dogs
│ ├── dogs.controller.ts
│ ├── dogs.module.ts
│ └── puppy.controller.ts
├── main.ts
└── ninja
├── katana.controller.ts
├── ninja.controller.ts
└── ninja.module.ts
And here is a simple, nice route tree of
example folder:
ninja
├── /
├── /katana
├── cats
│ ├── /
│ └── /ketty
├── dogs
├── /
└── /puppy
Nice!
In a standard REST API, you probably would need to add some params to your nested routes. Here is an example of how you can achieve it:
... //imports
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: '/ninja',
module: NinjaModule,
children: [
{
path: '/:ninjaId/cats',
module: CatsModule,
},
{
path: '/:ninjaId/dogs',
module: DogsModule,
},
],
},
];
The
ninjaId param will be available inside
CatsModule controllers and
DogsModule controllers. Please, find the instruction how to handle params in the official documentation. It might be a good practice to use a pipe for transformation use case to have an access to
ninja object instead of just id.
Nestjs dosen't resolve or take into account
MODULE_PATH metadata when it is coming to resolve Controller path in Middleware resolver for example, so that i introduced a new fancy method
RouterModule#resolvePath that will resolve the full path of any controller so instead of doing so:
consumer.apply(someMiddleware).forRoutes(SomeController);
you should do
consumer.apply(someMiddleware).forRoutes(RouterModule.resolvePath(SomeController));
see #32 for more information about this.
See CHANGELOG for more information.
You are welcome to contribute to this project, just open a PR.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.