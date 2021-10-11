Nestjs Redis

Redis component for NestJs.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add nestjs-redis

NPM

npm install nestjs-redis --save

Getting Started

Let's register the RedisModule in app.module.ts

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' import { RedisModule} from 'nestjs-redis' ({ imports: [ RedisModule.register(options) ], }) export class AppModule {}

With Async

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { RedisModule} from 'nestjs-redis' ({ imports: [ RedisModule.forRootAsync({ useFactory: ( configService: ConfigService ) => configService.get( 'redis' ), inject:[ConfigService] }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

And the config file look like this With single client

export default { host: process.env.REDIS_HOST, port: parseInt (process.env.REDIS_PORT), db: parseInt (process.env.REDIS_DB), password: process.env.REDIS_PASSWORD, keyPrefix: process.env.REDIS_PRIFIX, } Or export default { url: 'redis://:authpassword@127.0.0.1:6380/4' , }

With custom error handler

export default { url: 'redis://:authpassword@127.0.0.1:6380/4' , onClientReady: ( client ) => { client.on( 'error' , ( err ) => {} )}, }

With multi client

export default [ { name: 'test1' , url: 'redis://:authpassword@127.0.0.1:6380/4' , }, { name: 'test2' , host: process.env.REDIS_HOST, port: parseInt (process.env.REDIS_PORT), db: parseInt (process.env.REDIS_DB), password: process.env.REDIS_PASSWORD, keyPrefix: process.env.REDIS_PRIFIX, }, ]

And use in your service

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { RedisService } from 'nestjs-redis' ; () export class TestService { constructor ( private readonly redisService: RedisService, ) { } async root(): Promise < boolean > { const client = await this .redisService.getClient( 'test' ) return true } }

Options

interface RedisOptions { name?: string ; url?: string ; port?: number ; host?: string ; family?: number ; path?: string ; keepAlive?: number ; connectionName?: string ; password?: string ; db?: number ; enableReadyCheck?: boolean ; keyPrefix?: string ; retryStrategy?(times: number ): number | false ; maxRetriesPerRequest?: number | null ; reconnectOnError?(error: Error ): boolean | 1 | 2 ; enableOfflineQueue?: boolean ; connectTimeout?: number ; autoResubscribe?: boolean ; autoResendUnfulfilledCommands?: boolean ; lazyConnect?: boolean ; tls?: tls.ConnectionOptions; sentinels?: Array <{ host: string ; port: number ; }>; name?: string ; readOnly?: boolean ; dropBufferSupport?: boolean ; showFriendlyErrorStack?: boolean ; }

That's it!