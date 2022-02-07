Sentry Raven Module for Nest framework
This's a @sentry/minimal module for Nest.
$ npm i --save nest-raven
For Module to work you need to setup Sentry SDK yourself,
this should be done in your
main.ts file where you initialize the NestJS application.
app.module.ts
@Module({
imports: [RavenModule],
})
export class ApplicationModule implements NestModule {}
app.controller.ts
@UseInterceptors(new RavenInterceptor())
@Get('/some/route')
public async someRoute() {
...
}
With this setup, sentry will pick up all exceptions (even 400 types).
If you want to set up interceptor as global, you have to follow Nest instructions here. Something like this. This only works for Controllers not for Gateways (limitation by NestJS):
app.module.ts
import { APP_INTERCEPTOR } from '@nestjs/core';
@Module({
imports: [RavenModule],
providers: [
{
provide: APP_INTERCEPTOR,
useValue: new RavenInterceptor(),
},
],
})
export class ApplicationModule {}
Sometimes we don't want to catch all exceptions but only 500 or those that we didn't handle properly. For that we can add filters on interceptor to filter out good exceptions.
app.controller.ts
@UseInterceptors(new RavenInterceptor({
filters: [
// Filter exceptions of type HttpException. Ignore those that
// have status code of less than 500
{ type: HttpException, filter: (exception: HttpException) => 500 > exception.getStatus() }
],
}))
@Get('/some/route')
public async someRoute() {
...
}
It may be useful to add some extra data to the Sentry's context before sending the payload. Adding some request-related properties for instance. To achieve this we can add scope transformers on interceptor to injecte some data dynamically.
app.controller.ts
@UseInterceptors(new RavenInterceptor({
transformers: [
// Add an extra property to Sentry's scope
(scope: Scope) => { scope.addExtra('important key', 'useful value') }
],
}))
@Get('/some/route')
public async someRoute() {
...
}
Interceptor automatically adds
req and
req.user (as user) to additional data.
Other additional data can be added for each interceptor.
app.controller.ts
import { Severity } from '@sentry/node';
@UseInterceptors(new RavenInterceptor({
tags: {
type: 'fileUpload',
},
level: Severity.Warning,
}))
@Get('/some/route')
public async someRoute()
...
}
Note: Websockets ignore Global interceptors.
It will add
ws_client and
ws_data extras.
app.gateway.ts
@UseInterceptors(new RavenInterceptor())
@SubscribeMessage('message_name')
public someMessage(client, data: string): string {
...
}
It will add
fieldName and
args extras.
app.gateway.ts
@Mutation()
@UseInterceptors(new RavenInterceptor())
async upvotePost(@Args('postId') postId: number) {
...
}