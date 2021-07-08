Morgan Module for Nest framework

NOT MAINTAINED!

Hey all. This project is not maintained and archived. You should check out iamolegga/nestjs-pino which is maintained and with a bunch of cool features.

Description

This's a Morgan module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm i --save nest-morgan morgan @types/morgan

Versions

2.x Is for Nest v7.x Remove the need to use MorganModule.forRoot() #17.

Is for Nest v7.x 1.x Is for Nest v6.x

Is for Nest v6.x 0.x Is for Nest v5.x

Quick Start

Include Module

app.module.ts

({ imports: [MorganModule], }) export class ApplicationModule {}

Global

If you want to set up interceptor as global, you have to follow Nest instructions here. Something like this:

app.module.ts

import { Module } from "@nestjs/common" ; import { APP_INTERCEPTOR } from "@nestjs/core" ; import { MorganModule, MorganInterceptor } from "nest-morgan" ; ({ imports: [MorganModule], providers: [ { provide: APP_INTERCEPTOR, useClass: MorganInterceptor( "combined" ), }, ], }) export class ApplicationModule {}

Using Interceptor

app.controller.ts