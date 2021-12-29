This is a MongoDB module for NestJS, making it easy to inject the MongoDB driver into your project. It's modeled after the official Mongoose module, allowing for asynchronous configuration and such.
In your existing NestJS-based project:
$ npm install nest-mongodb mongodb
Overall, it works very similarly to the Mongoose module described in the NestJS documentation, though without any notion of models. You may want to refer to those docs as well -- and maybe the dependency injection docs too if you're still trying to wrap your head around the NestJS implementation of it.
In the simplest case, you can explicitly specify the database URI, name, and options you'd normally provide to your
MongoClient using
MongoModule.forRoot():
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { MongoModule } from 'nest-mongodb'
@Module({
imports: [MongoModule.forRoot('mongodb://localhost', 'BestAppEver')]
})
export class CatsModule {}
To inject the Mongo
Db object:
import * as mongo from 'mongodb'
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common'
import { InjectDb } from 'nest-mongodb'
import { Cat } from './interfaces/cat'
@Injectable()
export class CatsRepository {
private readonly collection: mongo.Collection
constructor(@InjectDb() private readonly db: mongo.Db) {
this.collection = this.db.collection('cats')
}
async create(cat: Cat) {
const result = await this.collection.insertOne(cat)
if (result.insertedCount !== 1 || result.ops.length < 1) {
throw new Error('Insert failed!')
}
return result.ops[0]
}
}
To inject a collection object:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { MongoModule } from 'nest-mongodb'
import { CatsController } from './cats.controller'
import { CatsService } from './cats.service'
@Module({
imports: [MongoModule.forFeature(['cats'])],
controllers: [CatsController],
providers: [CatsService],
})
export class CatsModule {}
import * as mongo from 'mongodb'
import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common'
import { InjectCollection } from 'nest-mongodb'
import { Cat } from './interfaces/cat'
@Injectable()
export class CatsRepository {
constructor(@InjectCollection('cats') private readonly catsCollection: mongo.Collection) {}
async create(cat: Cat) {
const result = await this.catsCollection.insertOne(cat)
if (result.insertedCount !== 1 || result.ops.length < 1) {
throw new Error('Insert failed!')
}
return result.ops[0]
}
}
If you want to pass in Mongo configuration options from a ConfigService or other provider, you'll need to perform the Mongo module configuration asynchronously, using
MongoModule.forRootAsync(). There are several different ways of doing this.
The first is to specify a factory function that populates the options:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { MongoModule } from 'nest-mongodb'
import { ConfigService } from '../config/config.service'
@Module({
imports: [MongoModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
useFactory: (config: ConfigService) => {
uri: config.mongoUri,
dbName: config.mongoDatabase
},
inject: [ConfigService]
})]
})
export class CatsModule {}
Alternatively, you can write a class that implements the
MongoOptionsFactory interface and use that to create the options:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { MongoModule, MongoOptionsFactory, MongoModuleOptions } from 'nest-mongodb'
@Injectable()
export class MongoConfigService implements MongoOptionsFactory {
private readonly uri = 'mongodb://localhost'
private readonly dbName = 'BestAppEver'
createMongoOptions(): MongoModuleOptions {
return {
uri: this.uri,
dbName: this.dbName
}
}
}
@Module({
imports: [MongoModule.forRootAsync({
useClass: MongoConfigService
})]
})
export class CatsModule {}
Just be aware that the
useClass option will instantiate your class inside the MongoModule, which may not be what you want.
If you wish to instead import your MongoConfigService class from a different module, the
useExisting option will allow you to do that.
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'
import { MongoModule } from 'nest-mongodb'
import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from '../config/config.service'
@Module({
imports: [MongoModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule]
useExisting: ConfigService
})]
})
export class CatsModule {}
In this example, we're assuming that
ConfigService implements the
MongoOptionsFactory interface and can be found in the ConfigModule.