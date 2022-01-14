Nest Keycloak Connect

An adapter for keycloak-nodejs-connect.

Features

Protect your resources using Keycloak's Authorization Services.

Simply add @Resource , @Scopes , or @Roles in your controllers and you're good to go.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add nest-keycloak-connect keycloak-connect

NPM

npm install nest-keycloak-connect keycloak-connect --save

Getting Started

Module registration

Registering the module:

KeycloakConnectModule.register({ authServerUrl: 'http://localhost:8080/auth' , realm: 'master' , clientId: 'my-nestjs-app' , secret: 'secret' , policyEnforcement: PolicyEnforcementMode.PERMISSIVE, tokenValidation: TokenValidation.ONLINE, })

Async registration is also available:

KeycloakConnectModule.registerAsync({ useExisting: KeycloakConfigService, imports: [ConfigModule] })

KeycloakConfigService

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { KeycloakConnectOptions, KeycloakConnectOptionsFactory, PolicyEnforcementMode, TokenValidation } from 'nest-keycloak-connect' ; () export class KeycloakConfigService implements KeycloakConnectOptionsFactory { createKeycloakConnectOptions(): KeycloakConnectOptions { return { authServerUrl: 'http://localhost:8080/auth' , realm: 'master' , clientId: 'my-nestjs-app' , secret: 'secret' , policyEnforcement: PolicyEnforcementMode.PERMISSIVE, tokenValidation: TokenValidation.ONLINE, }; } }

You can also register by just providing the keycloak.json path and an optional module configuration:

KeycloakConnectModule.register( `./keycloak.json` , { policyEnforcement: PolicyEnforcementMode.PERMISSIVE, tokenValidation: TokenValidation.ONLINE, })

Guards

Register any of the guards either globally, or scoped in your controller.

Global registration using APP_GUARD token

NOTE: These are in order, see https://docs.nestjs.com/guards#binding-guards for more information.

providers: [ { provide: APP_GUARD, useClass: AuthGuard, }, { provide: APP_GUARD, useClass: ResourceGuard, }, { provide: APP_GUARD, useClass: RoleGuard, }, ]

Scoped registration

( 'cats' ) (AuthGuard, ResourceGuard) export class CatsController {}

What does these providers do ?

AuthGuard

Adds an authentication guard, you can also have it scoped if you like (using regular @UseGuards(AuthGuard) in your controllers). By default, it will throw a 401 unauthorized when it is unable to verify the JWT token or Bearer header is missing.

ResourceGuard

Adds a resource guard, which is permissive by default (can be configured see options). Only controllers annotated with @Resource and methods with @Scopes are handled by this guard.

NOTE: This guard is not necessary if you are using role-based authorization exclusively. You can use role guard exclusively for that.

RoleGuard

Adds a role guard, can only be used in conjunction with resource guard when enforcement policy is PERMISSIVE, unless you only use role guard exclusively. Permissive by default. Used by controller methods annotated with @Roles (matching can be configured)

Configuring controllers

In your controllers, simply do:

import { Resource, Roles, Scopes, Public, RoleMatchingMode } from 'nest-keycloak-connect' ; import { Controller, Get, Delete, Put, Post, Param } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Product } from './product' ; import { ProductService } from './product.service' ; () (Product.name) export class ProductController { constructor ( private service: ProductService ) {} () () async findAll() { return await this .service.findAll(); } () ({ roles: [ 'admin' , 'other' ] }) async findAllBarcodes() { return await this .service.findAllBarcodes(); } ( ':code' ) ( 'View' ) async findByCode( ( 'code' ) code: string ) { return await this .service.findByCode(code); } () ( 'Create' ) async create( () product: Product) { return await this .service.create(product); } ( ':code' ) ( 'Delete' ) ({ roles: [ 'admin' , 'realm:sysadmin' ], mode: RoleMatchingMode.ALL }) async deleteByCode( ( 'code' ) code: string ) { return await this .service.deleteByCode(code); } ( ':code' ) ( 'Edit' ) async update( ( 'code' ) code: string , () product: Product) { return await this .service.update(code, product); } }

Decorators

Here is the decorators you can use in your controllers.

Decorator Description @AuthenticatedUser Retrieves the current Keycloak logged-in user. (must be per method, unless controller is request scoped.) @EnforcerOptions Keycloak enforcer options. @Public Allow any user to use the route. @Resource Keycloak application resource name. @Scope Keycloak application scope name. @Roles Keycloak realm/application roles.

Multi tenant configuration

Setting up for multi-tenant is configured as an option in your configuration:

{ authServerUrl: 'http://localhost:8180/auth' , clientId: 'nest-api' , secret: 'fallback' , multiTenant: { realmResolver: ( request ) => { return request.get( 'host' ).split( '.' )[ 0 ]; }, realmSecretResolver: ( realm ) => { const secrets = { master: 'secret' , slave: 'password' }; return secrets[realm]; } } }

Configuration options

Keycloak Options

For Keycloak options, refer to the official keycloak-connect library.

Nest Keycloak Options

Option Description Required Default cookieKey Cookie Key no KEYCLOAK_JWT logLevels Built-in logger level (deprecated, will be removed in 2.0) no log useNestLogger Use the nest logger (deprecated, will be removed in 2.0) no true policyEnforcement Sets the policy enforcement mode no PERMISSIVE tokenValidation Sets the token validation method no ONLINE multiTenant Sets the options for multi-tenant configuration no -

Multi Tenant Options

Option Description Required Default realmResolver A function that passes a request (from respective platform i.e express or fastify) and returns a string yes - realmSecretResolver A function that passes the realm string and returns the secret string yes -

Example app

An example application is provided in the source code with both Keycloak Realm and Postman requests for you to experiment with.