TL;DR: recently our system was needing to have a Control Panel, so you can control, and monitor every thing from there, and it was really really needing some Role based access control system, so i build this module for that, it is really cool, so i'd love to share it with you, and any PR are more than welcome ❤️
This module is built on top of onury's accesscontrol library here is some of it's Core Features
ac.can(role).create(resource)
In this module you will have all these features out of the box, but in nest-ish way.
npm install nest-access-control --save
yarn add nest-access-control
See example folder for the more code
We need to build a Video service so users can share there videos with others, but we need some
admins to control these videos.
Let's first define our roles:
To build our roles we will need the
RolesBuilder class, it extends the
AccessControl class from
accesscontrol package.
// app.roles.ts
export enum AppRoles {
USER_CREATE_ANY_VIDEO = 'USER_CREATE_ANY_VIDEO',
ADMIN_UPDATE_OWN_VIDEO = 'ADMIN_UPDATE_OWN_VIDEO',
}
export const roles: RolesBuilder = new RolesBuilder();
roles
.grant(AppRoles.USER_CREATE_ANY_VIDEO) // define new or modify existing role. also takes an array.
.createOwn('video') // equivalent to .createOwn('video', ['*'])
.deleteOwn('video')
.readAny('video')
.grant(AppRoles.ADMIN_UPDATE_OWN_VIDEO) // switch to another role without breaking the chain
.extend(AppRoles.USER_CREATE_ANY_VIDEO) // inherit role capabilities. also takes an array
.updateAny('video', ['title']) // explicitly defined attributes
.deleteAny('video');
Pro Tip 👍 : Keep all roles organized and in one file e,g:
app.roles.ts
AccessControlModule in our Root module:
// app.module.ts
import { roles } from './app.roles';
@Module({
imports: [AccessControlModule.forRoles(roles)],
controllers: [AppController],
providers: [AppService],
})
export class AppModule {}
Until now everything is fine, but let's make our application,
assume that we have list of video names, user can - _according to our roles_ - `create:own` new video, and `read:any` video, so let's build it:
// app.controller.ts
...
@Controller()
export class AppController {
constructor(private readonly appService: AppService) {}
@UseGuards(AuthGuard, ACGuard)
@UseRoles({
resource: 'video',
action: 'read',
possession: 'any',
})
@Get()
root(@UserRoles() userRoles: any) {
return this.appService.root(userRoles);
}
}
Injecting providers for a RoleBuilder Factory (using a database to populate roles)
@Injectable()
class RoleProvider {
getRoles(): Promise<string[]> {
return Promise.resolve([
'my-custom-role',
]);
}
}
@Module({
providers: [RoleProvider],
exports: [RoleProvider],
})
class RoleModule {
}
@Module({
imports: [
AccessControlModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [TestModule],
inject: [RoleService],
useFactory: async (roleService: RoleService): Promise<RolesBuilder> => {
return new RolesBuilder(await roleService.getRoles());
},
}),
],
})
export class AccessModule {}
Notice the use of
imports in the forRootAsync method. This will allow you to inject exported providers from the imported module. Injecting providers, provided in the same module as the imported AccessControlModule will result in the provider not being found. This is because the module is created before the providers.
So let's discuss what's going on!
First we introduced two new decorators, actually they are three, but let's see what they can do:
@UseRoles({ ... }): this the most used decorator, it define what roles should user have to access this route.
It may take one or more role, but keep in mind that all roles must be satisfied.
The structure of the role is really simple, for example, here we define what resources we have, and the ACGuard* - Damn, it's a good name for a guard 😂 - will check for the user roles, then if the user roles have the permissions to access this resource the guard will return
true, else it will throw a
ForbiddenException.
For more information about the structure of roles see
roles.interface.ts file or read the original documentation form
accesscontrol library here.
*note: for those who are asking what ACGuard stands for, it of course stands for Access Control Guard 😄
UserRoles(<prop>): if you want to get access to the user roles directly, maybe you want to check it's roles manually instead of
ACGuard doing it for you, then that decorator is what you are looking for.
The decorator is really simple, it just return the
req.user.roles value from the
request object, but wait, what if the user roles doesn't exist in
prop: role? We knew that you would ask this question, so you can pass an optional property key to the decorator to get it from the user object e.g
@UserRoles('permissions') will return the
req.user.permissions instead.
@InjectRolesBuilder(): if you hate the
ACGuard - imo it's a good guard - and want to build your own Guard instead, you will likely need to access to the underlying
RolesBuilder Object , then that decorator is for you; it will inject the
Roles you have defined before, i.e the object passed to the
AccessControlModule.forRoles(roles).
AuthGuard?
Ok let's discuss the LIMITATIONS.
First of all, this module built with some assumptions
req.user
AuthGuard that will attach the
user object to the
req object, read more
AuthGuard must be registered before roles guard, in this case it's
ACGuard, and of course you can combine the
AuthGuard and
ACGuard in one guard, and use it everywhere.
Secondly, i don't think these are limitations, since you can easily build your own guard and you don't need the built-in ones anymore.
See CHANGELOG for more information.
You are welcome with this project for contributing, just make a PR.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.