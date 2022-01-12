Ness is the easiest way to stand up a production-ready web site on your own cloud infrastructure.
# Setup your site using React, Vue, Gatsby, Next.js, Docusaurus, etc.
$ npm init gatsby
$ cd gatsby-site
$ npx gatsby build
# Ness deploys your site to your AWS account.
$ npx ness deploy
Ness ships with two commands:
deploy and
destroy. By default, the
deploy command will stand up a simple S3 website and output the site URL. Running
destroy will tear it down and put your AWS account back in the state that it was prior to
deploy.
On deploy, Ness will attempt to detect any static site frameworks and publish the appropriate build output directory. If Ness is unable to detect which framework you're using, or you haven't built your site,
deploy will fail with an error that should point you in the right direction.
Ness leans heavily on the AWS SDK. Your AWS credentials will be picked up automatically, and Ness will guide you through the process of adding them if you haven't already.
Ness supports custom domains with the
--domain flag:
$ npx ness deploy --domain example.com
When a custom domain is specified, Ness stands up a CloudFront distribution along with an SSL certificate (through ACM) for HTTPS support.
Ness will validate that DNS is configured properly during deploy. If your domain was registered in Route53 and you already have a HostedZone configured, no additional setup will be necessary. If your domain was registered outside of AWS, Ness will guide you through the process of updating your registrar with the appropriate name server configuration.
Once you've deployed a given site with a custom domain, you can leave the
--domain flag out of subsequent deploys. Ness stores project settings in
./ness.json, where you'll find the configured domain among other settings.
Ness will auto-detect Next.js projects and stand up all of the necessary infrastructure to support its features, including:
You'll get most of the benefits of Vercel, without the limits, while deploying to your own AWS account. All with a single command:
npx ness deploy.
Ness can deploy your single page applications as well. Pass the
--spa flag to have ness configure 404 routing to your index document (configured with
--index-doc, and defaulted to
index.html).
Run
npx ness deploy --help to see all of the available options:
Usage: ness deploy [options]
Deploy a web site to your AWS account.
Options:
--dir <dir> the directory to publish
--domain <domain> custom domain
--csp <csp> content-security-policy header value
--index-doc <index-doc> index document for your site
--error-doc <error-doc> error document for your site
--prod this is a production environment
--redirect-www create a redirect from www.<domain> to <domain>
--spa single page application handling (redirect 404s)
-h, --help display help for command
Ness deploys several resources into your AWS account when you deploy a site.
Most of these resources are free at low traffic levels, and will scale very efficiently—both in terms of traffic handling and costs. Custom domains do require a Route53 HostedZone, which will cost $0.50 (USD) per month.
These resources are deployed into your account as CloudFormation stacks. As of this writing, these resources are split across three stacks: "web", "domain", and "alias". It's advised that you use
npx ness destroy to tear these stacks down, in the event that you would like to remove a site from your account.
The first time you use Ness within a given AWS account, a "toolkit" stack will also be deployed (
ness-toolkit) which provides an S3 bucket for storing packaged lambda functions, as well as a few CloudFront cache policy resources that are shared across all of the Ness sites in your account.