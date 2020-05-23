openbase logo
nes.icons

by nostalgic-css
2.0.1 (see all)

NES.icons is an icon library designed to mimic the look of icons on an NES.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NES.icons is an NES-style (8bit-like) icon library.

Gitter Commitizen friendly

Demo

nes.icons demo

Installation

Styles

NES.icons is available via either npm, Yarn, or CDN.

via package manager

npm install nes.icons
# or
yarn add nes.icons

Our package.json contains some additional metadata under the following keys:

  • sass - path to our main Sass source file
  • style - path to our non-minified CSS

via CDN

Import the CSS via a <link /> element:

<!-- latest -->
<link href="https://unpkg.com/nes.icons@latest/css/nes-icons.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- specific version -->
<link href="https://unpkg.com/nes.icons@<VERSION>/css/nes-icons.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />

Usage

NES.css only provides components. You will need to define your own layout.

The recommended font for NES.css is Press Start 2P. However, Press Start 2P only supports English characters. When you're using this framework with any language other than English, please use another font. Follow the Google Fonts instructions about how to include them, or simply include it as below:

<head>
    <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Press+Start+2P&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
</head>

Then use any of the icons in your project!

<i class="nes-icon eye"></i>
<i class="nes-icon eye-slash"></i>
<i class="nes-icon discord"></i>

Browser Support

NES.css is compatible with the newest version of the following browsers:
  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Edge

Untested

  • IE

Code and documentation copyright 2019 Trezy.com. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.

