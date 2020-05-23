NES.icons is an NES-style (8bit-like) icon library.
NES.icons is available via either npm, Yarn, or CDN.
npm install nes.icons
# or
yarn add nes.icons
Our
package.json contains some additional metadata under the following keys:
sass - path to our main Sass source file
style - path to our non-minified CSS
Import the CSS via a
<link /> element:
<!-- latest -->
<link href="https://unpkg.com/nes.icons@latest/css/nes-icons.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- specific version -->
<link href="https://unpkg.com/nes.icons@<VERSION>/css/nes-icons.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
NES.css only provides components. You will need to define your own layout.
The recommended font for NES.css is Press Start 2P. However, Press Start 2P only supports English characters. When you're using this framework with any language other than English, please use another font. Follow the Google Fonts instructions about how to include them, or simply include it as below:
<head>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Press+Start+2P&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
Then use any of the icons in your project!
<i class="nes-icon eye"></i>
<i class="nes-icon eye-slash"></i>
<i class="nes-icon discord"></i>
NES.css is compatible with the newest version of the following browsers:
Untested
Code and documentation copyright 2019 Trezy.com. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.