NES.icons is an NES-style (8bit-like) icon library.

Demo

nes.icons demo

Installation

Styles

NES.icons is available via either npm, Yarn, or CDN.

via package manager

npm install nes.icons or yarn add nes.icons

Our package.json contains some additional metadata under the following keys:

sass - path to our main Sass source file

- path to our main Sass source file style - path to our non-minified CSS

via CDN

Import the CSS via a <link /> element:

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/nes.icons@latest/css/nes-icons.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "https://unpkg.com/nes.icons@<VERSION>/css/nes-icons.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

Usage

NES.css only provides components. You will need to define your own layout.

The recommended font for NES.css is Press Start 2P. However, Press Start 2P only supports English characters. When you're using this framework with any language other than English, please use another font. Follow the Google Fonts instructions about how to include them, or simply include it as below:

< head > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Press+Start+2P&display=swap" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head >

Then use any of the icons in your project!

< i class = "nes-icon eye" > </ i > < i class = "nes-icon eye-slash" > </ i > < i class = "nes-icon discord" > </ i >

Browser Support

NES.css is compatible with the newest version of the following browsers:

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Edge

Untested

IE

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2019 Trezy.com. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.