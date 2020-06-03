Nerv is a virtual-dom based JavaScript (TypeScript) library with identical React 16 API, which offers much higher performance, tinier package size and better browser compatibility.
⚛ Identical React API, no 'nerv-compat' is needed
️⚔ Battle tested, serve in JD.com home page and TOPLIFE.com
⚡️ High performance
🤣 IE8 compatibility
🎯 Tiny size, 9Kb gzipped
🌗 Isomorphic rendering on both client and server
💫 Support React 16 features, Error Boundaries, Portals, custom DOM attributes, etc.
This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:
|Package
|Description
nervjs
|The core of Nerv
nerv-redux
|Nerv binding for Redux
nerv-devtools
|Provides support for React's Dev Tools for Nerv
nerv-server
|Support for server side rendering
nerv-test-utils
|Suite of utilities for testing Nerv applications
nerv-utils
|Internal Helpers functions for Nerv
nerv-shared
|Internal shared functions for Nerv
nerv-create-class
|The legacy
createClass API for Nerv
The easiest way to get started with Nerv is using CodeSandbox Playground, If you use React, you already know how to use Nerv.
Of course we recommend that you use Nerv with Webpack and Babel.First you can install Nerv like this
With npm
$ npm install --save nervjs
With yarn
$ yarn add nervjs
Import what you need. Nerv provides both named and default exports, you can use Nerv as a namespace or simply import what you need as locals.
Default exports:
import Nerv from 'nervjs'
class HelloMessage extends Nerv.Component {
render() {
return <div>Hello {this.props.name}</div>
}
}
Nerv.render(
<HelloMessage name="Nerv" />,
document.getElementById('app')
)
Named:
import { Component, render } from 'nervjs'
class HelloMessage extends Component {
render() {
return <div>Hello {this.props.name}</div>
}
}
render(
<HelloMessage name="Nerv" />,
document.getElementById('app')
)
☝️ For more information please move to the official development document
Switching to Nerv from React is easy as adding alias
nervjs for
react and
react-dom. No changes in code needed.
Add an alias in your
webpack.config.js:
{
// ...
resolve: {
alias: {
'react': 'nervjs',
'react-dom': 'nervjs',
// Not necessary unless you consume a module using `createClass`
'create-react-class': "nerv-create-class"
}
}
// ...
}
Install the babel plugin for aliasing
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-module-resolver
In
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
["module-resolver", {
"root": ["."],
"alias": {
"react": "nervjs",
"react-dom": "nervjs",
// Not necessary unless you consume a module using `createClass`
"create-react-class": "nerv-create-class"
}
}]
]
}
Install the aliasify transform:
$ npm i --save-dev aliasify
Then in your
package.json:
{
"aliasify": {
"aliases": {
"react": "nervjs",
"react-dom": "nervjs"
}
}
}
Nerv currently support React API and features:
react
react-dom
First, install
es5-polyfill:
npm install --save es5-polyfill
Then insert the code into the beginning of your entry file:
require('es5-polyfill');
At last, setting
.babelrc if you are using
babel:
{
"presets": [
["env", {
"spec": true,
"useBuiltIns": false
}],
["es3"]
],
...
}
Nerv has a development tools module which allows you to inspect the component hierarchies via the React Chrome Developer Tools plugin.
To enable the Nerv development tools you must install the
nerv-devtools module and then
require('nerv-devtools') before the initial
Nerv.render().
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
require('nerv-devtools')
}
// before Nerv.render()
Nerv.render(<App />, document.getElementById('#root'))
AOTU.IO（JD Multi-terminal Development Department）