Nerv is a virtual-dom based JavaScript (TypeScript) library with identical React 16 API, which offers much higher performance, tinier package size and better browser compatibility.

Features

⚛ Identical React API, no 'nerv-compat' is needed

️⚔ Battle tested, serve in JD.com home page and TOPLIFE.com

⚡️ High performance

🤣 IE8 compatibility

🎯 Tiny size, 9Kb gzipped

🌗 Isomorphic rendering on both client and server

💫 Support React 16 features, Error Boundaries, Portals, custom DOM attributes, etc.

Packages

This repository is a monorepo that we manage using Lerna. That means that we actually publish several packages to npm from the same codebase, including:

Package Description nervjs The core of Nerv nerv-redux Nerv binding for Redux nerv-devtools Provides support for React's Dev Tools for Nerv nerv-server Support for server side rendering nerv-test-utils Suite of utilities for testing Nerv applications nerv-utils Internal Helpers functions for Nerv nerv-shared Internal shared functions for Nerv nerv-create-class The legacy createClass API for Nerv

Getting Started

The easiest way to get started with Nerv is using CodeSandbox Playground, If you use React, you already know how to use Nerv.

Install

Of course we recommend that you use Nerv with Webpack and Babel.First you can install Nerv like this

With npm

$ npm install --save nervjs

With yarn

$ yarn add nervjs

Usage

Import what you need. Nerv provides both named and default exports, you can use Nerv as a namespace or simply import what you need as locals.

Default exports:

import Nerv from 'nervjs' class HelloMessage extends Nerv . Component { render() { return < div > Hello {this.props.name} </ div > } } Nerv.render( < HelloMessage name = "Nerv" /> , document.getElementById('app') )

Named:

import { Component, render } from 'nervjs' class HelloMessage extends Component { render() { return < div > Hello {this.props.name} </ div > } } render( < HelloMessage name = "Nerv" /> , document.getElementById('app') )

☝️ For more information please move to the official development document

Examples

Switching to Nerv from React

Switching to Nerv from React is easy as adding alias nervjs for react and react-dom . No changes in code needed.

Usage with Webpack

Add an alias in your webpack.config.js :

{ resolve : { alias : { 'react' : 'nervjs' , 'react-dom' : 'nervjs' , 'create-react-class' : "nerv-create-class" } } }

Usage with Babel

Install the babel plugin for aliasing

$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-module-resolver

In .babelrc :

{ "plugins" : [ [ "module-resolver" , { "root" : [ "." ], "alias" : { "react" : "nervjs" , "react-dom" : "nervjs" , "create-react-class" : "nerv-create-class" } }] ] }

Usage with Browserify

Install the aliasify transform:

$ npm i --save-dev aliasify

Then in your package.json :

{ "aliasify" : { "aliases" : { "react" : "nervjs" , "react-dom" : "nervjs" } } }

Compatible with React

Nerv currently support React API and features:

react

React.unstable_renderSubtreeIntoContainer (legacy)

ReactDOM.render

ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode

ReactDOM.findDOMNode

ReactDOM.hydrate (React 16)

ReactDOM.createPortal (React 16)

Internet Explorer 8 (or below) compatibility

First, install es5-polyfill :

npm install --save es5-polyfill

Then insert the code into the beginning of your entry file:

require ( 'es5-polyfill' );

At last, setting .babelrc if you are using babel :

{ "presets" : [ [ "env" , { "spec" : true , "useBuiltIns" : false }], [ "es3" ] ], ... }

Nerv has a development tools module which allows you to inspect the component hierarchies via the React Chrome Developer Tools plugin.

To enable the Nerv development tools you must install the nerv-devtools module and then require('nerv-devtools') before the initial Nerv.render() .

if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { require ( 'nerv-devtools' ) } Nerv.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('#root'))

Acknowledgement

AOTU.IO（JD Multi-terminal Development Department）

License