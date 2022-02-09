Vuex

🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at Vuex 4 branch. If you're looking for Vuex 3, please check out 3.x branch.

Vuex is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a centralized store for all the components in an application, with rules ensuring that the state can only be mutated in a predictable fashion. It also integrates with Vue's official devtools extension to provide advanced features such as zero-config time-travel debugging and state snapshot export / import.

Learn more about Vuex at "What is Vuex?"

