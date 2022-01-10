|CI (Linux, macOS, Windows)
Currently tested for node >= 10
Install the
neovim package globally using
npm.
npm install -g neovim
A global package is required for neovim to be able to communicate with a plugin.
This package exports a single
attach() function which takes a pair of
write/read streams and invokes a callback with a Nvim API object.
attach
const cp = require('child_process');
const attach = require('neovim').attach;
const nvim_proc = cp.spawn('nvim', ['-u', 'NONE', '-N', '--embed'], {});
// Attach to neovim process
(async function() {
const nvim = await attach({ proc: nvim_proc });
nvim.command('vsp');
nvim.command('vsp');
nvim.command('vsp');
const windows = await nvim.windows;
// expect(windows.length).toEqual(4);
// expect(windows[0] instanceof nvim.Window).toEqual(true);
// expect(windows[1] instanceof nvim.Window).toEqual(true);
nvim.window = windows[2];
const win = await nvim.window;
// expect(win).not.toEqual(windows[0]);
// expect(win).toEqual(windows[2]);
const buf = await nvim.buffer;
// expect(buf instanceof nvim.Buffer).toEqual(true);
const lines = await buf.lines;
// expect(lines).toEqual(['']);
await buf.replace(['line1', 'line2'], 0);
const newLines = await buf.lines;
// expect(newLines).toEqual(['line1', 'line2']);
nvim.quit();
nvim_proc.disconnect();
})();
A plugin can either be a file or folder in the
rplugin/node directory. If the plugin is a folder, the
main script from
package.json will be loaded.
The plugin should export a function which takes a
NvimPlugin object as its only parameter. You may then register autocmds, commands and functions by calling methods on the
NvimPlugin object. You should not do any heavy initialisation or start any async functions at this stage, as nvim may only be collecting information about your plugin without wishing to actually use it. You should wait for one of your autocmds, commands or functions to be called before starting any processing.
console has been replaced by a
winston interface and
console.log will call
winston.info.
NvimPlugin.nvim
This is the nvim api object you can use to send commands from your plugin to nvim.
NvimPlugin.setOptions(options: NvimPluginOptions);
interface NvimPluginOptions {
dev?: boolean;
alwaysInit?: boolean;
}
Set your plugin to dev mode, which will cause the module to be reloaded on each invocation.
alwaysInit will always attempt to attempt to re-instantiate the plugin. e.g. your plugin class will
always get called on each invocation of your plugin's command.
NvimPlugin.registerAutocmd(name: string, fn: Function, options: AutocmdOptions): void;
NvimPlugin.registerAutocmd(name: string, fn: [any, Function], options: AutocmdOptions): void;
interface AutocmdOptions {
pattern: string;
eval?: string;
sync?: boolean;
}
Registers an autocmd for the event
name, calling your function
fn with
options. Pattern is the only required option. If you wish to call a method on an object you may pass
fn as an array of
[object, object.method].
By default autocmds, commands and functions are all treated as asynchronous and should return
Promises (or should be
async functions).
NvimPlugin.registerCommand(name: string, fn: Function, options?: CommandOptions): void;
NvimPlugin.registerCommand(name: string, fn: [any, Function], options?: CommandOptions): void;
interface CommandOptions {
sync?: boolean;
range?: string;
nargs?: string;
}
Registers a command named by
name, calling function
fn with
options. This will be invoked from nvim by entering
:name in normal mode.
NvimPlugin.registerFunction(name: string, fn: Function, options?: NvimFunctionOptions): void;
NvimPlugin.registerFunction(name: string, fn: [any, Function], options?: NvimFunctionOptions): void;
interface NvimFunctionOptions {
sync?: boolean;
range?: string;
eval?: string;
}
Registers a function with name
name, calling function
fn with
options. This will be invoked from nvim by entering eg
:call name() in normal mode.
Examples of how to write plugins can be seen in the
examples directory.
Here are a few env vars you can set while starting
neovim, that can help debugging and configuring logging:
NVIM_NODE_HOST_DEBUG
Will spawn the node process that calls
neovim-client-host with
--inspect-brk so you can have a debugger. Pair that with this Node Inspector Manager Chrome plugin
Logging is done using
winston through the
logger module. Plugins have
console replaced with this interface.
NVIM_NODE_LOG_LEVEL
Sets the logging level for winston. Default is
debug, available levels are
{ error: 0, warn: 1, info: 2, verbose: 3, debug: 4, silly: 5 }
NVIM_NODE_LOG_FILE
Sets the log file path
NVIM_LISTEN_ADDRESS
First, start Nvim with a known address (or use the $NVIM_LISTEN_ADDRESS of a running instance):
$ NVIM_LISTEN_ADDRESS=/tmp/nvim nvim In another terminal, connect a node REPL to Nvim
// `scripts/nvim` will detect if `NVIM_LISTEN_ADDRESS` is set and use that unix socket
// Otherwise will create an embedded `nvim` instance
require('neovim/scripts/nvim').then((nvim) => {
nvim.command('vsp');
});
The tests and
scripts can be consulted for more examples.