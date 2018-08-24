openbase logo
neoui

by iuap-design
4.1.14 (see all)

a modular front-end UI framework based on iuap design - neoui 是一款基于iuap design设计语言实现的前端框架

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

237

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

中文文档

Introduction

tinper-neoui is based on the UI design language IUAP design to achieve the enterprise-class front-end framework. It can help users to quickly build a standard consistent front page and improve the development efficiency

Features

  • Rich components

  • Download resources according to your needs

  • Responsive layout

  • Adapter mainstream browser （IE8+ 、firefox、Chrome、Safari）

Quickstart

Get neoui

  • npm
npm install tinper-neoui
  • cdn 
css Path: //design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/css/neoui.css
JS Path: //design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/js/neoui.js

Introducing neoui

  • ES6
import { neoui } from "tinper-neoui"
  • HTML
css：
     <link href="//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/css/neoui.css" rel="stylesheet">

JS ：
    <script src="//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/jquery/jquery-1.11.2.js"></script>
    <script src="//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/js/neoui.js"></script>

Note： neoui is dependent on jQuery

Use

<button class="u-button u-button-primary">Hello World!</button>

Read the Develop documentation for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Contributing

Feedback

If you encounter any problems , submit issues,or pull request。

PR code

Develop

Developers can participate in the development of neoui, but also can be based on neoui two development

tinper-neoui use gulp.js and webpack build the project.

clone：

$ git clone git@github.com:iuap-design/tinper-neoui.git

install：

$ npm install

build：

$ npm run product

Licence 版权

MIT

