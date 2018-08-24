中文文档

Introduction

tinper-neoui is based on the UI design language IUAP design to achieve the enterprise-class front-end framework. It can help users to quickly build a standard consistent front page and improve the development efficiency

Features

Rich components

Download resources according to your needs

Responsive layout

Adapter mainstream browser （IE8+ 、firefox、Chrome、Safari）

Quickstart

Get neoui

npm

npm install tinper-neoui

cdn

css Path: JS Path:

Introducing neoui

ES6

import { neoui } from "tinper-neoui"

HTML

css： < link href = "//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/css/neoui.css" rel = "stylesheet" > JS ： < script src = "//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/jquery/jquery-1.11.2.js" > </ script > < script src = "//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/js/neoui.js" > </ script >

Note： neoui is dependent on jQuery

Use

<button class = "u-button u-button-primary" >Hello World! </ button >

Read the Develop documentation for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Contributing

Feedback

If you encounter any problems , submit issues,or pull request。

PR code

Develop

Developers can participate in the development of neoui, but also can be based on neoui two development

tinper-neoui use gulp.js and webpack build the project.

clone：

git clone git@github.com:iuap-design/tinper-neoui.git

install：

npm install

build：

npm run product

Licence 版权

MIT