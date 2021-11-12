openbase logo
Readme

neon

Cargo npm Linux Build Status macOS Build Status Windows Build Status

Rust bindings for writing safe and fast native Node.js modules.

Getting started

Once you have the platform dependencies installed, getting started is as simple as:

$ npm init neon my-project

Then see the Hello World guide for writing your first Hello World in Neon!

Note: This will create a new project with the napi-backend and some documentation may not be up to date.

Docs

See our Neon fundamentals docs and our API docs.

Node-API (formerly N-API) Migration Guide

We've ported Neon to a new backend based on Node-API (formerly N-API), which will be the basis for Neon 1.0.

Read the new migration guide to learn how to port your Neon projects to N-API!

Platform Support

Operating Systems

LinuxmacOSWindows

Node.js

Node 12Node 14Node 16

Support for LTS versions of Node and current are expected. If you're using a different version of Node and believe it should be supported, let us know.

Rust

Neon supports Rust stable version 1.18 and higher. We test on the latest stable, beta, and nightly versions of Rust.

A Taste...

fn make_an_array(mut cx: FunctionContext) -> JsResult<JsArray> {
    // Create some values:
    let n = cx.number(9000);
    let s = cx.string("hello");
    let b = cx.boolean(true);

    // Create a new array:
    let array: Handle<JsArray> = cx.empty_array();

    // Push the values into the array:
    array.set(&mut cx, 0, n)?;
    array.set(&mut cx, 1, s)?;
    array.set(&mut cx, 2, b)?;

    // Return the array:
    Ok(array)
}

register_module!(mut cx, {
    cx.export_function("makeAnArray", make_an_array)
})

For more examples, see our examples repo.

Get Involved

The Neon community is just getting started and there's tons of fun to be had. Come play! :)

The Rust Bindings community Slack is open to all; use the Slackin app to receive an invitation.

License

Licensed under either of

at your option.

