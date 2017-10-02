= Neon

== JavaScript DSL for Classical Inheritance

This files provides a DSL for the following design patterns:

inheritance

interface

module

Neon packs a DSL for Class creation, that helps in making programs following an object oriented design.

The philosophy is that it should not try to emulate other languages, so it preserves the JavaScript good parts, but with a nicer syntax to create classes that ensure interfaces and include reusable functionality as modules.

== Why another Class System?

As the web applications are getting more complex these times, backend and frontend engineers work has fusioned, and they need to be able to establish a common language. It was created for people coming from OOP languages like Ruby to Javascript.

=== Usage

Interface('Editable')({ constructor : ['x'], prototype : ['x'] }); Module('Composition')({ y : 5 , prototype : { z : 3 } }); Module('Other')({ a : 5 , prototype : { b : 3 } }); Class('Overlay').inherits(Widget).ensures(Editable).includes(Composition, Other)({ html : '<div></div>' , prototype : { init : function (element){ if(!element){ element = document.createElement('div'); element.innerHTML = 'hello' ; document.body.appendChild(element); } }, b : 5 } });

