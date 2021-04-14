Neode is a Neo4j OGM for Node JS designed to take care of the CRUD boilerplate involved with setting up a neo4j project with Node. Just install, set up your models and go.
npm install --save neode
// index.js
import Neode from 'neode';
const instance = new Neode('bolt://localhost:7687', 'username', 'password');
To initiate Neode in enterprise mode and enable enterprise features, provide a true variable as the fourth parameter.
// index.js
import Neode from 'neode';
const instance = new Neode('bolt://localhost:7687', 'username', 'password', true);
npm i --save dotenv
// .env
NEO4J_PROTOCOL=neo4j
NEO4J_HOST=localhost
NEO4J_USERNAME=neo4j
NEO4J_PASSWORD=neo4j
NEO4J_PORT=7687
NEO4J_DATABASE=neo4j
NEO4J_ENCRYPTION=ENCRYPTION_OFF
// index.js
import Neode from 'neode';
const instance = Neode.fromEnv();
Additional driver configuration can be passed as the fifth parameter in the constructor, or defined in .env:
NEO4J_ENCRYPTED=ENCRYPTION_ON # ENCRYPTION_ON or ENCRYPTION_OFF
NEO4J_TRUST=TRUST_SIGNED_CERTIFICATES # TRUST_ALL_CERTIFICATES, TRUST_ON_FIRST_USE, TRUST_SIGNED_CERTIFICATES, TRUST_CUSTOM_CA_SIGNED_CERTIFICATES, TRUST_SYSTEM_CA_SIGNED_CERTIFICATES
NEO4J_TRUSTED_CERTIFICATES=/path/to/cert.pem
NEO4J_KNOWN_HOSTS=127.0.0.1
NEO4J_MAX_CONNECTION_POOLSIZE=100
NEO4J_MAX_TRANSACTION_RETRY_TIME=5000
NEO4J_LOAD_BALANCING_STRATEGY=least_connected # least_connected or round_robin
NEO4J_MAX_CONNECTION_LIFETIME=36000
NEO4J_CONNECTION_TIMEOUT=36000
NEO4J_DISABLE_LOSSLESS_INTEGERS=false
with Models
You can use the
with() method to load multiple models at once.
const neode = require('neode')
.fromEnv()
.with({
Movie: require('./models/Movie'),
Person: require('./models/Person')
});
You can load a directory of models by calling the
withDirectory() method.
// models/Person.js
module.exports = {
id: {
type: 'uuid',
primary: true
},
name: 'string'
}
// index.js
instance.withDirectory(__dirname+'/models');
Neode revolves around the notion of node definitions, or
Models. To interact with the graph, you will need to define a node, identified by a
name and with a
schema of properties.
instance.model(name, schema);
instance.model('Person', {
person_id: {
primary: true,
type: 'uuid',
required: true, // Creates an Exists Constraint in Enterprise mode
},
payroll: {
type: 'number',
unique: 'true', // Creates a Unique Constraint
},
name: {
type: 'name',
index: true, // Creates an Index
},
age: 'number' // Simple schema definition of property : type
});
The following property types are supported:
string
number
int
integer
float
uuid
node
nodes
relationship
relationships
date
time
datetime
localtime
localdatetime
duration
point
distance
Validation is provided by the Joi library. Certain data types (float, integer, boolean) will also be type cast during the data cleansing process. For more information on the full range of validation options, read the Joi API documentation.
|option
|type
|description
|example
|allow
|Array
|Whitelist of values that are allowed
allow: ['A', 'B', 'C']
|valid
|Array
|A strict whitelist of valid options. All others will be rejected.
valid: ['A', 'B', 'C']
|invalid
|Array
|A list of forbidden values
invalid: ['A', 'B', 'C']
|required
|Boolean
|Should this field be required?
required: true
|optional
|Boolean
|Allow the value to be
undefined
optional: true
|forbidden
|Boolean
|Marks a key as forbidden which will not allow any value except undefined. Used to explicitly forbid keys.
forbidden: true
|strict
|Boolean
|prevent type casting for the current key
strict: true
|strip
|Boolean
|Marks a key to be removed from a resulting object or array after validation.
strip: true
|default
|Mixed/Function
|Default value for the property
default: () => new Date()
|empty
|Boolean
|Considers anything that matches the schema to be empty
empty: true
|error
|Error/String/Function
|Overrides the default error
error: errors => new CustomValidationError('Oh No!', errors)
|option
|type
|description
|example
|truthy
|String
|falsy
|String
|insensitive
|Boolean
|option
|type
|description
|example
|before
|String
Date, date string or
"now" to compare to the current date
|after
|String
Date, date string or
"now" to compare to the current date
|option
|type
|description
|example
|min
|Number
|max
|Number
|integer
|Boolean
|Requires the number to be an integer
|precision
|Number
|Specifies the maximum number of decimal places
precision: 2
|multiple
|Number
|Multiple of a number
multiple: 2
|positive
|Boolean
|negative
|Boolean
|port
|Boolean
|Requires the number to be a TCP port, so between 0 and 65535.
|option
|type
|description
|example
|insensitive
|Boolean
|min
|Number
|Min length
|max
|Number
|Max length
|truncate
|Boolean
|Will truncate value to the max length
|creditCard
|Boolean
|Requires the number to be a credit card number (Using Luhn Algorithm).
|length
|Number
|Exact string length
|regex
|Object
|Regular expression rule
{ pattern: /([A-Z]+)/, invert: true, name: 'myRule'}
|replace
|Object
|Replace in value
{ pattern: /(^[A-Z]+)/, replace: '-' }
|alphanum
|Boolean
|Requires the string value to only contain a-z, A-Z, and 0-9.
|token
|Boolean
|Requires the string value to only contain a-z, A-Z, 0-9, and underscore _.
|Boolean/Object
|ip
|Boolean/Object
|uri
|Boolean/Object
|guid
|Boolean
|hex
|Boolean/Object
|base64
|Boolean/Object
|hostname
|Boolean
|normalize
|Boolean/String
|lowercase
|Boolean
|uppercase
|Boolean
|trim
|Boolean
|isoDate
|Boolean
Relationships can be created in the schema or defined retrospectively.
instance.model(label).relationship(type, relationship, direction, target, schema, eager, cascade, node_alias);
instance.model('Person').relationship('knows', 'relationship', 'KNOWS', 'out', 'Person', {
since: {
type: 'number',
required: true,
},
defaulted: {
type: 'string',
default: 'default'
}
});
You can eager load relationships in a
findAll() call by setting the
eager property inside the relationship schema to
true.
{
acts_in: {
type: "relationship",
target: "Movie",
relationship: "ACTS_IN",
direction: "out",
properties: {
name: "string"
},
eager: true // <-- eager load this relationship
}
}
Eager loaded relationships can be retrieved by using the
get() method. A
Collection instance will be returned.
const person = person.find({name: "Tom Hanks"})
const movies = person.get('acts_in');
const first = movies.first();
You can inherit the schema of a class and extend by calling the extend method.
instance.extend(original, new, schema)
instance.extend('Person', 'Actor', {
acts_in: {
type: "relationship",
target: "Movie",
relationship: "ACTS_IN",
direction: "out",
properties: {
name: "string"
}
}
})
instance.cypher(query, params)
instance.cypher('MATCH (p:Person {name: $name}) RETURN p', {name: "Adam"})
.then(res => {
console.log(res.records.length);
})
Batch queries run within their own transaction. Transactions can be sent as either a string or an object containing
query and
param properties.
instance.batch(queries)
instance.batch([
{query: 'CREATE (p:Person {name: $name}) RETURN p', params: {name: "Adam"}},
{query: 'CREATE (p:Person {name: $name}) RETURN p', params: {name: "Joe"}},
{query: 'MATCH (first:Person {name: $first_name}), (second:Person {name: $second_name}) CREATE (first)-[:KNOWS]->(second)', params: {name: "Joe"}}
])
.then(res => {
console.log(res.records.length);
})
all Nodes
instance.all(label, properties)
instance.model(label).all(properties)
instance.all('Person', {name: 'Adam'}, {name: 'ASC', id: 'DESC'}, 1, 0)
.then(collection => {
console.log(collection.length); // 1
console.log(collection.get(0).get('name')); // 'Adam'
})
instance.findById(label, id)
instance.model(label).findById(id)
instance.findById('Person', 1)
.then(person => {
console.log(person.id()); // 1
});
Neode will work out the model's primary key and query based on the supplied value.
instance.find(label, id)
instance.model(label).find(id)
instance.find('Person', '1234')
.then(res => {...});
instance.first(label, key, value)
instance.first(label).first(key, value)
instance.first('Person', 'name', 'Adam')
.then(adam => {...})
instance.first(label, properties)
instance.first(label).first(properties)
instance.first('Person', {name: 'Adam', age: 29})
.then(adam => {...})
instance.create(label, properties);
instance.model(label).create(properties);
instance.create('Person', {
name: 'Adam'
})
.then(adam => {
console.log(adam.get('name')); // 'Adam'
});
Nodes are merged based on the indexes and constraints.
instance.merge(label, properties);
instance.model(label).merge(properties);
instance.merge('Person', {
person_id: 1234,
name: 'Adam',
});
If you know the properties that you would like to merge on, you can use the
mergeOn method.
instance.mergeOn(label, match, set);
instance.model(label).mergeOn(match, set);
instance.mergeOn('Person', {person_id: 1234}, {name: 'Adam'});
You can update a Node instance directly by calling the
update() method.
instance.create('Person', {name: 'Adam'})
.then(adam => adam.update({age: 29}));
You can relate two nodes together by calling the
relateTo() method.
model.relateTo(other, type, properties)
Promise.all([
instance.create('Person', {name: 'Adam'}),
instance.create('Person', {name: 'Joe'})
])
.then(([adam, joe]) => {
adam.relateTo(joe, 'knows', {since: 2010})
.then(res => {
console.log(res.startNode().get('name'), ' has known ', res.endNode().get('name'), 'since', res.get('since')); // Adam has known Joe since 2010
});
});
Note: when creating a relationship defined as
in (
DIRECTION_IN), from
from() and
to() properties will be inversed regardless of which model the relationship is created by.
You can detach two nodes by calling the
detachFrom() method.
model.detachFrom(other)
Promise.all([
instance.create('Person', {name: 'Adam'}),
instance.create('Person', {name: 'Joe'})
])
.then(([adam, joe]) => {
adam.detachFrom(joe) // Adam does not know Joe
});
### Deleting a node
You can delete a Node instance directly by calling the `delete()` method.
```javascript
instance.create('Person', {name: 'Adam'})
.then(adam => adam.delete());
While deleting a Node with the
delete() method, you can delete any dependant nodes or relationships. For example, when deleting a Movie you may also want to remove any reviews but keep the actors.
You cna do this by setting the
cascade property of a relationship to
"delete" or
"detach".
"delete" will remove the node and relationship by performing a
DETACH DELETE, while
"detach" will simply remove the relationship, leaving the node in the graph.
// Movie.js
module.exports = {
// ...
ratings: {
type: 'relationship',
'relationship': 'RATED',
direction: 'IN',
target: 'User',
'cascade': 'delete'
},
actors: {
type: 'relationship',
'relationship': 'ACTS_IN',
direction: 'IN',
target: 'Actor',
'cascade': 'detach'
}
};
Note: Attempting to delete a Node without first removing any relationships will result in an error.
TODO
instance.delete(label, where)
instance.delete('Person', {living: false});
instance.deleteAll('Person');
.then(() => console.log('Everyone has been deleted'));
Neode comes bundled with a query builder. You can create a Query Builder instance by calling the
query() method on the Neode instance.
const builder = instance.query();
Once you have a Builder instance, you can start to defining the query using the fluent API.
builder.match('p', 'Person')
.where('p.name', 'Adam')
.return('p');
For query examples, check out the Query Builder Test suite.
You can get the generated cypher query by calling the
build() method. This method will return an object containing the cypher query string and an object of params.
const {query, params} = builder.build();
instance.query(query, params)
.then(res => {
console.log(res.records.length);
});
You can execute a query by calling the
execute() method on the query builder.
builder.match('this', 'Node')
.whereId('this', 1)
.return('this')
.execute()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.records.length);
});
Neode will install the schema created by the constraints defined in your Node definitions.
instance.schema.install()
.then(() => console.log('Schema installed!'))
Note:
exists constraints will only be created when running in enterprise mode. Attempting to create an exists constraint on Community edition will cause a
Neo.DatabaseError.Schema.ConstraintCreationFailed to be thrown.
Dropping the schema will remove all indexes and constraints created by Neode. All other indexes and constraints will be left intact.
instance.schema.drop()
.then(() => console.log('Schema dropped!'))