Neode

Neode is a Neo4j OGM for Node JS designed to take care of the CRUD boilerplate involved with setting up a neo4j project with Node. Just install, set up your models and go.

Getting Started

Installation

npm install --save neode

Usage

import Neode from 'neode' ; const instance = new Neode( 'bolt://localhost:7687' , 'username' , 'password' );

Enterprise Mode

To initiate Neode in enterprise mode and enable enterprise features, provide a true variable as the fourth parameter.

import Neode from 'neode' ; const instance = new Neode( 'bolt://localhost:7687' , 'username' , 'password' , true );

Usage with .env variables

npm i --save dotenv

// .env NEO4J_PROTOCOL=neo4j NEO4J_HOST=localhost NEO4J_USERNAME=neo4j NEO4J_PASSWORD=neo4j NEO4J_PORT=7687 NEO4J_DATABASE=neo4j NEO4J_ENCRYPTION=ENCRYPTION_OFF

import Neode from 'neode' ; const instance = Neode.fromEnv();

Additional Driver Config

Additional driver configuration can be passed as the fifth parameter in the constructor, or defined in .env:

NEO4J_ENCRYPTED =ENCRYPTION_ON NEO4J_TRUST =TRUST_SIGNED_CERTIFICATES NEO4J_TRUSTED_CERTIFICATES =/path/to/cert.pem NEO4J_KNOWN_HOSTS = 127.0 . 0.1 NEO4J_MAX_CONNECTION_POOLSIZE = 100 NEO4J_MAX_TRANSACTION_RETRY_TIME = 5000 NEO4J_LOAD_BALANCING_STRATEGY =least_connected NEO4J_MAX_CONNECTION_LIFETIME = 36000 NEO4J_CONNECTION_TIMEOUT = 36000 NEO4J_DISABLE_LOSSLESS_INTEGERS = false

Loading with Models

You can use the with() method to load multiple models at once.

const neode = require ( 'neode' ) .fromEnv() .with({ Movie : require ( './models/Movie' ), Person : require ( './models/Person' ) });

Load from Directory

You can load a directory of models by calling the withDirectory() method.

module .exports = { id : { type : 'uuid' , primary : true }, name : 'string' }

instance.withDirectory(__dirname+ '/models' );

Defining a Node Definition

Neode revolves around the notion of node definitions, or Model s. To interact with the graph, you will need to define a node, identified by a name and with a schema of properties.

instance.model(name, schema);

Schema Object

instance.model( 'Person' , { person_id : { primary : true , type : 'uuid' , required : true , }, payroll : { type : 'number' , unique : 'true' , }, name : { type : 'name' , index : true , }, age : 'number' });

Property Types

The following property types are supported:

string

number

int

integer

float

uuid

node

nodes

relationship

relationships

Temporal date time datetime localtime localdatetime duration

Spatial point distance



Validation

Validation is provided by the Joi library. Certain data types (float, integer, boolean) will also be type cast during the data cleansing process. For more information on the full range of validation options, read the Joi API documentation.

All Types

option type description example allow Array Whitelist of values that are allowed allow: ['A', 'B', 'C'] valid Array A strict whitelist of valid options. All others will be rejected. valid: ['A', 'B', 'C'] invalid Array A list of forbidden values invalid: ['A', 'B', 'C'] required Boolean Should this field be required? required: true optional Boolean Allow the value to be undefined optional: true forbidden Boolean Marks a key as forbidden which will not allow any value except undefined. Used to explicitly forbid keys. forbidden: true strict Boolean prevent type casting for the current key strict: true strip Boolean Marks a key to be removed from a resulting object or array after validation. strip: true default Mixed/Function Default value for the property default: () => new Date() empty Boolean Considers anything that matches the schema to be empty empty: true error Error/String/Function Overrides the default error error: errors => new CustomValidationError('Oh No!', errors)

Boolean

option type description example truthy String falsy String insensitive Boolean

option type description example before String Date , date string or "now" to compare to the current date after String Date , date string or "now" to compare to the current date

Numbers (number, int, integer, float)

option type description example min Number max Number integer Boolean Requires the number to be an integer precision Number Specifies the maximum number of decimal places precision: 2 multiple Number Multiple of a number multiple: 2 positive Boolean negative Boolean port Boolean Requires the number to be a TCP port, so between 0 and 65535.

Strings

option type description example insensitive Boolean min Number Min length max Number Max length truncate Boolean Will truncate value to the max length creditCard Boolean Requires the number to be a credit card number (Using Luhn Algorithm). length Number Exact string length regex Object Regular expression rule { pattern: /([A-Z]+)/, invert: true, name: 'myRule'} replace Object Replace in value { pattern: /(^[A-Z]+)/, replace: '-' } alphanum Boolean Requires the string value to only contain a-z, A-Z, and 0-9. token Boolean Requires the string value to only contain a-z, A-Z, 0-9, and underscore _. email Boolean/Object ip Boolean/Object uri Boolean/Object guid Boolean hex Boolean/Object base64 Boolean/Object hostname Boolean normalize Boolean/String lowercase Boolean uppercase Boolean trim Boolean isoDate Boolean

Defining Relationships

Relationships can be created in the schema or defined retrospectively.

instance.model(label).relationship(type, relationship, direction, target, schema, eager, cascade, node_alias);

instance.model( 'Person' ).relationship( 'knows' , 'relationship' , 'KNOWS' , 'out' , 'Person' , { since : { type : 'number' , required : true , }, defaulted : { type : 'string' , default : 'default' } });

Eager Loading

You can eager load relationships in a findAll() call by setting the eager property inside the relationship schema to true .

{ acts_in : { type : "relationship" , target : "Movie" , relationship : "ACTS_IN" , direction : "out" , properties : { name : "string" }, eager : true } }

Eager loaded relationships can be retrieved by using the get() method. A Collection instance will be returned.

const person = person.find({name: "Tom Hanks" }) const movies = person.get( 'acts_in' ); const first = movies.first();

Extending a Schema definition

You can inherit the schema of a class and extend by calling the extend method.

instance.extend(original, new , schema )

instance.extend( 'Person' , 'Actor' , { acts_in : { type : "relationship" , target : "Movie" , relationship : "ACTS_IN" , direction : "out" , properties : { name : "string" } } })

Reading

Running a Cypher Query

instance .cypher ( query , params )

instance.cypher( 'MATCH (p:Person {name: $name}) RETURN p' , { name : "Adam" }) .then( res => { console .log(res.records.length); })

Running a Batch

Batch queries run within their own transaction. Transactions can be sent as either a string or an object containing query and param properties.

instance .batch ( queries )

instance.batch([ { query : 'CREATE (p:Person {name: $name}) RETURN p' , params : { name : "Adam" }}, { query : 'CREATE (p:Person {name: $name}) RETURN p' , params : { name : "Joe" }}, { query : 'MATCH (first:Person {name: $first_name}), (second:Person {name: $second_name}) CREATE (first)-[:KNOWS]->(second)' , params : { name : "Joe" }} ]) .then( res => { console .log(res.records.length); })

Get all Nodes

instance .all ( label , properties ) instance .model ( label ) .all ( properties )

instance.all( 'Person' , { name : 'Adam' }, { name : 'ASC' , id : 'DESC' }, 1 , 0 ) .then( collection => { console .log(collection.length); console .log(collection.get( 0 ).get( 'name' )); })

Get Node by Internal Node ID

instance .findById ( label , id ) instance .model ( label ) .findById ( id )

instance.findById( 'Person' , 1 ) .then( person => { console .log(person.id()); });

Get Node by Primary Key

Neode will work out the model's primary key and query based on the supplied value.

instance .find ( label , id ) instance .model ( label ) .find ( id )

instance.find( 'Person' , '1234' ) .then( res => {...});

First by Properties

Using a key and value

instance .first ( label , key , value ) instance .first ( label ) .first ( key , value )

instance.first( 'Person' , 'name' , 'Adam' ) .then( adam => {...})

Using multiple properties

instance .first ( label , properties ) instance .first ( label ) .first ( properties )

instance.first( 'Person' , { name : 'Adam' , age : 29 }) .then( adam => {...})

Writing

Creating a Node

instance.create(label, properties); instance.model(label).create(properties);

instance.create( 'Person' , { name : 'Adam' }) .then( adam => { console .log(adam.get( 'name' )); });

Merging a Node

Nodes are merged based on the indexes and constraints.

instance.merge(label, properties); instance.model(label).merge(properties);

instance.merge( 'Person' , { person_id : 1234 , name : 'Adam' , });

Merge On Specific Properties

If you know the properties that you would like to merge on, you can use the mergeOn method.

instance.mergeOn(label, match, set ); instance.model(label).mergeOn(match, set );

instance.mergeOn( 'Person' , { person_id : 1234 }, { name : 'Adam' });

Updating a Node

You can update a Node instance directly by calling the update() method.

instance.create( 'Person' , { name : 'Adam' }) .then( adam => adam.update({ age : 29 }));

Creating a Relationships

You can relate two nodes together by calling the relateTo() method.

model.relateTo(other, type, properties)

Promise .all([ instance.create( 'Person' , { name : 'Adam' }), instance.create( 'Person' , { name : 'Joe' }) ]) .then( ( [adam, joe] ) => { adam.relateTo(joe, 'knows' , { since : 2010 }) .then( res => { console .log(res.startNode().get( 'name' ), ' has known ' , res.endNode().get( 'name' ), 'since' , res.get( 'since' )); }); });

Note: when creating a relationship defined as in ( DIRECTION_IN ), from from() and to() properties will be inversed regardless of which model the relationship is created by.

Detaching two nodes

You can detach two nodes by calling the detachFrom() method.

model.detachFrom(other)

Promise .all([ instance.create( 'Person' , { name : 'Adam' }), instance.create( 'Person' , { name : 'Joe' }) ]) .then( ( [adam, joe] ) => { adam.detachFrom(joe) }); ### Deleting a node You can delete a Node instance directly by calling the `delete()` method. `` `javascript instance.create('Person', {name: 'Adam'}) .then(adam => adam.delete());

Cascade Deletion

While deleting a Node with the delete() method, you can delete any dependant nodes or relationships. For example, when deleting a Movie you may also want to remove any reviews but keep the actors.

You cna do this by setting the cascade property of a relationship to "delete" or "detach" . "delete" will remove the node and relationship by performing a DETACH DELETE , while "detach" will simply remove the relationship, leaving the node in the graph.

module .exports = { ratings : { type : 'relationship' , 'relationship' : 'RATED' , direction : 'IN' , target : 'User' , 'cascade' : 'delete' }, actors : { type : 'relationship' , 'relationship' : 'ACTS_IN' , direction : 'IN' , target : 'Actor' , 'cascade' : 'detach' } };

Note: Attempting to delete a Node without first removing any relationships will result in an error.

Deleting a set of nodes

TODO

instance.delete(label, where)

instance.delete( 'Person' , { living : false });

Deleting all nodes of a given type

instance.deleteAll( 'Person' ); .then( () => console .log( 'Everyone has been deleted' ));

Query Builder

Neode comes bundled with a query builder. You can create a Query Builder instance by calling the query() method on the Neode instance.

const builder = instance.query();

Once you have a Builder instance, you can start to defining the query using the fluent API.

builder.match( 'p' , 'Person' ) .where( 'p.name' , 'Adam' ) .return( 'p' );

For query examples, check out the Query Builder Test suite.

Building Cypher

You can get the generated cypher query by calling the build() method. This method will return an object containing the cypher query string and an object of params.

const {query, params} = builder.build(); instance.query(query, params) .then( res => { console .log(res.records.length); });

Executing a Query

You can execute a query by calling the execute() method on the query builder.

builder.match( 'this' , 'Node' ) .whereId( 'this' , 1 ) .return( 'this' ) .execute() .then( res => { console .log(res.records.length); });

Schema

Neode will install the schema created by the constraints defined in your Node definitions.

Installing the Schema

instance.schema.install() .then( () => console .log( 'Schema installed!' ))

Note: exists constraints will only be created when running in enterprise mode. Attempting to create an exists constraint on Community edition will cause a Neo.DatabaseError.Schema.ConstraintCreationFailed to be thrown.

Dropping the schema

Dropping the schema will remove all indexes and constraints created by Neode. All other indexes and constraints will be left intact.