Neo4j graph visualization using D3.js.
First of all, make sure you have ruby and sass gem installed. Then, clone the repository, install all dependencies, build and serve the project.
> gem install sass
> git clone https://github.com/eisman/neo4jd3.git
> npm install
> gulp
Open
http://localhost:8080 in your favorite browser.
var neo4jd3 = new Neo4jd3('.selector', options);
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|highlight
|array
|Highlight several nodes of the graph.
Example:
[
{
class: 'Project',
property: 'name',
value: 'neo4jd3'
}
]
|icons
|object
|Map node labels to Font Awesome icons.
Example:
{
'BirthDate': 'birthday-cake',
'Password': 'lock',
'Phone': 'phone',
'User': 'user'
}.
|images
|object
|Map node labels to SVG images (e.g. using Twitter Emoji).
Example:
{
'Address': 'img/twemoji/1f3e0.svg',
'BirthDate': 'img/twemoji/1f382.svg',
'Password': 'img/twemoji/1f511.svg',
'Project': 'img/twemoji/2198.svg',
'Project\|name\|neo4jd3': 'img/twemoji/2196.svg',
'User': 'img/twemoji/1f600.svg'
}.
|infoPanel
|boolean
|Show the information panel:
true,
false. Default:
true.
|minCollision
|int
|Minimum distance between nodes. Default: 2 * nodeRadius.
|neo4jData
|object
|Graph data in Neo4j data format.
|neo4jDataUrl
|string
|URL of the endpoint that serves the graph data in Neo4j data format.
|nodeRadius
|int
|Radius of nodes. Default: 25.
|onNodeClick
|function
|Callback function to be executed when the user clicks a node.
|onNodeDoubleClick
|function
|Callback function to be executed when the user double clicks a node.
|onNodeDragEnd
|function
|Callback function to be executed when the user finishes dragging a node.
|onNodeDragStart
|function
|Callback function to be executed when the user starts dragging a node.
|onNodeMouseEnter
|function
|Callback function to be executed when the mouse enters a node.
|onNodeMouseLeave
|function
|Callback function to be executed when the mouse leaves a node.
|onRelationshipDoubleClick
|function
|Callback function to be executed when the user double clicks a relationship.
|zoomFit
|boolean
|Adjust the graph to the container once it has been loaded:
true,
false. Default:
false.
|Function
|Description
|appendRandomDataToNode(d, maxNodesToGenerate)
|Generates between 1 and maxNodesToGenerate random nodes connected to node d and updates the graph data.
|neo4jDataToD3Data(data)
|Converts data from Neo4j data format to D3.js data format.
|randomD3Data(d, maxNodesToGenerate)
|Generates between 1 and maxNodesToGenerate random nodes connected to node d.
|size()
|Returns the number of nodes and relationships.
Example:
{
nodes: 25,
relationships: 50
}
|updateWithD3Data(d3Data)
|Updates the graph data using the D3.js data format.
|updateWithNeo4jData(neo4jData)
|Updates the graph data using the Neo4j data format.
|version()
|Returns the version of neo4jd3.js.
Example:
'0.0.1'
{
"nodes": [
{
"id": "1",
"labels": ["User"],
"properties": {
"userId": "eisman"
}
},
{
"id": "8",
"labels": ["Project"],
"properties": {
"name": "neo4jd3",
"title": "neo4jd3.js",
"description": "Neo4j graph visualization using D3.js.",
"url": "https://eisman.github.io/neo4jd3"
}
}
],
"relationships": [
{
"id": "7",
"type": "DEVELOPES",
"startNode": "1",
"endNode": "8",
"properties": {
"from": 1470002400000
},
"source": "1",
"target": "8",
"linknum": 1
}
]
}
{
"results": [
{
"columns": ["user", "entity"],
"data": [
{
"graph": {
"nodes": [
{
"id": "1",
"labels": ["User"],
"properties": {
"userId": "eisman"
}
},
{
"id": "8",
"labels": ["Project"],
"properties": {
"name": "neo4jd3",
"title": "neo4jd3.js",
"description": "Neo4j graph visualization using D3.js.",
"url": "https://eisman.github.io/neo4jd3"
}
}
],
"relationships": [
{
"id": "7",
"type": "DEVELOPES",
"startNode": "1",
"endNode": "8",
"properties": {
"from": 1470002400000
}
}
]
}
}
]
}
],
"errors": []
}
Live example @ https://eisman.github.io/neo4jd3/
var neo4jd3 = new Neo4jd3('#neo4jd3', {
highlight: [
{
class: 'Project',
property: 'name',
value: 'neo4jd3'
}, {
class: 'User',
property: 'userId',
value: 'eisman'
}
],
icons: {
'Api': 'gear',
'BirthDate': 'birthday-cake',
'Cookie': 'paw',
'Email': 'at',
'Git': 'git',
'Github': 'github',
'Ip': 'map-marker',
'Issues': 'exclamation-circle',
'Language': 'language',
'Options': 'sliders',
'Password': 'asterisk',
'Phone': 'phone',
'Project': 'folder-open',
'SecurityChallengeAnswer': 'commenting',
'User': 'user',
'zoomFit': 'arrows-alt',
'zoomIn': 'search-plus',
'zoomOut': 'search-minus'
},
images: {
'Address': 'img/twemoji/1f3e0.svg',
'BirthDate': 'img/twemoji/1f5d3.svg',
'Cookie': 'img/twemoji/1f36a.svg',
'CreditCard': 'img/twemoji/1f4b3.svg',
'Device': 'img/twemoji/1f4bb.svg',
'Email': 'img/twemoji/2709.svg',
'Git': 'img/twemoji/1f5c3.svg',
'Github': 'img/twemoji/1f5c4.svg',
'icons': 'img/twemoji/1f38f.svg',
'Ip': 'img/twemoji/1f4cd.svg',
'Issues': 'img/twemoji/1f4a9.svg',
'Language': 'img/twemoji/1f1f1-1f1f7.svg',
'Options': 'img/twemoji/2699.svg',
'Password': 'img/twemoji/1f511.svg',
'Project|name|d3': 'img/twemoji/32-20e3.svg',
'Project|name|neo4j': 'img/twemoji/33-20e3.svg',
'Project|name|neo4jd3': 'img/twemoji/31-20e3.svg',
'User': 'img/twemoji/1f600.svg'
},
minCollision: 60,
neo4jDataUrl: 'json/neo4jData.json',
nodeRadius: 25,
onNodeDoubleClick: function(node) {
switch(node.id) {
case '25':
// Google
window.open(node.properties.url, '_blank');
break;
default:
var maxNodes = 5,
data = neo4jd3.randomD3Data(node, maxNodes);
neo4jd3.updateWithD3Data(data);
break;
}
},
zoomFit: true
});
Code and documentation copyright 2016 the author. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.