Neo4j Driver for JavaScript

This is the official Neo4j driver for JavaScript.

Resources to get you started:

What's New in 4.4

Including the Driver

In Node.js application

Stable channel:

npm install neo4j-driver

Pre-release channel:

npm install neo4j-driver@next

Please note that @next only points to pre-releases that are not suitable for production use. To get the latest stable release omit @next part altogether or use @latest instead.

var neo4j = require ( 'neo4j-driver' )

Driver instance should be closed when Node.js application exits:

driver.close()

otherwise application shutdown might hang or it might exit with a non-zero exit code.

In web browser

We build a special browser version of the driver, which supports connecting to Neo4j over WebSockets. It can be included in an HTML page using one of the following tags:

< script src = "lib/browser/neo4j-web.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/neo4j-driver" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/neo4j-driver@X.Y.Z/lib/browser/neo4j-web.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/neo4j-driver" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/neo4j-driver@X.Y.Z/lib/browser/neo4j-web.min.js" > </ script >

This will make a global neo4j object available, where you can create a driver instance with neo4j.driver :

var driver = neo4j.driver( 'neo4j://localhost' , neo4j.auth.basic( 'neo4j' , 'password' ) )

It is not required to explicitly close the driver on a web page. Web browser should gracefully close all open WebSockets when the page is unloaded. However, driver instance should be explicitly closed when it's lifetime is not the same as the lifetime of the web page:

driver.close()

Usage examples

Constructing a Driver

var driver = neo4j.driver( 'neo4j://localhost' , neo4j.auth.basic( 'neo4j' , 'password' ) ) await driver.close()

Acquiring a Session

Regular Session

var session = driver.session()

with a Default Access Mode of READ

var session = driver.session({ defaultAccessMode : neo4j.session.READ })

with Bookmarks

var session = driver.session({ bookmarks : [bookmark1FromPreviousSession, bookmark2FromPreviousSession] })

against a Database

var session = driver.session({ database : 'foo' , defaultAccessMode : neo4j.session.WRITE })

Reactive Session

var rxSession = driver.rxSession()

with a Default Access Mode of READ

var rxSession = driver.rxSession({ defaultAccessMode : neo4j.session.READ })

with Bookmarks

var rxSession = driver.rxSession({ bookmarks : [bookmark1FromPreviousSession, bookmark2FromPreviousSession] })

against a Database

var rxSession = driver.rxSession({ database : 'foo' , defaultAccessMode : neo4j.session.WRITE })

Executing Queries

Consuming Records with Streaming API

session .run( 'MERGE (alice:Person {name : $nameParam}) RETURN alice.name AS name' , { nameParam : 'Alice' }) .subscribe({ onKeys : keys => { console .log(keys) }, onNext : record => { console .log(record.get( 'name' )) }, onCompleted : () => { session.close() }, onError : error => { console .log(error) } })

Subscriber API allows following combinations of onKeys , onNext , onCompleted and onError callback invocations:

zero or one onKeys ,

, zero or more onNext followed by onCompleted when operation was successful. onError will not be invoked in this case

followed by when operation was successful. will not be invoked in this case zero or more onNext followed by onError when operation failed. Callback onError might be invoked after couple onNext invocations because records are streamed lazily by the database. onCompleted will not be invoked in this case.

Consuming Records with Promise API

session .run( 'MERGE (james:Person {name : $nameParam}) RETURN james.name AS name' , { nameParam : 'James' }) .then( result => { result.records.forEach( record => { console .log(record.get( 'name' )) }) }) .catch( error => { console .log(error) }) .then( () => session.close())

Consuming Records with Reactive API

rxSession .run( 'MERGE (james:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN james.name AS name' , { nameParam : 'Bob' }) .records() .pipe( map( record => record.get( 'name' )), concat(rxSession.close()) ) .subscribe({ next : data => console .log(data), complete : () => console .log( 'completed' ), error : err => console .log(err) })

Transaction functions

neo4j.driver( 'neo4j://localhost' , neo4j.auth.basic( 'neo4j' , 'password' ), { maxTransactionRetryTime : 30000 })

Reading with Async Session

var readTxResultPromise = session.readTransaction( txc => { var result = txc.run( 'MATCH (person:Person) RETURN person.name AS name' ) return result }) readTxResultPromise .then( result => { console .log(result.records) }) .catch( error => { console .log(error) }) .then( () => session.close())

Reading with Reactive Session

rxSession .readTransaction( txc => txc .run( 'MATCH (person:Person) RETURN person.name AS name' ) .records() .pipe(map( record => record.get( 'name' ))) ) .subscribe({ next : data => console .log(data), complete : () => console .log( 'completed' ), error : err => console .log(error) })

Writing with Async Session

var writeTxResultPromise = session.writeTransaction( async txc => { var result = await txc.run( "MERGE (alice:Person {name : 'Alice'}) RETURN alice.name AS name" ) return result.records.map( record => record.get( 'name' )) }) writeTxResultPromise .then( namesArray => { console .log(namesArray) }) .catch( error => { console .log(error) }) .then( () => session.close())

Writing with Reactive Session

rxSession .writeTransaction( txc => txc .run( "MERGE (alice:Person {name: 'James'}) RETURN alice.name AS name" ) .records() .pipe(map( record => record.get( 'name' ))) ) .subscribe({ next : data => console .log(data), complete : () => console .log( 'completed' ), error : error => console .log(error) })

Explicit Transactions

With Async Session

const txc = session.beginTransaction() try { const result1 = await txc.run( 'MERGE (bob:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN bob.name AS name' , { nameParam : 'Bob' } ) result1.records.forEach( r => console .log(r.get( 'name' ))) console .log( 'First query completed' ) const result2 = await txc.run( 'MERGE (adam:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN adam.name AS name' , { nameParam : 'Adam' } ) result2.records.forEach( r => console .log(r.get( 'name' ))) console .log( 'Second query completed' ) await txc.commit() console .log( 'committed' ) } catch (error) { console .log(error) await txc.rollback() console .log( 'rolled back' ) } finally { await session.close() }

With Reactive Session

rxSession .beginTransaction() .pipe( flatMap( txc => concat( txc .run( 'MERGE (bob:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN bob.name AS name' , { nameParam : 'Bob' } ) .records() .pipe(map( r => r.get( 'name' ))), of ( 'First query completed' ), txc .run( 'MERGE (adam:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN adam.name AS name' , { nameParam : 'Adam' } ) .records() .pipe(map( r => r.get( 'name' ))), of ( 'Second query completed' ), txc.commit(), of ( 'committed' ) ).pipe(catchError( err => txc.rollback().pipe(throwError(err)))) ) ) .subscribe({ next : data => console .log(data), complete : () => console .log( 'completed' ), error : error => console .log(error) })

Numbers and the Integer type

The Neo4j type system uses 64-bit signed integer values. The range of values is between -(2 64 - 1) and (2 63 - 1) .

However, JavaScript can only safely represent integers between Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER -(2 53 - 1) and Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER (2 53 - 1) .

In order to support the full Neo4j type system, the driver will not automatically convert to javascript integers. Any time the driver receives an integer value from Neo4j, it will be represented with an internal integer type by the driver.

Any javascript number value passed as a parameter will be recognized as Float type.

Writing integers

Numbers written directly e.g. session.run("CREATE (n:Node {age: $age})", {age: 22}) will be of type Float in Neo4j.

To write the age as an integer the neo4j.int method should be used:

var neo4j = require ( 'neo4j-driver' ) session.run( 'CREATE (n {age: $myIntParam})' , { myIntParam : neo4j.int( 22 ) })

To write an integer value that are not within the range of Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER -(2 53 - 1) and Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER (2 53 - 1) , use a string argument to neo4j.int :

session.run( 'CREATE (n {age: $myIntParam})' , { myIntParam : neo4j.int( '9223372036854775807' ) })

Reading integers

In Neo4j, the type Integer can be larger what can be represented safely as an integer with JavaScript Number.

It is only safe to convert to a JavaScript Number if you know that the number will be in the range Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER -(2 53 - 1) and Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER (2 53 - 1) .

In order to facilitate working with integers the driver include neo4j.isInt , neo4j.integer.inSafeRange , neo4j.integer.toNumber , and neo4j.integer.toString .

var smallInteger = neo4j.int( 123 ) if (neo4j.integer.inSafeRange(smallInteger)) { var aNumber = smallInteger.toNumber() }

If you will be handling integers that is not within the JavaScript safe range of integers, you should convert the value to a string:

var largeInteger = neo4j.int( '9223372036854775807' ) if (!neo4j.integer.inSafeRange(largeInteger)) { var integerAsString = largeInteger.toString() }

Enabling native numbers

Starting from 1.6 version of the driver it is possible to configure it to only return native numbers instead of custom Integer objects. The configuration option affects all integers returned by the driver. Enabling this option can result in a loss of precision and incorrect numeric values being returned if the database contains integer numbers outside of the range [Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER, Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER] . To enable potentially lossy integer values use the driver's configuration object:

var driver = neo4j.driver( 'neo4j://localhost' , neo4j.auth.basic( 'neo4j' , 'password' ), { disableLosslessIntegers : true } )

Building

npm ci npm run build

This produces browser-compatible standalone files under lib/browser and a Node.js module version under lib/ . See files under examples/ on how to use.

Testing

Tests require latest Testkit 4.3, Python3 and Docker.

Testkit is needed to be cloned and configured to run against the Javascript Lite Driver. Use the following steps to configure Testkit.

Clone the Testkit repository

git clone https://github.com/neo4j-drivers/testkit.git

Under the Testkit folder, install the requirements.

pip3 install -r requirements .txt

Define some enviroment variables to configure Testkit

export TEST_DRIVER_NAME=javascript export TEST_DRIVER_REPO=<path for the root folder of driver repository> unset TEST_DRIVER_LITE

To run test against against some Neo4j version:

python3 main .py

More details about how to use Teskit could be found on its repository

Testing (Legacy)

Tests require latest Boltkit and Firefox to be installed in the system.

Boltkit is needed to start, stop and configure local test database. Boltkit can be installed with the following command:

pip3 install --upgrade boltkit

To run tests against "default" Neo4j version:

./runTests .sh

To run tests against specified Neo4j version:

./runTests .sh '-e 4.2.0'

Simple npm test can also be used if you already have a running version of a compatible Neo4j server.

For development, you can have the build tool rerun the tests each time you change the source code:

gulp watch-n-test

If the gulp command line tool is not available, you might need to install this globally:

npm install -g gulp-cli

Testing on windows