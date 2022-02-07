This is the official Neo4j driver for JavaScript.
Resources to get you started:
Stable channel:
npm install neo4j-driver
Pre-release channel:
npm install neo4j-driver@next
Please note that
@next only points to pre-releases that are not suitable for production use.
To get the latest stable release omit
@next part altogether or use
@latest instead.
var neo4j = require('neo4j-driver')
Driver instance should be closed when Node.js application exits:
driver.close() // returns a Promise
otherwise application shutdown might hang or it might exit with a non-zero exit code.
We build a special browser version of the driver, which supports connecting to Neo4j over WebSockets. It can be included in an HTML page using one of the following tags:
<!-- Direct reference -->
<script src="lib/browser/neo4j-web.min.js"></script>
<!-- unpkg CDN non-minified -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/neo4j-driver"></script>
<!-- unpkg CDN minified for production use, version X.Y.Z -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/neo4j-driver@X.Y.Z/lib/browser/neo4j-web.min.js"></script>
<!-- jsDelivr CDN non-minified -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/neo4j-driver"></script>
<!-- jsDelivr CDN minified for production use, version X.Y.Z -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/neo4j-driver@X.Y.Z/lib/browser/neo4j-web.min.js"></script>
This will make a global
neo4j object available, where you can create a driver instance with
neo4j.driver:
var driver = neo4j.driver(
'neo4j://localhost',
neo4j.auth.basic('neo4j', 'password')
)
It is not required to explicitly close the driver on a web page. Web browser should gracefully close all open WebSockets when the page is unloaded. However, driver instance should be explicitly closed when it's lifetime is not the same as the lifetime of the web page:
driver.close() // returns a Promise
// Create a driver instance, for the user `neo4j` with password `password`.
// It should be enough to have a single driver per database per application.
var driver = neo4j.driver(
'neo4j://localhost',
neo4j.auth.basic('neo4j', 'password')
)
// Close the driver when application exits.
// This closes all used network connections.
await driver.close()
// Create a session to run Cypher statements in.
// Note: Always make sure to close sessions when you are done using them!
var session = driver.session()
READ
var session = driver.session({ defaultAccessMode: neo4j.session.READ })
var session = driver.session({
bookmarks: [bookmark1FromPreviousSession, bookmark2FromPreviousSession]
})
var session = driver.session({
database: 'foo',
defaultAccessMode: neo4j.session.WRITE
})
// Create a reactive session to run Cypher statements in.
// Note: Always make sure to close sessions when you are done using them!
var rxSession = driver.rxSession()
READ
var rxSession = driver.rxSession({ defaultAccessMode: neo4j.session.READ })
var rxSession = driver.rxSession({
bookmarks: [bookmark1FromPreviousSession, bookmark2FromPreviousSession]
})
var rxSession = driver.rxSession({
database: 'foo',
defaultAccessMode: neo4j.session.WRITE
})
// Run a Cypher statement, reading the result in a streaming manner as records arrive:
session
.run('MERGE (alice:Person {name : $nameParam}) RETURN alice.name AS name', {
nameParam: 'Alice'
})
.subscribe({
onKeys: keys => {
console.log(keys)
},
onNext: record => {
console.log(record.get('name'))
},
onCompleted: () => {
session.close() // returns a Promise
},
onError: error => {
console.log(error)
}
})
Subscriber API allows following combinations of
onKeys,
onNext,
onCompleted and
onError callback invocations:
onKeys,
onNext followed by
onCompleted when operation was successful.
onError will not be invoked in this case
onNext followed by
onError when operation failed. Callback
onError might be invoked after couple
onNext invocations because records are streamed lazily by the database.
onCompleted will not be invoked in this case.
// the Promise way, where the complete result is collected before we act on it:
session
.run('MERGE (james:Person {name : $nameParam}) RETURN james.name AS name', {
nameParam: 'James'
})
.then(result => {
result.records.forEach(record => {
console.log(record.get('name'))
})
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error)
})
.then(() => session.close())
rxSession
.run('MERGE (james:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN james.name AS name', {
nameParam: 'Bob'
})
.records()
.pipe(
map(record => record.get('name')),
concat(rxSession.close())
)
.subscribe({
next: data => console.log(data),
complete: () => console.log('completed'),
error: err => console.log(err)
})
// Transaction functions provide a convenient API with minimal boilerplate and
// retries on network fluctuations and transient errors. Maximum retry time is
// configured on the driver level and is 30 seconds by default:
// Applies both to standard and reactive sessions.
neo4j.driver('neo4j://localhost', neo4j.auth.basic('neo4j', 'password'), {
maxTransactionRetryTime: 30000
})
// It is possible to execute read transactions that will benefit from automatic
// retries on both single instance ('bolt' URI scheme) and Causal Cluster
// ('neo4j' URI scheme) and will get automatic load balancing in cluster deployments
var readTxResultPromise = session.readTransaction(txc => {
// used transaction will be committed automatically, no need for explicit commit/rollback
var result = txc.run('MATCH (person:Person) RETURN person.name AS name')
// at this point it is possible to either return the result or process it and return the
// result of processing it is also possible to run more statements in the same transaction
return result
})
// returned Promise can be later consumed like this:
readTxResultPromise
.then(result => {
console.log(result.records)
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error)
})
.then(() => session.close())
rxSession
.readTransaction(txc =>
txc
.run('MATCH (person:Person) RETURN person.name AS name')
.records()
.pipe(map(record => record.get('name')))
)
.subscribe({
next: data => console.log(data),
complete: () => console.log('completed'),
error: err => console.log(error)
})
// It is possible to execute write transactions that will benefit from automatic retries
// on both single instance ('bolt' URI scheme) and Causal Cluster ('neo4j' URI scheme)
var writeTxResultPromise = session.writeTransaction(async txc => {
// used transaction will be committed automatically, no need for explicit commit/rollback
var result = await txc.run(
"MERGE (alice:Person {name : 'Alice'}) RETURN alice.name AS name"
)
// at this point it is possible to either return the result or process it and return the
// result of processing it is also possible to run more statements in the same transaction
return result.records.map(record => record.get('name'))
})
// returned Promise can be later consumed like this:
writeTxResultPromise
.then(namesArray => {
console.log(namesArray)
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error)
})
.then(() => session.close())
rxSession
.writeTransaction(txc =>
txc
.run("MERGE (alice:Person {name: 'James'}) RETURN alice.name AS name")
.records()
.pipe(map(record => record.get('name')))
)
.subscribe({
next: data => console.log(data),
complete: () => console.log('completed'),
error: error => console.log(error)
})
// run statement in a transaction
const txc = session.beginTransaction()
try {
const result1 = await txc.run(
'MERGE (bob:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN bob.name AS name',
{
nameParam: 'Bob'
}
)
result1.records.forEach(r => console.log(r.get('name')))
console.log('First query completed')
const result2 = await txc.run(
'MERGE (adam:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN adam.name AS name',
{
nameParam: 'Adam'
}
)
result2.records.forEach(r => console.log(r.get('name')))
console.log('Second query completed')
await txc.commit()
console.log('committed')
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
await txc.rollback()
console.log('rolled back')
} finally {
await session.close()
}
rxSession
.beginTransaction()
.pipe(
flatMap(txc =>
concat(
txc
.run(
'MERGE (bob:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN bob.name AS name',
{
nameParam: 'Bob'
}
)
.records()
.pipe(map(r => r.get('name'))),
of('First query completed'),
txc
.run(
'MERGE (adam:Person {name: $nameParam}) RETURN adam.name AS name',
{
nameParam: 'Adam'
}
)
.records()
.pipe(map(r => r.get('name'))),
of('Second query completed'),
txc.commit(),
of('committed')
).pipe(catchError(err => txc.rollback().pipe(throwError(err))))
)
)
.subscribe({
next: data => console.log(data),
complete: () => console.log('completed'),
error: error => console.log(error)
})
The Neo4j type system uses 64-bit signed integer values. The range of values is between
-(2
64
- 1) and
(2
63
- 1).
However, JavaScript can only safely represent integers between
Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER
-(2
53
- 1) and
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
(2
53
- 1).
In order to support the full Neo4j type system, the driver will not automatically convert to javascript integers. Any time the driver receives an integer value from Neo4j, it will be represented with an internal integer type by the driver.
Any javascript number value passed as a parameter will be recognized as
Float type.
Numbers written directly e.g.
session.run("CREATE (n:Node {age: $age})", {age: 22}) will be of type
Float in Neo4j.
To write the
age as an integer the
neo4j.int method should be used:
var neo4j = require('neo4j-driver')
session.run('CREATE (n {age: $myIntParam})', { myIntParam: neo4j.int(22) })
To write an integer value that are not within the range of
Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER
-(2
53
- 1) and
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
(2
53
- 1), use a string argument to
neo4j.int:
session.run('CREATE (n {age: $myIntParam})', {
myIntParam: neo4j.int('9223372036854775807')
})
In Neo4j, the type Integer can be larger what can be represented safely as an integer with JavaScript Number.
It is only safe to convert to a JavaScript Number if you know that the number will be in the range
Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER
-(2
53
- 1) and
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
(2
53
- 1).
In order to facilitate working with integers the driver include
neo4j.isInt,
neo4j.integer.inSafeRange,
neo4j.integer.toNumber, and
neo4j.integer.toString.
var smallInteger = neo4j.int(123)
if (neo4j.integer.inSafeRange(smallInteger)) {
var aNumber = smallInteger.toNumber()
}
If you will be handling integers that is not within the JavaScript safe range of integers, you should convert the value to a string:
var largeInteger = neo4j.int('9223372036854775807')
if (!neo4j.integer.inSafeRange(largeInteger)) {
var integerAsString = largeInteger.toString()
}
Starting from 1.6 version of the driver it is possible to configure it to only return native numbers instead of custom
Integer objects.
The configuration option affects all integers returned by the driver. Enabling this option can result in a loss of precision and incorrect numeric
values being returned if the database contains integer numbers outside of the range
[Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER, Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER].
To enable potentially lossy integer values use the driver's configuration object:
var driver = neo4j.driver(
'neo4j://localhost',
neo4j.auth.basic('neo4j', 'password'),
{ disableLosslessIntegers: true }
)
npm ci
npm run build
This produces browser-compatible standalone files under
lib/browser and a Node.js module version under
lib/.
See files under
examples/ on how to use.
Tests require latest Testkit 4.3, Python3 and Docker.
Testkit is needed to be cloned and configured to run against the Javascript Lite Driver. Use the following steps to configure Testkit.
git clone https://github.com/neo4j-drivers/testkit.git
pip3 install -r requirements.txt
export TEST_DRIVER_NAME=javascript
export TEST_DRIVER_REPO=<path for the root folder of driver repository>
unset TEST_DRIVER_LITE
To run test against against some Neo4j version:
python3 main.py
More details about how to use Teskit could be found on its repository
Tests require latest Boltkit and Firefox to be installed in the system.
Boltkit is needed to start, stop and configure local test database. Boltkit can be installed with the following command:
pip3 install --upgrade boltkit
To run tests against "default" Neo4j version:
./runTests.sh
To run tests against specified Neo4j version:
./runTests.sh '-e 4.2.0'
Simple
npm test can also be used if you already have a running version of a compatible Neo4j server.
For development, you can have the build tool rerun the tests each time you change the source code:
gulp watch-n-test
If the
gulp command line tool is not available, you might need to install this globally:
npm install -g gulp-cli
To run the same test suite, run
.\runTest.ps1 instead in powershell with admin right.
The admin right is required to start/stop Neo4j properly as a system service.
While there is no need to grab admin right if you are running tests against an existing Neo4j server using
npm test.