Nemo plugin which uses selenium-webdriver to take a screenshot

Register as "screenshot" (see below)

Requirements

Lists nemo@^1.0.4 as a peerDependency

Usage

npm install --save-dev nemo-screenshot@^v1.0.0

Add this to your Nemo plugins configuration (adjust arguments according to where you want screenshots to be saved):

plugins: { screenshot : { module : 'nemo-screenshot' , arguments : [reportPath { String }[, eventArray { Array }]] }, }, driver : { }

The plugin takes as argument the path to save the screenshots and an optional eventsArray . The events array can have one or more of the following elements.

"click" - Takes a screenshot everytime the user performs a click

- Takes a screenshot everytime the user performs a click "exception" - Takes a screenshot when an exception occurs

API

@argument filename {String} will save <report directory>/filename.png to the filesystem

will save to the filesystem @returns {Promise} resolves to a JSON object:

{ "imageName" : "myImage.png" , "imagePath" : "/path/to/image/" }

This is a convenience wrapper around screenshot.snap which can accept a callback, e.g. a mocha done method

@argument filename {String} will save <report directory>/filename.png to the filesystem

will save to the filesystem @argument done {Function} errback function to execute after screenshot is saved (or if there is an error saving screenshot)

errback function to execute after screenshot is saved (or if there is an error saving screenshot) @argument err {Error} (optional) error associated with screenshot. image information will be attached to this error's stack trace for reporting purposes

Usage example:

it( 'will do some stuff then take a screenshot' , function ( done ) { nemo.somePlugin.someAction().then( function ( ) { nemo.screenshot.done( 'success' , done); }, function ( err ) { nemo.screenshot.done( 'success' , done, err); }); });

If set, the test title will be used as the screenshot filename when an exception occurs. Default screenshot filename is ScreenShot_onException-[process_id]-[timestamp].png , which is not easy to identify the failing test case.