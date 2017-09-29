Nemo plugin which uses selenium-webdriver to take a screenshot
Register as "screenshot" (see below)
nemo@^1.0.4 as a peerDependency
npm install --save-dev nemo-screenshot@^v1.0.0
arguments according to where you want screenshots to be saved):
plugins: {
screenshot: {
module: 'nemo-screenshot',
arguments: [reportPath {String}[, eventArray {Array}]]
},
/* other plugins */
},
driver: {
// driver props
}
The plugin takes as argument the path to save the screenshots and an optional
eventsArray. The events array can have one or more of the following elements.
"click" - Takes a screenshot everytime the user performs a click
"exception" - Takes a screenshot when an exception occurs
@argument filename {String} will save
<report directory>/filename.png to the filesystem
@returns {Promise} resolves to a JSON object:
{
"imageName": "myImage.png",
"imagePath": "/path/to/image/"
// this will be included optionally if Jenkins environment variables are present
// "imageUrl": "jenkinsURL",
// "archivedImageUrl": "jenkinsURL"
}
This is a convenience wrapper around
screenshot.snap which can accept a callback, e.g. a mocha
done method
@argument filename {String} will save
<report directory>/filename.png to the filesystem
@argument done {Function} errback function to execute after screenshot is saved (or if there is an error saving screenshot)
@argument err {Error} (optional) error associated with screenshot. image information will be attached to this error's stack trace for reporting purposes
Usage example:
it('will do some stuff then take a screenshot', function (done) {
nemo.somePlugin.someAction().then(function() {
// success!
nemo.screenshot.done('success', done);
}, function (err) {
// failure!
nemo.screenshot.done('success', done, err);
});
});
If set, the test title will be used as the screenshot filename when an exception occurs. Default screenshot filename is
ScreenShot_onException-[process_id]-[timestamp].png, which is not easy to identify the failing test case.
@argument testTitle {String} current test title