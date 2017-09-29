openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nemo-screenshot

by paypal
3.0.3-alpha.1 (see all)

Plugin for Nemo testing framework for adapting selenium screenshot capabilities

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nemo-screenshot

Nemo plugin which uses selenium-webdriver to take a screenshot

Register as "screenshot" (see below)

Build Status

Requirements

  • Lists nemo@^1.0.4 as a peerDependency

Usage

  • npm install --save-dev nemo-screenshot@^v1.0.0
  • Add this to your Nemo plugins configuration (adjust arguments according to where you want screenshots to be saved):
plugins: {
  screenshot: {
    module: 'nemo-screenshot',
    arguments: [reportPath {String}[, eventArray {Array}]]
  },
  /* other plugins */
},
driver: {
  // driver props
}

The plugin takes as argument the path to save the screenshots and an optional eventsArray. The events array can have one or more of the following elements.

  • "click" - Takes a screenshot everytime the user performs a click
  • "exception" - Takes a screenshot when an exception occurs

API

screenshot.snap

  • @argument filename {String} will save <report directory>/filename.png to the filesystem
  • @returns {Promise} resolves to a JSON object:
{
  "imageName": "myImage.png",
  "imagePath": "/path/to/image/"
  // this will be included optionally if Jenkins environment variables are present
  // "imageUrl": "jenkinsURL",
  // "archivedImageUrl": "jenkinsURL"
}

screenshot.done

This is a convenience wrapper around screenshot.snap which can accept a callback, e.g. a mocha done method

  • @argument filename {String} will save <report directory>/filename.png to the filesystem
  • @argument done {Function} errback function to execute after screenshot is saved (or if there is an error saving screenshot)
  • @argument err {Error} (optional) error associated with screenshot. image information will be attached to this error's stack trace for reporting purposes

Usage example:

  it('will do some stuff then take a screenshot', function (done) {
    nemo.somePlugin.someAction().then(function() {
      // success!
      nemo.screenshot.done('success', done);
    }, function (err) {
      // failure!
      nemo.screenshot.done('success', done, err);
    });
  });

screenshot.setCurrentTestTitle

If set, the test title will be used as the screenshot filename when an exception occurs. Default screenshot filename is ScreenShot_onException-[process_id]-[timestamp].png, which is not easy to identify the failing test case.

  • @argument testTitle {String} current test title

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial