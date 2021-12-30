Node.js solution for running mocha-based selenium-webdriver tests.
Install nemo
npm install --save-dev nemo@^4
Use the scaffold feature
$ npx nemo -X test/functional
DONE!
Next steps:
1. Make sure you have latest chrome/chromedriver installed (https://sites.google.com/a/chromium.org/chromedriver/getting-started)
- The binary should be in your PATH
2. Run nemo! "npx nemo"
3. Look at nemo.config.js and test/functional/nemo.test.js
4. Learn more: http://nemo.js.org
$
For a more complex, fully-featured suite:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/nemo -Z test/functional
$ ./bin/nemo --help
Usage: _nemo [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-B, --base-directory <path> parent directory for config/ and spec/ (or other test file) directories. relative to cwd
-C, --config-file <path> config file. can be JS or JSON
-P, --profile [profile] which profile(s) to run, out of the configuration
-G, --grep <pattern> only run tests matching <pattern>
-F, --file run parallel by file
-D, --data run parallel by data
-S, --server run the nemo web server
-L, --logging info level logging (errors log by default)
-X, --scaffold <path> inject an example nemo suite under <path>
-Z, --scaffold-complex <path> inject a full-featured (complex) example nemo suite under <path>
-U, --allow-unknown-args allow command line arguments not specified by Nemo
-E, --exit force shutdown of the event loop after test run: nemo will call process.exit
--debug-brk enable node's debugger breaking on the first line
--inspect activate devtools in chrome
--no-timeouts remove timeouts in debug/inspect use case
-h, --help output usage information
You may either use the confit and shortstop powered, environment-aware configuration engine, or a plain JavaScript/JSON file.
Use the "complex scaffold" feature (
-Z) to create a suite with this option.
If using a plain JS/JSON file, you can add it as
nemo.config.json or
nemo.config.js in the directory you run nemo
from. Then you can run nemo simply as
./node_modules/.bin/nemo. Nemo will find your configuration file automatically.
You can also specify a differently named or placed file using the
-C option as
./node_modules/.bin/nemo -C path/to/config/config.js.
Use the "basic scaffold" feature (
-X) to create a suite with this option.
output
output.reports <optional>
This convenience setting will create timestamped and tag-based directory structure for reports and screenshots when you use mochawesome or xunit reporters. When you use this, you can omit the specific directory/filename settings for those reporters, as nemo will take care of that for you.
Recommended to set this as
path:report, which will create a
report directory beneath your base directory. See
Reporting below.
output.storage <optional>
You can provide an influxdb endpoint and store test results in it. E.g.
"storage": {
"server": "localhost",
"database": "nemo"
}
Currently, you will get two measurements from running tests,
test and
lifecycle:
schema: [{
measurement: 'test',
fields: {
result: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
error: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
stack: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
fullTitle: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
duration: Influx.FieldType.INTEGER,
threadID: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
masterID: Influx.FieldType.STRING
},
tags: [
'title',
'profile',
'dkey',
'file',
'grep'
]
},
{
measurement: 'lifecycle',
fields: {
event: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
threadID: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
masterID: Influx.FieldType.STRING,
duration: Influx.FieldType.INTEGER
},
tags: [
'profile',
'dkey',
'grep'
]
}]
output.listeners <optional>
The
output:listeners property can resolve to a function, an Object, or an Array (or Array of
Arrays) of functions/objects.
The function form:
module.exports = function (emitter) {
emitter.on('test', (context, event) => {
console.log(`another testlistener ${event.test.title} status: ${event.test.state}`);
});
};
The Object form:
{
type: 'pass',
listener: (context, event) => {
console.log(`user event listener: test passed ${JSON.stringify(event.tags)}`);
}
}
Please see "Events" section for more details
base
is the main profile configuration that others will merge into
base.tests
is an absolute path based glob pattern. (e.g.
"tests": "path:spec/!(wdb)*.js",)
base.parallel
only valid for 'base'.
-F CLI arg)
base.data (alternative to the
-D CLI arg)
base.mocha
mocha options. described elsewhere
base.env
any environment variables you want in the test process.
base.zeroExitCode
-if set to true, nemo will always exit with zero code -if set to false, or don't set any value, the exitCode is Math.min(output.totals.fail, 255);
NOTES:
base.env is only honored if nemo is launching parallel nemo instances (each as its own process).
If nemo launches a single nemo instance in the main process, these are ignored.
base.env)
base.maxConcurrent
a number which represents the max limit of concurrent suites nemo will execute in parallel - if not provided there is no limit
If you use either of the built-in reporters (
xunit or
mochawesome),
nemo will generate
timestamped directories for each run. The reports will be further separated based on the parallel options. E.g.
In the above example, parallel options were "profile", "file", and "data".
A summary for all parallel instances can be found at
summary.json
You can use
nemo.snap() at any point in a test, to grab a screenshot. These screenshots will be named based on
the respective test name, and number of screenshots taken using
nemo.snap(). E.g.
my awesome test.1.png
my awesome test.2.png
my awesome test.3.png
If you use the
mochawesome reporter, you will see these screeshots in the
Additional Context section of the html report.
If you are using
mochawesome or
xunit along with the
output.reports setting, screenshots will be placed in the
appropriate output directory based on the instance details of the test which generated them.
nemo injects a
nemo instance into the Mocha context (for it, before, after, etc functions) which can be accessed by
this.nemo within the test suites.
nemo also adds the current test's context to
nemo.mocha. That can be useful if you want to access or modify the test's context from within a nemo plugin.
nemo will execute in parallel
-P (profile) x
-G (grep) mocha instances. The example above uses "browser" as the
profile dimension and suite name as the "grep" dimension. Giving 2x2=4 parallel executions.
In addition to
profile and
grep, are the dimensions
file and
data.
file
file will multiply the existing # of instances by the # of files selected by your configuration.
data
data will multiply the existing # of instances by the # of keys found under
profiles.base.data. It can also be overriden per-profile. It will also replace
nemo.data with the value of each keyed object. In other words, you can use this to do parallel, data-driven testing.
If you have the following base profile configuration:
"profiles": {
"base": {
"data": {
"US": {"url": "http://www.paypal.com"},
"FR": {"url": "http://www.paypal.fr"}
},
"parallel": "data",
"tests": "path:spec/test-spec.js",
"mocha": {
//...
}
}
}
Then the following test will run twice (in parallel) with corresponding values of
nemo.data.url:
it('@loadHome@', function () {
var nemo = this.nemo;
return nemo.driver.get(nemo.data.url);//runs once with paypal.com, once with paypal.fr
});
Using a reporter which gives file output will be the most beneficial.
nemo comes out of the box, ready to use
mochawesome or
xunit for outputting a report per parallel instance.
The properties passed in to the
"mocha" property of
config.json will be applied to the
mocha instances that are created. In general, these properties correlate with the
mocha command line arguments. E.g. if you want this:
mocha --timeout 180000
You should add this to the
"mocha" property within
"profiles" of
config.json:
"profile": {
...other stuff,
"mocha": {
"timeout": 180000
}
}
nemo creates
mocha instances programmatically. Unfortunately, not all
mocha command line options are available when instantiating it this way. One of the arguments that is not supported is the
--require flag, which useful if you want to
require a module, e.g.
babel-register (for Babel v6) or
@babel/register (for Babel v7) for transpilation. Thus, we added a
"require" property in
nemo.config.json profile/base/mocha block, which takes a string of a single npm module name, or an array of npm module names. If it is an array,
nemo will
require each one before instantiating the
mocha instances.
Nemo publishes lifecycle events which can help to monitor progress.
instance:start
Published when an instance starts. The event is an object.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|tags
Tags{object}
instance:end
Published when an instance ends. The event is an
InstanceResult object.
master:end
This event is published when all instances are completed. The event is an array of
InstanceResult
objects.
root:before
This event is published when root suite execution started
suite:before
This event is published when suite execution started
suite
This event is published when suite finish
test:before
This event is published when test execution started. The event is an object. You can use "uid" to correlate this event with other test events from the same instance.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|tags
Tags{object}
|test
TestResult
|modified Mocha test object, not with all values as test event (see elsewhere)
test
This event is published at the conclusion of a test. The event is an object. You can use "uid" to correlate this event with other test events from the same instance.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|tags
Tags{object}
|test
TestResult
|modified Mocha test object (see elsewhere)
|duration
ms{number}
|Run duration for this test
<custom events>
You can publish custom events from within your tests using
nemo.runner.emit(EventType{string}[, EventPayload{object}])
Nemo will publish this on the main event listener as the following object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|tags
Tags{object}
|payload
EventPayload{object}
|user defined, or empty object
InstanceResult
|Property
|Type
|Description
|tags
Tags{object}
|testResults
TestResult[]
|duration
ms{number}
|Run duration for this instance
TestResult
Modified Mocha test object
|Property
|Type
|Description
|file
{string}
|path to file containing this test
|fullTitleString
{string}
|Suite and test title concatenated
|state
{string}
passed or
failed
|duration
ms{number}
|Run duration for this test
Many other properties. Inspect in debugger for more information
Tags
|Property
|Type
|Description
|profile
{string}
|The profile which spawned this instance
|uid
{string}
|unique identifier for this instance
|reportFile (optional)
{string}
|path to report file for this instance (if generated)
|grep (optional)
{string}
|grep string, if provided
|data (optional)
{string}
|data key for this instance, if parallel by data is being used
<profile>.driverPerTest
Leave this unset, or set to false for a webdriver per Suite. Set to true for a webdriver per test
Example (find this in the test configuration):
...
"driverPerSuite": {
"tests": "path:./lifecycle.js",
"driverPerTest": false,
"mocha": {
"grep": "@entireSuite@"
}
},
"driverPerTest": {
"tests": "path:./lifecycle.js",
"driverPerTest": true,
"mocha": {
"grep": "@eachTest@"
}
}
...
When
driverPerSuite is
true the global
beforeEach hook will have a
nemo instance injected, but not when
driverPerSuite is
false
Please note: When using the
driverPerTest option, there will be no reliable
nemo instance in the
before/
after lifecycle
context.
By default, Nemo will not accept CLI arguments that are not listed under CLI Arguments
Custom arguments can be useful for programmatically customizing Nemo configuration.
Use
-U or
--allow-unknown-args to prevent Nemo from validating CLI arguments
$ ./bin/nemo -U --myCustomArg myValue --anotherArg
Further enhancement must be made in order to take advantage of custom arguments when running in parallel mode. Please see https://github.com/krakenjs/nemo/issues/21