The Symbol SDK for TypeScript / JavaScript allows you to develop web, mobile, and Node.js applications.
Symbol network launched catapult-client, it is recommended to use this package's 1.0.0 version and upwards for the Symbol public network.
Find the complete release notes here.
npm install symbol-sdk rxjs
Surf the documentation to get started into Symbol development. You will find self-paced guides and useful code snippets using the TypeScript/Javascript SDK.
To get the full description of the available classes and their functions, check the SDK reference.
Use the following available resources to get help:
Contributions are welcome and appreciated. Check CONTRIBUTING for information on how to contribute.
You can also find useful notes for developers under our documentation guidelines section.
Copyright (c) 2018-present NEM Licensed under the Apache License 2.0