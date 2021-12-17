openbase logo
nem2-sdk

by symbol
0.17.0

Symbol SDK for TypeScript & JavaScript

Readme

Symbol SDK for TypeScript and JavaScript

npm version Build Status Coverage Status License

The Symbol SDK for TypeScript / JavaScript allows you to develop web, mobile, and Node.js applications.

Important Notes

Catapult-Server Network Compatibility (catapult-server@0.10.0.8)

Symbol network launched catapult-client, it is recommended to use this package's 1.0.0 version and upwards for the Symbol public network.

Find the complete release notes here.

Requirements

NodeJS

  • NodeJS 10.X.X and above (from v0.18.0)

Installation

npm install symbol-sdk rxjs

Usage

Surf the documentation to get started into Symbol development. You will find self-paced guides and useful code snippets using the TypeScript/Javascript SDK.

To get the full description of the available classes and their functions, check the SDK reference.

Getting help

Use the following available resources to get help:

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and appreciated. Check CONTRIBUTING for information on how to contribute.

You can also find useful notes for developers under our documentation guidelines section.

License

Copyright (c) 2018-present NEM Licensed under the Apache License 2.0

