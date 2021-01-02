NEM Developer Kit for Node.js and the browser
Download the library source, open the
dist/ folder and put
nem-sdk.js into your project.
Library include the
require() function so you can
require() the module directly
<script src="nem-sdk.js"></script>
<script>
// Include the library
var nem = require("nem-sdk").default;
console.log(nem)
</script>
npm install nem-sdk
// Use require
var nem = require("nem-sdk").default;
// ES6
import nem from 'nem-sdk';
build/ folder:
// Use the build/ folder
var nem = require("path/to/build/index.js").default;
npm install
npm run build
npm run browserify
The SDK is organised in namespaces and sub-namespaces.
There is 4 main namespaces:
nem.com
requests: Requests to NIS and the outside world
websockets: Connection, subscription and requests to NIS websockets
nem.crypto
keyPair: Functions to create keypair from hex and sign data with it
helpers: Miscellaneous cryptographic functions, like encrypt private key, decrypt a wallet, derive a password...
nacl: External cryptographic library modified for NEM
js: Access to the crypto-js library
nem.model
address: Functions regarding NEM addresses like base32 encoding / decoding, verify, convert public key to address...
objects: Contains usesul objects models
fees: Contains all the transaction fees and calculation functions
network: Contains networks types and functions related
nodes: Contains array of nodes for different networks, default nodes, search by hash nodes...
sinks: Contains the sink addresses for namespaces and mosaics by network
transactions: Contains functions to prepare and send transaction objects
transactionTypes: Contains all the NEM transactions types
wallet: Contains functions to create wallets
nem.utils
convert: Contains convertion functions
helpers: Contains miscellaneous helper functions
format: Contains miscellaneous formatting functions
nty: Contains functions to build nty data
Serialization: Contains functions to serialize transactions
Consult the code directly for details, almost all functions are commented, with parameters, return values and types.
Namespace:
nem.model.objects
This namespace allow to easily
get or
create objects to use in the SDK. Each object is accessible via a keyword.
Public methods:
get
create
Keywords:
common: An object to hold password and private key
endpoint: An object containing info about a remote node
mosaicAttachment: An object containing mosaic data to join in a transfer transaction
mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair: An object of objects containing mosaics properties
invoice: An invoice object working on NEM mobile clients
transferTransaction: An un-prepared transfer transaction object
signatureTransaction: An un-prepared signature transaction object
Return an empty object
// Get an empty object
var object = nem.model.objects.get("keyword");
// Get an empty object
var transferTransaction = nem.model.objects.get("transferTransaction");
{
"amount": "",
"recipient": "",
"recipientPublicKey": "",
"isMultisig": false,
"multisigAccount" : "",
"message": "",
"isEncrypted" : false,
"mosaics": []
}
Return an object with parameters.
Using the
create method takes different parameters depending of the object.
common
|Name
|Type
|Description
|password
|string
|A password
|privateKey
|string
|A private key
endpoint
|Name
|Type
|Description
|host
|string
|An NIS uri
|port
|string
|An NIS port
mosaicAttachment
|Name
|Type
|Description
|namespaceId
|string
|A namespace name
|mosaicName
|string
|A mosaic name
|quantity
|long number
|A quantity in micro-units
transferTransaction
|Name
|Type
|Description
|recipient
|string
|A recipient address
|amount
|number
|An amount
|message
|string
|A message to join
// Create an object with parameters
var object = nem.model.objects.create("keyword")(param1, param2, ...);
// Create an object with parameters
var transferTransaction = nem.model.objects.create("transferTransaction")("TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S", 10, "Hello");
{
"amount": 10,
"recipient": "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S",
"recipientPublicKey": "",
"isMultisig": false,
"multisigAccount" : "",
"message": "Hello",
"isEncrypted" : false,
"mosaics": []
}
Consult
src/model/objects.js for details about objects and creation parameters
Namespace:
nem.model.transactions
Public methods:
prepare
send
prepareMessage
Keywords:
transferTransaction
mosaicTransferTransaction
signatureTransaction
This namespace is used to prepare and send transactions.
For now only preparation of simple and mosaics transactions with encrypted, unencrypted and hex messages are implemented.
In part 2 you can see in the examples how to build a transfer transaction object, with or without data.
Transaction objects you will create via
nem.model.objects are un-prepared transaction objects. They only contain raw / incomplete data and need to be arranged before being signed and sent.
Using the
prepare method takes different parameters depending of the transaction object.
transferTransaction
|Name
|Type
|Description
|common
|object
|A common object
|tx
|object
|A transferTransaction object
|network
|number
|A network id
mosaicTransferTransaction
|Name
|Type
|Description
|common
|object
|A common object
|tx
|object
|A transferTransaction object
|mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair
|object
|A mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair object (see 3.4)
|network
|number
|A network id
// Prepare a transaction object
var preparedTransaction = nem.model.transactions.prepare("keyword")(param1, param2, ...);
// Create an object with parameters
var transferTransaction = nem.model.objects.create("transferTransaction")("TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S", 10, "Hello");
// Prepare the above object
var transactionEntity = nem.model.transactions.prepare("transferTransaction")(common, transferTransaction, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id)
{
type: 257,
version: -1744830463,
signer: '0257b05f601ff829fdff84956fb5e3c65470a62375a1cc285779edd5ca3b42f6',
timeStamp: 62995509,
deadline: 62999109,
recipient: 'TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S',
amount: 10000000,
fee: 2000000,
message: { type: 1, payload: '48656c6c6f' },
mosaics: null
}
You can easily see the difference between an un-prepared transaction object (2.2) and above prepared object.
Amounts are in the smallest unit possible in a prepared transaction object:
1000000 = 1 XEM
// Create an object with parameters (multisig account address and inner transaction hash)
var signatureTransaction = nem.model.objects.create("signatureTransaction")("TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S", "161d7f74ab9d332acd46f96650e74371d65b6e1a0f47b076bdd7ccea37903175");
// Prepare the above object
var transactionEntity = nem.model.transactions.prepare("signatureTransaction")(common, signatureTransaction, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id)
{
type: 4098,
version: -1744830463,
signer: '0257b05f601ff829fdff84956fb5e3c65470a62375a1cc285779edd5ca3b42f6',
timeStamp: 62995509,
deadline: 62999109,
otherHash: {
data: '161d7f74ab9d332acd46f96650e74371d65b6e1a0f47b076bdd7ccea37903175'
},
otherAccount: 'TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S',
fee: 6000000
}
Once your transaction is prepared simply use the
send method of the namespace.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|common
|object
|A common object
|entity
|object
|A prepared transaction object
|endpoint
|object
|An endpoint object
// Serialize transfer transaction and announce
nem.model.transactions.send(common, transactionEntity, endpoint).then(function(res) {....});
A
NemAnnounceResult object (http://bob.nem.ninja/docs/#nemAnnounceResult)
The two provided example speaks for themselves:
examples/node/transfer.js for node
examples/browser/transfer for browser
The node version contains only the strict necessary while browser example needs to handle form and update fees.
examples/node/mosaicTransfer.js for node
examples/browser/mosaicTransfer for browser
Similar to transfer transaction, it use the same un-prepared
transferTransaction object, but needs an array of
mosaicAttachment objects.
Keyword of the preparation function is
mosaicTransferTransaction.
Preparation of mosaic transfer transactions requires a
mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair object containing mosaic definitions of the mosaics you are joining to the transaction.
Definitions are needed to know informations about the included mosaic(s) and calculate quantity and fee accordingly.
1) You can take it from NIS API using http://bob.nem.ninja/docs/#retrieving-mosaic-definitions and put the definition into
model/objects.js, in the
mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair object (like shown by the comments). If mosaics used in your application are fixed, it is the way to go.
2) Query the network using the embedded API requests (
nem.com.requests.namespace.mosaicDefinitions) as shown in the examples. If mosaics used in your application are not fixed, it is the way to go.
To communicate with an NIS you need an
endpoint object. The object contains the node host and port so it is easier to handle.
// Custom endpoint
var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create("endpoint")("http://myNode", 7890);
// Using sdk data
var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create("endpoint")(nem.model.nodes.defaultTestnet, nem.model.nodes.defaultPort);
Namespace:
nem.com.requests
22 NIS API calls and a few other external requests are implemented and organised in namespaces:
nem.com.requests.account
data: Gets account data
forwarded: Gets the account data of the account for which the given account is the delegate account
harvesting.blocks: Gets harvested blocks
harvesting.stop: Stop delegated harvesting
harvesting.start: Start delegated harvesting
namespaces.owned: Gets namespaces that an account owns
mosaics.owned: Gets mosaics that an account owns
mosaics.allDefinitions: Gets all mosaic definitions that an account owns
mosaics.definitions: Gets mosaic definitions that an account has created
transactions.incoming: Gets incoming transactions
transactions.unconfirmed: Gets unconfirmed transactions
transactions.all: Gets all transactions
transactions.outgoing: Gets outgoing transactions
unlockInfo: Gets information about the maximum number of allowed harvesters and how many harvesters are already using the node
nem.com.requests.apostille
audit: Audit an apostille
nem.com.requests.chain
height: Gets the chain height
lastBlock: Gets the last block
time: Get network time
nem.com.requests.endpoint
heartbeat: Gets the node status
nem.com.requests.market
xem: Gets XEM price in BTC
btc: Gets BTC price in $
nem.com.requests.namespace
roots: Gets root namespaces
info: Gets the namespace with given id
mosaicDefinitions: Gets mosaic definitions of a namespace
nem.com.requests.supernodes
all: Gets all supernodes info
nem.com.requests.transaction
byHash: Gets a transaction by hash
announce: Announce a transaction to the network
Requests are wrapped in
Promises which allow to use
then() for callbacks
// Gets chain height
nem.com.requests.chain.height(endpoint).then(function(res) {
console.log(res)
}, function(err) {
console.error(err)
})
// Gets account data
nem.com.requests.account.data(endpoint, "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S").then(...);
Consult
src/com/requests for details about requests parameters.
examples/browser/monitor for browser demonstration
examples/node/requests for all requests in node
Namespace:
nem.com.websockets
Note: For now webSockets use two versions of SockJS to work in Node (v1.1.4) and the browser (v0.3.4). Using only latest SockJS v1.1.4, gives an error when used in browser:
XMLHttpRequest cannot load http://bob.nem.ninja:7778/w/messages/info?t=1429552020306. A wildcard '*' cannot be used in the 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header when the credentials flag is true. Origin 'null' is therefore not allowed access.
If anyone has a solution to that, it is welcome.
nem.com.websockets.connector
create: Create a connector object
close: Close the websocket connection
nem.com.websockets.subscribe
errors: Subscribes to error channel
nem.com.websockets.subscribe.account
data: Subscribes to account data channel
transactions.recent: Subscribes to recent transactions channel
transactions.confirmed: Subscribes to confirmed transactions channel
transactions.unconfirmed: Subscribes to unconfirmed transactions channel
nem.com.websockets.subscribe.chain
height: Subscribes to new chain height channel
blocks: Subscribes to new blocks channel
nem.com.websockets.requests.account
data: Requests account data from channel
transactions.recent: Requests recent transactions from channel
You first need to create a connector object pointing to the right endpoint then use this connector to open the connection.
If connection is a success, the
connector.connect function will resolve a promise in a
.then() function, in which you can request and subscribe to channels.
Subscription takes a connector and resolve in a simple callback function (
.then() not supported), where your data will be received from the channel. It acts exactly like a
.on('something').
create
|Name
|Type
|Description
|endpoint
|object
|An endpoint object (using websocket port)
|address
|string
|A NEM account address
|Name
|Type
|Description
|connector
|object
|An open connector object
|callback
|function
|A callback function where data will be received
|address
|string
|A NEM account address (optional, for custom account subscription)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|connector
|object
|An open connector object
|address
|string
|A NEM account address (optional, for custom account request)
// Create an endpoint object
var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create("endpoint")(nem.model.nodes.defaultTestnet, nem.model.nodes.websocketPort);
// Address to subscribe
var address = "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S";
// Create a connector object
var connector = nem.com.websockets.connector.create(endpoint, address);
// Connect using connector
connector.connect().then(function() {
// If we are here we are connected
console.log("Connected");
// Subscribe to new blocks channel
nem.com.websockets.subscribe.chain.blocks(connector, function(res) {
console.log(res);
});
// Subscribe to account data channel
nem.com.websockets.subscribe.account.data(connector, function(res) {
console.log(res);
});
// Request account data
nem.com.websockets.requests.account.data(connector);
}, function (err) {
// If we are here connection failed 10 times (1/s).
console.log(err);
});
Consult
src/com/websockets for details.
examples/browser/websockets for browser demonstration
examples/nodejs/websockets.js for Node demonstration
Namespace:
nem.utils.helpers
Public methods:
needsSignature
haveTx
getTransactionIndex
haveCosig
createNEMTimeStamp
fixPrivateKey
isPrivateKeyValid
isPublicKeyValid
checkAndFormatUrl
createTimeStamp
getTimestampShort
convertDateToString
extendObj
isHexadecimal
searchMosaicDefinitionArray
grep
isTextAmountValid
cleanTextAmount
formatEndpoint
Namespace:
nem.utils.format
Public methods:
address
hexMessage
hexToUtf8
importanceTransferMode
levyFee
nemDate
nemImportanceScore
nemValue
pubToAddress
splitHex
supply
supplyRaw
mosaicIdToName
txTypeToName
Add hyphens to unformatted address.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|address
|string
|An unformatted NEM address
var address = "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S";
// Add hyphens to NEM address
var fmtAddress = nem.utils.format.address(address); //TBCI2A-67UQZA-KCR6NS-4JWAEI-CEIGEI-M72G3M-VW5S
Change a NEM quantity into an array of values.
Quantity means the smallest unit (1.000000 XEM = 1'000'000)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|data
|number
|A quantity (smallest unit)
var xemQuantity = 10003002; // Smallest unit for XEM
// Format quantity
var fmt = nem.utils.format.nemValue(xemQuantity)
var fmtAmount = fmt[0] + "." + fmt[1]; // 10.003002
Format hexadecimal payload contained in message objects.
Message objects also contains type:
Type 1: Plain message. Type 2: Encrypted message.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|msg
|object
|A message object
var msg = {
"type": 1,
"payload": "4e454d20697320617765736f6d652021"
}
// Format msg
var fmt = nem.utils.format.hexMessage(msg); // NEM is awesome !
A private key is a 64 or 66 characters hex string, looking like this:
// 64 characters hexadecimal private key
712cb1b773066cf572b6f271cb10be49b3e71ed24dd7b6a2ac876af9f3ad84e7
// 66 characters hexadecimal private key (always start with 00 in that case)
00d32b7c09e8747908b1ed9dbc893ff33987b2275bb3401cd5199f45b1bbbc7d75
To obtain a private key, 4 choices are possible:
1) You can type yourself a random 64 hexadecimal string
2) Use the included PRNG:
// Create random bytes from PRNG
var rBytes = nem.crypto.nacl.randomBytes(32);
// Convert the random bytes to hex
var privateKey = nem.utils.convert.ua2hex(rBytes);
3) Create a private key from a passphrase:
// Derive a passphrase to get a private key
var privateKey = nem.crypto.helpers.derivePassSha(passphrase, 6000).priv;
4) Use a private key from another source.
Key pairs are objects representing accounts keys (private, secret and public) and are used to sign data or transactions.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|hexData
|string
|64 or 66 hexadecimal characters
// A funny but valid private key
var privateKey = "aaaaaaaaaaeeeeeeeeeebbbbbbbbbb5555555555dddddddddd1111111111aaee";
// Create a key pair
var keyPair = nem.crypto.keyPair.create(privateKey);
To sign a transaction or any other data simply use the above
keyPair object
var signature = keyPair.sign(data);
You can extract the public key from the
keyPair object very easily
var publicKey = keyPair.publicKey.toString();
To verify a signature you need the signer public key, the data that have been signed and the signature.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|publicKey
|string
|The signer public key
|data
|string
|The data that were signed
|signature
|string
|The signature of the data
var signer = "0257b05f601ff829fdff84956fb5e3c65470a62375a1cc285779edd5ca3b42f6"
var signature = "392511e5b1d78e0991d4cb2a10037cc8be775e56d76b8157a4da726ccb44042e9b419084c09128ffe2a78fe78e2a19beb0e2f57e14b66c962187e61457bd9e09"
var data = "NEM is awesome !";
// Verify
var result = nem.crypto.verifySignature(signer, data, signature);
examples/nodejs/verifySignature.js for node demonstration
Namespace:
nem.model.address
Public methods:
b32encode
b32decode
toAddress
isFromNetwork
isValid
clean
Addresses are base32 string used to receive XEM. They look like this:
NAMOAV-HFVPJ6-FP32YP-2GCM64-WSRMKX-A5KKYW-WHPY NAMOAVHFVPJ6FP32YP2GCM64WSRMKXA5KKYWWHPY
The version without hyphens ("-") is the one we'll use in our queries and lower level processing. The formatted version is only for visual purposes.
Mainnet (104): N
Testnet (-104): T
Mijin (96): M
var address = nem.model.address.toAddress(publicKey, networkId)
var isValid = nem.model.address.isValid(address);
var isFromNetwork = nem.model.address.isFromNetwork(address, networkId);
Consult
src/model/address.js for more details
Namespace:
nem.crypto.helpers
Public methods:
toMobileKey
derivePassSha
passwordToPrivatekey
checkAddress
randomKey
decrypt
encrypt
encodePrivKey
encode
decode
Namespace:
nem.model.wallet
Public methods:
createPRNG
createBrain
importPrivateKey
The SDK allow to create wallets 100% compatible with the Nano Wallet client (as BIP32 not implemented yet the client will ask for an upgrade).
Wallet can contain multiple accounts in an object of objects. The first account is the primary account and is labelled like this by default.
Every accounts objects but primary of brain wallets contains an encrypted private key. Brain wallets primary do not contains an encrypted private key because it is retrieved by the password / passphrase.
Each wallet has an
algo property, it is needed to know how to decrypt the accounts.
Wallet files (.wlt) are just storing a wallet object as base 64 strings.
nem.model.wallet.createPRNG create a wallet object with the primary account's private key generated from a PRNG
// Set a wallet name
var walletName = "QuantumMechanicsPRNG";
// Set a password
var password = "Something";
// Create PRNG wallet
var wallet = nem.model.wallet.createPRNG(walletName, password, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id);
nem.model.wallet.createBrain create a wallet object with primary account's private key derived from a password/passphrase
// Set a wallet name
var walletName = "QuantumMechanicsBrain";
// Set a password/passphrase
var password = "Something another thing and something else";
// Create Brain wallet
var wallet = nem.model.wallet.createBrain(walletName, password, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id);
nem.model.wallet.importPrivateKey create a wallet object with primary account's private key imported
// Set a wallet name
var walletName = "QuantumMechanicsImported";
// Set a password
var password = "Something";
// Set private key
var privateKey = "Private key to import";
// Create a private key wallet
var wallet = nem.model.wallet.importPrivateKey(walletName, password, privateKey, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id);
Create an empty file, name it
walletName.wlt and put the base 64 string given by below code
// Convert stringified wallet object to word array
var wordArray = nem.crypto.js.enc.Utf8.parse(JSON.stringify(wallet));
// Word array to base64
var base64 = nem.crypto.js.enc.Base64.stringify(wordArray);
nem.crypto.helpers.passwordToPrivatekey is a function to decrypt an account into a wallet and return it's private key into the
common object
// Create a common object
var common = nem.model.objects.create("common")("walletPassword/passphrase", "");
// Get the wallet account to decrypt
var walletAccount = wallet.accounts[index];
// Decrypt account private key
nem.crypto.helpers.passwordToPrivatekey(common, walletAccount, wallet.algo);
// The common object now has a private key
console.log(common)
Namespace:
nem.model.apostille
Public methods:
create
generateAccount
hashing
verify
This namespace is used to create and verify Apostilles. For detailled informations about Apostille: https://www.nem.io/ApostilleWhitePaper.pdf
nem.model.apostille.create create an apostille object containing information about the apostille, and the transaction ready to be sent via
nem.model.transactions.send.
// Create a common object holding key
var common = nem.model.objects.create("common")("", "privateKey");
// Simulate the file content
var fileContent = nem.crypto.js.enc.Utf8.parse('Apostille is awesome !');
// Create the Apostille
var apostille = nem.model.apostille.create(common, "Test.txt", fileContent, "Test Apostille", nem.model.apostille.hashing["SHA256"], false, {}, true, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id);
// Serialize transfer transaction and announce
nem.model.transactions.send(common, apostille.transaction, endpoint).then(...)
examples/node/apostille/create for creation example in node
nem.model.apostille.verify verify an apostille from a file content (as Word Array) and an apostille transaction object.
// Create an NIS endpoint object
var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create("endpoint")(nem.model.nodes.defaultTestnet, nem.model.nodes.defaultPort);
// Simulate the file content
var fileContent = nem.crypto.js.enc.Utf8.parse('Apostille is awesome !');
// Transaction hash of the Apostille
var txHash = "9b2dc096fb55e610c97a870b1d385458ca3d60b6f656428a981069ab8edd9a28";
// Get the Apostille transaction from the chain
nem.com.requests.transaction.byHash(endpoint, txHash).then(function(res) {
// Verify
if (nem.model.apostille.verify(fileContent, res.transaction)) {
console.log("Apostille is valid");
} else {
console.log("Apostille is invalid");
}
}, function(err) {
console.log("Apostille is invalid");
console.log(err);
});
examples/node/apostille/audit for verification example in node
Consult
src/model/apostille.js for more details