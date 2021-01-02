NEM Developer Kit for Node.js and the browser

Easy integration

Organised in namespaces

Create wallets compatible with Nano Wallet client

Simple transactions

Mosaic transactions

Encrypted, unencrypted and hex messaging

Create and audit Apostilles

Create and verify signatures

Helpers and formatting functions

22 NIS API requests with promises

Websockets for real time blockchain data

Commented code and examples

Browser examples ready to use out of the box

Documentation

Table of Contents

1 - Introduction

1.1 - Installation

For the browser:

Download the library source, open the dist/ folder and put nem-sdk.js into your project.

Library include the require() function so you can require() the module directly

< script src = "nem-sdk.js" > </ script > < script > var nem = require ( "nem-sdk" ).default; console .log(nem) </ script >

For Node:

Using npm:

npm install nem-sdk

var nem = require ( "nem-sdk" ).default;

import nem from 'nem-sdk' ;

Using build/ folder:

var nem = require ( "path/to/build/index.js" ).default;

1.2 - Build

Install dependencies:

npm install

npm run build

Build for the browser (after above build):

npm run browserify

1.3 - Organisation

The SDK is organised in namespaces and sub-namespaces.

There is 4 main namespaces:

requests : Requests to NIS and the outside world

: Requests to NIS and the outside world websockets : Connection, subscription and requests to NIS websockets

keyPair : Functions to create keypair from hex and sign data with it

: Functions to create keypair from hex and sign data with it helpers : Miscellaneous cryptographic functions, like encrypt private key, decrypt a wallet, derive a password...

: Miscellaneous cryptographic functions, like encrypt private key, decrypt a wallet, derive a password... nacl : External cryptographic library modified for NEM

: External cryptographic library modified for NEM js : Access to the crypto-js library

address : Functions regarding NEM addresses like base32 encoding / decoding, verify, convert public key to address...

: Functions regarding NEM addresses like base32 encoding / decoding, verify, convert public key to address... objects : Contains usesul objects models

: Contains usesul objects models fees : Contains all the transaction fees and calculation functions

: Contains all the transaction fees and calculation functions network : Contains networks types and functions related

: Contains networks types and functions related nodes : Contains array of nodes for different networks, default nodes, search by hash nodes...

: Contains array of nodes for different networks, default nodes, search by hash nodes... sinks : Contains the sink addresses for namespaces and mosaics by network

: Contains the sink addresses for namespaces and mosaics by network transactions : Contains functions to prepare and send transaction objects

: Contains functions to prepare and send transaction objects transactionTypes : Contains all the NEM transactions types

: Contains all the NEM transactions types wallet : Contains functions to create wallets

convert : Contains convertion functions

: Contains convertion functions helpers : Contains miscellaneous helper functions

: Contains miscellaneous helper functions format : Contains miscellaneous formatting functions

: Contains miscellaneous formatting functions nty : Contains functions to build nty data

: Contains functions to build nty data Serialization : Contains functions to serialize transactions

Consult the code directly for details, almost all functions are commented, with parameters, return values and types.

2 - Objects

Namespace: nem.model.objects

This namespace allow to easily get or create objects to use in the SDK. Each object is accessible via a keyword.

Public methods:

get

create

Keywords:

common : An object to hold password and private key

: An object to hold password and private key endpoint : An object containing info about a remote node

: An object containing info about a remote node mosaicAttachment : An object containing mosaic data to join in a transfer transaction

: An object containing mosaic data to join in a transfer transaction mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair : An object of objects containing mosaics properties

: An object of objects containing mosaics properties invoice : An invoice object working on NEM mobile clients

: An invoice object working on NEM mobile clients transferTransaction : An un-prepared transfer transaction object

: An un-prepared transfer transaction object signatureTransaction : An un-prepared signature transaction object

2.1 - Get objects

Return an empty object

var object = nem.model.objects.get( "keyword" );

var transferTransaction = nem.model.objects.get( "transferTransaction" );

{ "amount" : "" , "recipient" : "" , "recipientPublicKey" : "" , "isMultisig" : false , "multisigAccount" : "" , "message" : "" , "isEncrypted" : false , "mosaics" : [] }

2.2 - Create objects

Return an object with parameters.

Using the create method takes different parameters depending of the object.

Parameters

common

Name Type Description password string A password privateKey string A private key

endpoint

Name Type Description host string An NIS uri port string An NIS port

mosaicAttachment

Name Type Description namespaceId string A namespace name mosaicName string A mosaic name quantity long number A quantity in micro-units

transferTransaction

Name Type Description recipient string A recipient address amount number An amount message string A message to join

var object = nem.model.objects.create( "keyword" )(param1, param2, ...);

var transferTransaction = nem.model.objects.create( "transferTransaction" )( "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S" , 10 , "Hello" );

{ "amount" : 10 , "recipient" : "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S" , "recipientPublicKey" : "" , "isMultisig" : false , "multisigAccount" : "" , "message" : "Hello" , "isEncrypted" : false , "mosaics" : [] }

2.3 - More

Consult src/model/objects.js for details about objects and creation parameters

3 - Transactions

Namespace: nem.model.transactions

Public methods:

prepare

send

prepareMessage

Keywords:

transferTransaction

mosaicTransferTransaction

signatureTransaction

This namespace is used to prepare and send transactions.

For now only preparation of simple and mosaics transactions with encrypted, unencrypted and hex messages are implemented.

3.1 - Create and prepare transaction objects

In part 2 you can see in the examples how to build a transfer transaction object, with or without data.

Transaction objects you will create via nem.model.objects are un-prepared transaction objects. They only contain raw / incomplete data and need to be arranged before being signed and sent.

Using the prepare method takes different parameters depending of the transaction object.

Parameters

transferTransaction

Name Type Description common object A common object tx object A transferTransaction object network number A network id

mosaicTransferTransaction

Name Type Description common object A common object tx object A transferTransaction object mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair object A mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair object (see 3.4) network number A network id

var preparedTransaction = nem.model.transactions.prepare( "keyword" )(param1, param2, ...);

Transfer transaction example:

var transferTransaction = nem.model.objects.create( "transferTransaction" )( "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S" , 10 , "Hello" ); var transactionEntity = nem.model.transactions.prepare( "transferTransaction" )(common, transferTransaction, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id)

{ type : 257 , version : -1744830463 , signer : '0257b05f601ff829fdff84956fb5e3c65470a62375a1cc285779edd5ca3b42f6' , timeStamp : 62995509 , deadline : 62999109 , recipient : 'TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S' , amount : 10000000 , fee : 2000000 , message : { type : 1 , payload : '48656c6c6f' }, mosaics : null }

You can easily see the difference between an un-prepared transaction object (2.2) and above prepared object.

Amounts are in the smallest unit possible in a prepared transaction object:

1000000 = 1 XEM

Signature transaction example:

var signatureTransaction = nem.model.objects.create( "signatureTransaction" )( "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S" , "161d7f74ab9d332acd46f96650e74371d65b6e1a0f47b076bdd7ccea37903175" ); var transactionEntity = nem.model.transactions.prepare( "signatureTransaction" )(common, signatureTransaction, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id)

{ type : 4098 , version : -1744830463 , signer : '0257b05f601ff829fdff84956fb5e3c65470a62375a1cc285779edd5ca3b42f6' , timeStamp : 62995509 , deadline : 62999109 , otherHash : { data : '161d7f74ab9d332acd46f96650e74371d65b6e1a0f47b076bdd7ccea37903175' }, otherAccount : 'TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S' , fee : 6000000 }

3.2 - Sending prepared transactions

Once your transaction is prepared simply use the send method of the namespace.

Parameters

Name Type Description common object A common object entity object A prepared transaction object endpoint object An endpoint object

Example

nem.model.transactions.send(common, transactionEntity, endpoint).then( function ( res ) {....});

return

A NemAnnounceResult object (http://bob.nem.ninja/docs/#nemAnnounceResult)

3.3 - Transfer transactions without mosaics

The two provided example speaks for themselves:

See examples/node/transfer.js for node

for node See examples/browser/transfer for browser

The node version contains only the strict necessary while browser example needs to handle form and update fees.

3.4 - Transfer transactions with mosaics

See examples/node/mosaicTransfer.js for node

for node See examples/browser/mosaicTransfer for browser

Similar to transfer transaction, it use the same un-prepared transferTransaction object, but needs an array of mosaicAttachment objects.

Keyword of the preparation function is mosaicTransferTransaction .

Preparation of mosaic transfer transactions requires a mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair object containing mosaic definitions of the mosaics you are joining to the transaction.

Definitions are needed to know informations about the included mosaic(s) and calculate quantity and fee accordingly.

Two ways are possible to get mosaic definitions:

1) You can take it from NIS API using http://bob.nem.ninja/docs/#retrieving-mosaic-definitions and put the definition into model/objects.js , in the mosaicDefinitionMetaDataPair object (like shown by the comments). If mosaics used in your application are fixed, it is the way to go.

2) Query the network using the embedded API requests ( nem.com.requests.namespace.mosaicDefinitions ) as shown in the examples. If mosaics used in your application are not fixed, it is the way to go.

4 - Communications

4.1 - Create endpoints

To communicate with an NIS you need an endpoint object. The object contains the node host and port so it is easier to handle.

Examples

var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create( "endpoint" )( "http://myNode" , 7890 ); var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create( "endpoint" )(nem.model.nodes.defaultTestnet, nem.model.nodes.defaultPort);

4.2 - API requests

Namespace: nem.com.requests

22 NIS API calls and a few other external requests are implemented and organised in namespaces:

data : Gets account data

: Gets account data forwarded : Gets the account data of the account for which the given account is the delegate account

: Gets the account data of the account for which the given account is the delegate account harvesting.blocks : Gets harvested blocks

: Gets harvested blocks harvesting.stop : Stop delegated harvesting

: Stop delegated harvesting harvesting.start : Start delegated harvesting

: Start delegated harvesting namespaces.owned : Gets namespaces that an account owns

: Gets namespaces that an account owns mosaics.owned : Gets mosaics that an account owns

: Gets mosaics that an account owns mosaics.allDefinitions : Gets all mosaic definitions that an account owns

: Gets all mosaic definitions that an account owns mosaics.definitions : Gets mosaic definitions that an account has created

: Gets mosaic definitions that an account has created transactions.incoming : Gets incoming transactions

: Gets incoming transactions transactions.unconfirmed : Gets unconfirmed transactions

: Gets unconfirmed transactions transactions.all : Gets all transactions

: Gets all transactions transactions.outgoing : Gets outgoing transactions

: Gets outgoing transactions unlockInfo : Gets information about the maximum number of allowed harvesters and how many harvesters are already using the node

audit : Audit an apostille

height : Gets the chain height

: Gets the chain height lastBlock : Gets the last block

: Gets the last block time : Get network time

heartbeat : Gets the node status

xem : Gets XEM price in BTC

: Gets XEM price in BTC btc : Gets BTC price in $

roots : Gets root namespaces

: Gets root namespaces info : Gets the namespace with given id

: Gets the namespace with given id mosaicDefinitions : Gets mosaic definitions of a namespace

all : Gets all supernodes info

byHash : Gets a transaction by hash

: Gets a transaction by hash announce : Announce a transaction to the network

4.3 - Usage

Requests are wrapped in Promises which allow to use then() for callbacks

nem.com.requests.chain.height(endpoint).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res) }, function ( err ) { console .error(err) }) nem.com.requests.account.data(endpoint, "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S" ).then(...);

4.4 - More

Consult src/com/requests for details about requests parameters.

See examples/browser/monitor for browser demonstration

for browser demonstration See examples/node/requests for all requests in node

4.5 - WebSockets

Namespace: nem.com.websockets

Note: For now webSockets use two versions of SockJS to work in Node (v1.1.4) and the browser (v0.3.4). Using only latest SockJS v1.1.4, gives an error when used in browser:

XMLHttpRequest cannot load http://bob.nem.ninja:7778/w/messages/info?t=1429552020306. A wildcard '*' cannot be used in the 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header when the credentials flag is true. Origin 'null' is therefore not allowed access.

If anyone has a solution to that, it is welcome.

create : Create a connector object

: Create a connector object close : Close the websocket connection

errors : Subscribes to error channel

data : Subscribes to account data channel

: Subscribes to account data channel transactions.recent : Subscribes to recent transactions channel

: Subscribes to recent transactions channel transactions.confirmed : Subscribes to confirmed transactions channel

: Subscribes to confirmed transactions channel transactions.unconfirmed : Subscribes to unconfirmed transactions channel

height : Subscribes to new chain height channel

: Subscribes to new chain height channel blocks : Subscribes to new blocks channel

data : Requests account data from channel

: Requests account data from channel transactions.recent : Requests recent transactions from channel

4.6 - Usage

You first need to create a connector object pointing to the right endpoint then use this connector to open the connection.

If connection is a success, the connector.connect function will resolve a promise in a .then() function, in which you can request and subscribe to channels.

Subscription takes a connector and resolve in a simple callback function ( .then() not supported), where your data will be received from the channel. It acts exactly like a .on('something') .

Parameters

create

Name Type Description endpoint object An endpoint object (using websocket port) address string A NEM account address

All subscription methods

Name Type Description connector object An open connector object callback function A callback function where data will be received address string A NEM account address (optional, for custom account subscription)

All request methods

Name Type Description connector object An open connector object address string A NEM account address (optional, for custom account request)

var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create( "endpoint" )(nem.model.nodes.defaultTestnet, nem.model.nodes.websocketPort); var address = "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S" ; var connector = nem.com.websockets.connector.create(endpoint, address); connector.connect().then( function ( ) { console .log( "Connected" ); nem.com.websockets.subscribe.chain.blocks(connector, function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); nem.com.websockets.subscribe.account.data(connector, function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); nem.com.websockets.requests.account.data(connector); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

4.7 - More

Consult src/com/websockets for details.

See examples/browser/websockets for browser demonstration

for browser demonstration See examples/nodejs/websockets.js for Node demonstration

5 - Helpers and Format

5.1 - Helpers

Namespace: nem.utils.helpers

Public methods:

needsSignature

haveTx

getTransactionIndex

haveCosig

createNEMTimeStamp

fixPrivateKey

isPrivateKeyValid

isPublicKeyValid

checkAndFormatUrl

createTimeStamp

getTimestampShort

convertDateToString

extendObj

isHexadecimal

searchMosaicDefinitionArray

grep

isTextAmountValid

cleanTextAmount

formatEndpoint

5.2 - Format

Namespace: nem.utils.format

Public methods:

address

hexMessage

hexToUtf8

importanceTransferMode

levyFee

nemDate

nemImportanceScore

nemValue

pubToAddress

splitHex

supply

supplyRaw

mosaicIdToName

txTypeToName

Format address

Add hyphens to unformatted address.

Parameters

Name Type Description address string An unformatted NEM address

Example

var address = "TBCI2A67UQZAKCR6NS4JWAEICEIGEIM72G3MVW5S" ; var fmtAddress = nem.utils.format.address(address);

Format a nem quantity

Change a NEM quantity into an array of values.

Quantity means the smallest unit (1.000000 XEM = 1'000'000)

Parameters

Name Type Description data number A quantity (smallest unit)

Example

var xemQuantity = 10003002 ; var fmt = nem.utils.format.nemValue(xemQuantity) var fmtAmount = fmt[ 0 ] + "." + fmt[ 1 ];

Format a message object

Format hexadecimal payload contained in message objects.

Message objects also contains type:

Type 1: Plain message. Type 2: Encrypted message.

Parameters

Name Type Description msg object A message object

Example

var msg = { "type" : 1 , "payload" : "4e454d20697320617765736f6d652021" } var fmt = nem.utils.format.hexMessage(msg);

6 - Private Keys

A private key is a 64 or 66 characters hex string, looking like this:

// 64 characters hexadecimal private key 712 cb1b773066cf572b6f271cb10be49b3e71ed24dd7b6a2ac876af9f3ad84e7 // 66 characters hexadecimal private key ( always start with 00 in that case ) 00 d32b7c09e8747908b1ed9dbc893ff33987b2275bb3401cd5199f45b1bbbc7d75

6.1 - Create private keys

To obtain a private key, 4 choices are possible:

1) You can type yourself a random 64 hexadecimal string

2) Use the included PRNG:

var rBytes = nem.crypto.nacl.randomBytes( 32 ); var privateKey = nem.utils.convert.ua2hex(rBytes);

3) Create a private key from a passphrase:

var privateKey = nem.crypto.helpers.derivePassSha(passphrase, 6000 ).priv;

4) Use a private key from another source.

6.2 - Create key pairs

Key pairs are objects representing accounts keys (private, secret and public) and are used to sign data or transactions.

Parameters

Name Type Description hexData string 64 or 66 hexadecimal characters

Example

var privateKey = "aaaaaaaaaaeeeeeeeeeebbbbbbbbbb5555555555dddddddddd1111111111aaee" ; var keyPair = nem.crypto.keyPair.create(privateKey);

6.3 - Sign with key pair

To sign a transaction or any other data simply use the above keyPair object

Example

var signature = keyPair.sign(data);

6.4 - Extract public key from key pair

You can extract the public key from the keyPair object very easily

Example

var publicKey = keyPair.publicKey.toString();

6.5 - Verify a signature

To verify a signature you need the signer public key, the data that have been signed and the signature.

Parameters

Name Type Description publicKey string The signer public key data string The data that were signed signature string The signature of the data

Example

var signer = "0257b05f601ff829fdff84956fb5e3c65470a62375a1cc285779edd5ca3b42f6" var signature = "392511e5b1d78e0991d4cb2a10037cc8be775e56d76b8157a4da726ccb44042e9b419084c09128ffe2a78fe78e2a19beb0e2f57e14b66c962187e61457bd9e09" var data = "NEM is awesome !" ; var result = nem.crypto.verifySignature(signer, data, signature);

See examples/nodejs/verifySignature.js for node demonstration

7 - Addresses

Namespace: nem.model.address

Public methods:

b32encode

b32decode

toAddress

isFromNetwork

isValid

clean

Addresses are base32 string used to receive XEM. They look like this:

NAMOAV-HFVPJ6-FP32YP-2GCM64-WSRMKX-A5KKYW-WHPY NAMOAVHFVPJ6FP32YP2GCM64WSRMKXA5KKYWWHPY

The version without hyphens ("-") is the one we'll use in our queries and lower level processing. The formatted version is only for visual purposes.

Beginning of the address depend of the network:

Mainnet (104) : N

Testnet (-104) : T

Mijin (96): M

7.1 - Convert public key to an address

var address = nem.model.address.toAddress(publicKey, networkId)

7.2 - Verify address validity

var isValid = nem.model.address.isValid(address);

7.3 - Verify if address is from given network

var isFromNetwork = nem.model.address.isFromNetwork(address, networkId);

7.4 - More

Consult src/model/address.js for more details

8 - Crypto Helpers

Namespace: nem.crypto.helpers

Public methods:

toMobileKey

derivePassSha

passwordToPrivatekey

checkAddress

randomKey

decrypt

encrypt

encodePrivKey

encode

decode

9 - Wallets

Namespace: nem.model.wallet

Public methods:

createPRNG

createBrain

importPrivateKey

The SDK allow to create wallets 100% compatible with the Nano Wallet client (as BIP32 not implemented yet the client will ask for an upgrade).

Wallet can contain multiple accounts in an object of objects. The first account is the primary account and is labelled like this by default.

Every accounts objects but primary of brain wallets contains an encrypted private key. Brain wallets primary do not contains an encrypted private key because it is retrieved by the password / passphrase.

Each wallet has an algo property, it is needed to know how to decrypt the accounts.

Wallet files (.wlt) are just storing a wallet object as base 64 strings.

9.1 - Create simple wallets

nem.model.wallet.createPRNG create a wallet object with the primary account's private key generated from a PRNG

var walletName = "QuantumMechanicsPRNG" ; var password = "Something" ; var wallet = nem.model.wallet.createPRNG(walletName, password, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id);

9.2 - Create brain wallets

nem.model.wallet.createBrain create a wallet object with primary account's private key derived from a password/passphrase

var walletName = "QuantumMechanicsBrain" ; var password = "Something another thing and something else" ; var wallet = nem.model.wallet.createBrain(walletName, password, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id);

9.3 - Create private key wallets

nem.model.wallet.importPrivateKey create a wallet object with primary account's private key imported

var walletName = "QuantumMechanicsImported" ; var password = "Something" ; var privateKey = "Private key to import" ; var wallet = nem.model.wallet.importPrivateKey(walletName, password, privateKey, nem.model.network.data.testnet.id);

9.4 - Create wallet files

Create an empty file, name it walletName.wlt and put the base 64 string given by below code

var wordArray = nem.crypto.js.enc.Utf8.parse( JSON .stringify(wallet)); var base64 = nem.crypto.js.enc.Base64.stringify(wordArray);

9.5 - Decrypt account in wallet

nem.crypto.helpers.passwordToPrivatekey is a function to decrypt an account into a wallet and return it's private key into the common object

var common = nem.model.objects.create( "common" )( "walletPassword/passphrase" , "" ); var walletAccount = wallet.accounts[index]; nem.crypto.helpers.passwordToPrivatekey(common, walletAccount, wallet.algo); console .log(common)

10 - Apostille

Namespace: nem.model.apostille

Public methods:

create

generateAccount

hashing

verify

This namespace is used to create and verify Apostilles. For detailled informations about Apostille: https://www.nem.io/ApostilleWhitePaper.pdf

10.1 - Create an Apostille

nem.model.apostille.create create an apostille object containing information about the apostille, and the transaction ready to be sent via nem.model.transactions.send .

Example

var common = nem.model.objects.create( "common" )( "" , "privateKey" ); var fileContent = nem.crypto.js.enc.Utf8.parse( 'Apostille is awesome !' ); var apostille = nem.model.apostille.create(common, "Test.txt" , fileContent, "Test Apostille" , nem.model.apostille.hashing[ "SHA256" ], false , {}, true , nem.model.network.data.testnet.id); nem.model.transactions.send(common, apostille.transaction, endpoint).then(...)

See examples/node/apostille/create for creation example in node

10.2 - Verify an Apostille

nem.model.apostille.verify verify an apostille from a file content (as Word Array) and an apostille transaction object.

var endpoint = nem.model.objects.create( "endpoint" )(nem.model.nodes.defaultTestnet, nem.model.nodes.defaultPort); var fileContent = nem.crypto.js.enc.Utf8.parse( 'Apostille is awesome !' ); var txHash = "9b2dc096fb55e610c97a870b1d385458ca3d60b6f656428a981069ab8edd9a28" ; nem.com.requests.transaction.byHash(endpoint, txHash).then( function ( res ) { if (nem.model.apostille.verify(fileContent, res.transaction)) { console .log( "Apostille is valid" ); } else { console .log( "Apostille is invalid" ); } }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Apostille is invalid" ); console .log(err); });

See examples/node/apostille/audit for verification example in node

10.3 - More