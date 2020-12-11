NEL is an npm module for running
Node.js REPL sessions.
NEL is a spin-off library from
IJavascript. This fact explains some
of the design decisions in
NEL, such as returning results in MIME format, and
the functionality provided for completion and inspection of Javascript
expressions. See the section on usage for more details.
NEL is used by the following Jupyter kernels:
Node.js session. The result can be formatted
as:
HTML,
SVG,
PNG...)
NEL v1.2.0: API enhancement (Session#transpile may return a Promise)
NEL v1.1.0: New API (added $$.clear({wait}))
NEL v1.0.0: Stable API
NEL v0.5.6: New API (added $$.input() and onRequest callback)
NEL v0.5.5: Accept Promises as output
NEL v0.5.4: New API (added $$.display() and onDisplay callback)
NEL v0.5: New API (added transpile option)
NEL v0.4: New API (added onStdout and onStderr callbacks)
NEL v0.3: New API (simplify API by hiding type module:nel~Task)
NEL v0.2: API change (removed Session#executionCount)
NEL v0.1.1: New experimental
$$mimer$$ and
$$defaultMimer$$
NEL v0.1: Output change (changed function output)
NEL v0.0: Initial release
npm install nel
The documentation generated by JSDoc can be found here.
// Load `nel` module
var nel = require("nel");
// Setup a new Javascript session
var session = new nel.Session();
// Example of an execution request
// Output:
// { mime: { 'text/plain': '\'Hello, World!\'' } }
var code = "['Hello', 'World!'].join(', ');";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
});
// Example of throwing an exception
// Output:
// { error:
// { ename: 'Error',
// evalue: 'Hello, World!',
// traceback:
// [ 'Error: Hello, World!',
// ' at evalmachine.<anonymous>:1:7',
// ' at run ([eval]:182:19)',
// ' at onMessage ([eval]:63:41)',
// ' at process.EventEmitter.emit (events.js:98:17)',
// ' at handleMessage (child_process.js:318:10)',
// ' at Pipe.channel.onread (child_process.js:345:11)' ] } }
code = "throw new Error('Hello, World!');";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
});
stdout and
stderr
// Example of use of console.log()
// Output:
// Hello, World!
//
// { mime: { 'text/plain': 'undefined' } }
code = "console.log('Hello, World!');";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
onStdout: console.log,
onStderr: console.error,
});
onDisplay callback
The Jupyter messaging protocol
introduces the concept of display. A display is very much like an execution
result. It is associated with an execution request and in protocol version 5.1
and above it can be assigned an ID for subsequent updates. Here's an example of
the support provided by
NEL:
// Example using onDisplay callback
// Output:
// { mime: { 'text/plain': 'Hello, World!' } }
code = "$$.display().text('Hello, World!');";
session.execute(code, {
onDisplay: console.log,
});
// Example using a display ID
// Output:
// { display_id: 'test', mime: { 'text/plain': 'Hello, World!' } }
code = "$$.display('test').text('Hello, World!');";
session.execute(code, {
onDisplay: console.log,
});
onRequest callback and
$$.input(options, callback)
The Jupyter messaging protocol
defines an stdin socket, so that a kernel can request an input from the user.
NEL defines
$$.input(options, callback) to create such a request.
Here are two examples (first one passing a callback to
$$.input; second one
using a
Promise returned by
$$.input()):
// Example passing a callback to $$.input()
// Output:
// { mime: { 'text/plain': '\'opensesame\'' } }
code = "$$.input({prompt:'?', password: true}, function(error, reply) {$$.done(reply)});";
session.execute(code, {
onRequest: function(request, onReply) {
assert(request.input.prompt === "?");
assert(request.input.password === true);
onReply({input: "opensesame"});
},
onSuccess: console.log,
});
// Example using the Promise returned by $$.input()
// Output:
// { mime: { 'text/plain': '\'opensesame\'' } }
code = "(function($$) {$$.input({prompt:'?', password: true}).then($$.done);})($$);";
session.execute(code, {
onRequest: function(request, onReply) {
assert(request.input.prompt === "?");
assert(request.input.password === true);
onReply({input: "opensesame"});
},
onSuccess: console.log,
});
onRequest callback and
$$.clear(options)
The Jupyter messaging protocol
defines the message
clear_output for kernels to request the output of a cell
to be cleared.
NEL provides
$$.clear(options) to implement such a request.
Here's an example showing the use:
// Example using $$.clear(options)
// Output:
// { clear: { wait: true } }
code = "$$.clear({wait: true});";
session.execute(code, {
onRequest: console.log
});
A session may return results in MIME formats other than 'text/plain'.
// HTML example
// Output:
// { mime: { 'text/html': '<div style=\'background-color:olive;width:50px;height:50px\'></div>' } }
code = "$$html$$ = \"<div style='background-color:olive;width:50px;height:50px'></div>\";";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
});
// SVG example
// Output:
// { mime: { 'image/svg+xml': '<svg><rect width=80 height=80 style=\'fill: orange;\'/></svg>' } }
code = "$$svg$$ = \"<svg><rect width=80 height=80 style='fill: orange;'/></svg>\";";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
});
// PNG example
code = "$$png$$ = require('fs').readFileSync('image.png').toString('base64');";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
});
// JPEG example
code = "$$jpeg$$ = require('fs').readFileSync('image.jpg').toString('base64');";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
});
// MIME example
code = "$$mime$$ = {\"text/html\": \"<div style='background-color:olive;width:50px;height:50px'></div>\"};";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
});
When the result of an execution request is a
Promise,
NEL enables
asynchronous execution automatically and waits for the
Promise to resolve:
// Example returning a Promise
// Output:
// { mime: { 'text/plain': '\'Hello, World!\'' } }
code = "Promise.resolve('Hello, World!');";
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
});
NEL can parse simple Javascript variable expressions and generate a list of
completion options:
session.complete(
"set", // code
3, // cursorPos
{
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
}
);
// Output:
// { completion:
// { list: [ 'setImmediate', 'setInterval', 'setTimeout' ],
// code: 'set',
// cursorPos: 3,
// matchedText: 'set',
// cursorStart: 0,
// cursorEnd: 3 } }
Note that the cursor position can be located anywhere within the Javascript code:
session.complete(
"set", // code
2, // cursorPos
{
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
}
);
// Output:
// { completion:
// { list: [ 'setImmediate', 'setInterval', 'setTimeout' ],
// code: 'set',
// cursorPos: 2,
// matchedText: 'se',
// cursorStart: 0,
// cursorEnd: 3 } }
NEL can parse simple Javascript variable expressions and inspect their value:
code = "var a = [1, 2, 3];";
session.execute(code, null, onError);
session.inspect(
code, // code
5, // cursorPos
{
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
}
);
// Output:
// { inspection:
// { string: '[ 1, 2, 3 ]',
// type: 'Array',
// constructorList: [ 'Array', 'Object' ],
// length: 3,
// code: 'var a = [1, 2, 3];',
// cursorPos: 5,
// matchedText: 'a' } }
NEL can also provide relevant documentation (currently only available for
Javascript builtins):
session.inspect(
"parseInt", // code
8, // cursorPos
{
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
}
);
// Output:
// { inspection:
// { string: '[Function: parseInt]',
// type: 'Object',
// constructorList: [ 'Function', 'Object' ],
// length: 2,
// code: 'parseInt',
// cursorPos: 8,
// matchedText: 'parseInt' },
// doc:
// { description: 'The parseInt() function parses a string argument and returns an integer of the specified radix (the base in mathematical numeral systems).',
// url: 'https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/parseInt',
// usage: 'parseInt(string, radix);' } }
beforeRun and
afterRun
var beforeRun = function() { console.log("This callback runs first"); }
code = "'I run next'";
var afterRun = function() { console.log("This callback runs last"); }
session.execute(code, {
onSuccess: console.log,
onError: console.error,
beforeRun: beforeRun,
afterRun: afterRun,
});
// Output:
// This callback runs first
// { mime: { 'text/plain': '\'I run next\'' } }
// This callback runs last
First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. Please, read CONTRIBUTING.md and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, ...
Node.js documentation