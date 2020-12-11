Node.js Evaluation Loop (NEL)

NEL is an npm module for running Node.js REPL sessions.

NEL is a spin-off library from IJavascript. This fact explains some of the design decisions in NEL , such as returning results in MIME format, and the functionality provided for completion and inspection of Javascript expressions. See the section on usage for more details.

NEL is used by the following Jupyter kernels:

Main Features

Run Javascript code within a Node.js session. The result can be formatted as: plain text other MIME formats ( HTML , SVG , PNG ...)

session. The result can be formatted as: Run Javascript code asynchronously.

Generate a list of completion options for an incomplete piece of Javascript code.

Inspect a Javascript expression and return information such as type or even documentation (currently, only for Javascript builtins).

Announcements

NEL v1.2.0 : API enhancement (Session#transpile may return a Promise)

: API enhancement (Session#transpile may return a Promise) NEL v1.1.0 : New API (added $$.clear({wait}))

: New API (added $$.clear({wait})) NEL v1.0.0 : Stable API

: Stable API NEL v0.5.6 : New API (added $$.input() and onRequest callback)

: New API (added $$.input() and onRequest callback) NEL v0.5.5 : Accept Promises as output

: Accept Promises as output NEL v0.5.4 : New API (added $$.display() and onDisplay callback)

: New API (added $$.display() and onDisplay callback) NEL v0.5 : New API (added transpile option)

: New API (added transpile option) NEL v0.4 : New API (added onStdout and onStderr callbacks)

: New API (added onStdout and onStderr callbacks) NEL v0.3 : New API (simplify API by hiding type module:nel~Task)

: New API (simplify API by hiding type module:nel~Task) NEL v0.2 : API change (removed Session#executionCount)

: API change (removed Session#executionCount) NEL v0.1.1 : New experimental $$mimer$$ and $$defaultMimer$$

: New experimental and NEL v0.1 : Output change (changed function output)

: Output change (changed function output) NEL v0.0 : Initial release

Install

npm install nel

Usage

The documentation generated by JSDoc can be found here.

var nel = require ( "nel" ); var session = new nel.Session(); var code = "['Hello', 'World!'].join(', ');" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, });

Exceptions

code = "throw new Error('Hello, World!');" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, });

stdout and stderr

code = "console.log('Hello, World!');" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, onStdout : console .log, onStderr : console .error, });

onDisplay callback

The Jupyter messaging protocol introduces the concept of display. A display is very much like an execution result. It is associated with an execution request and in protocol version 5.1 and above it can be assigned an ID for subsequent updates. Here's an example of the support provided by NEL :

code = "$$.display().text('Hello, World!');" ; session.execute(code, { onDisplay : console .log, }); code = "$$.display('test').text('Hello, World!');" ; session.execute(code, { onDisplay : console .log, });

onRequest callback and $$.input(options, callback)

The Jupyter messaging protocol defines an stdin socket, so that a kernel can request an input from the user. NEL defines $$.input(options, callback) to create such a request.

Here are two examples (first one passing a callback to $$.input ; second one using a Promise returned by $$.input() ):

code = "$$.input({prompt:'?', password: true}, function(error, reply) {$$.done(reply)});" ; session.execute(code, { onRequest : function ( request, onReply ) { assert(request.input.prompt === "?" ); assert(request.input.password === true ); onReply({ input : "opensesame" }); }, onSuccess : console .log, }); code = "(function($$) {$$.input({prompt:'?', password: true}).then($$.done);})($$);" ; session.execute(code, { onRequest : function ( request, onReply ) { assert(request.input.prompt === "?" ); assert(request.input.password === true ); onReply({ input : "opensesame" }); }, onSuccess : console .log, });

onRequest callback and $$.clear(options)

The Jupyter messaging protocol defines the message clear_output for kernels to request the output of a cell to be cleared. NEL provides $$.clear(options) to implement such a request.

Here's an example showing the use:

code = "$$.clear({wait: true});" ; session.execute(code, { onRequest : console .log });

MIME output

A session may return results in MIME formats other than 'text/plain'.

code = "$$html$$ = \"<div style='background-color:olive;width:50px;height:50px'></div>\";" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, }); code = "$$svg$$ = \"<svg><rect width=80 height=80 style='fill: orange;'/></svg>\";" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, }); code = "$$png$$ = require('fs').readFileSync('image.png').toString('base64');" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, }); code = "$$jpeg$$ = require('fs').readFileSync('image.jpg').toString('base64');" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, }); code = "$$mime$$ = {\"text/html\": \"<div style='background-color:olive;width:50px;height:50px'></div>\"};" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, });

Promises are accepted as output

When the result of an execution request is a Promise , NEL enables asynchronous execution automatically and waits for the Promise to resolve:

code = "Promise.resolve('Hello, World!');" ; session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, });

Generate a completion list

NEL can parse simple Javascript variable expressions and generate a list of completion options:

session.complete( "set" , 3 , { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, } );

Note that the cursor position can be located anywhere within the Javascript code:

session.complete( "set" , 2 , { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, } );

Inspect an expression

NEL can parse simple Javascript variable expressions and inspect their value:

code = "var a = [1, 2, 3];" ; session.execute(code, null , onError); session.inspect( code, 5 , { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, } );

NEL can also provide relevant documentation (currently only available for Javascript builtins):

session.inspect( "parseInt" , 8 , { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, } );

Callbacks beforeRun and afterRun

var beforeRun = function ( ) { console .log( "This callback runs first" ); } code = "'I run next'" ; var afterRun = function ( ) { console .log( "This callback runs last" ); } session.execute(code, { onSuccess : console .log, onError : console .error, beforeRun : beforeRun, afterRun : afterRun, });

Contributions

First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. Please, read CONTRIBUTING.md and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, ...

TODO