npm i -s nekos.life
Official wrapper for nekos.life! Very small install size with no external dependencies.
|Function
|Description
smug
|Gets a URL of a smug image/gif
baka
|Gets a URL of a baka image/gif
tickle
|Gets a URL of a tickle image/gif
slap
|Gets a URL of a slap image/gif
poke
|Gets a URL of a poke image/gif
pat
|Get a URL of a pat image/gif
neko
|Get a URL of a neko image
nekoGif
|Get a URL of a neko gif
meow
|Get a URL of a cat image/gif
lizard
|Get a URL of a lizard image
kiss
|Get a URL of a kiss image/gif
hug
|Get a URL of a hug image/gif
foxGirl
|Get a URL of a fox girl image/gif
feed
|Get a URL of a feeding image/gif
cuddle
|Get a URL of a cuddle image/gif
kemonomimi
|Get a URL of a kemonomimi image/gif
holo
|Get a URL of a Holo image/gif
woof
|Get a URL of a dog image/gif
wallpaper
|Get a URL of a wallpaper
goose
|Get a URL of a goose image
gecg
|Get a URL of a gecg (genetically engineered catgirl) image
avatar
|Get a URL of an avatar image
waifu
|Get a URL of a waifu image
why
|Get
text of a question
catText
|Get
text of a cat emoji
OwOify
|Get OwOified
text of a string
eightBall
|Sends the text and replies with a
text as a response to the magic 8Ball and an image as well.
fact
|Gets the text and replies with a
text that is a random fact
spoiler
|Creates an individual spoiler per letter for Discord
|Function
|Description
randomHentaiGif
|Get a URL of hentai gif
pussy
|Get a NSFW URL of a pussy image/gif
nekoGif
|Get a NSFW URL of a neko gif
neko
|Get a NSFW URL of a neko image
lesbian
|Get a NSFW URL of a lesbian image/gif
kuni
|Get a NSFW URL of a kuni image/gif
cumsluts
|Get a NSFW URL of a cumslut image/gif
classic
|Gets a NSFW URL of the classic endpoint image/gif
boobs
|Gets a NSFW URL of boobs image/gif
bJ
|Gets a NSFW URL of bj image/gif
anal
|Gets a NSFW URL of anal image/gif
avatar
|Gets a NSFW URL of an avatar image/gif
yuri
|Gets a NSFW URL of yuri image/gif
trap
|Gets a NSFW URL of trap image/gif
tits
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif containing tits
girlSoloGif
|Gets a NSFW URL of a solo girl gif
girlSolo
|Gets a NSFW URL of a solo girl image
pussyWankGif
|Gets a NSFW URL of a gif of pussy masterbation
pussyArt
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of pussy art
kemonomimi
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif containing kemonomimi
kitsune
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of kitsune
keta
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of keta
holo
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of Holo
holoEro
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif Holo ero
hentai
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of hentai
futanari
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of futa
femdom
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of femdom
feetGif
|Gets a NSFW URL of a gif of feet
eroFeet
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of ero feet
feet
|Gets a NSFW URL of an image of feet
ero
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero
eroKitsune
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero kitsune
eroKemonomimi
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero kemonomimi
eroNeko
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero neko
eroYuri
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero yuri
cumArts
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of cum arts
blowJob
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif blowjob
spank
|Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif spank
gasm
|Gets a NSFW URL of a gasm image
All of the endpoints but the ones marked with
text, except Chat/8Ball/Fact in the description will return JSON:
{ url: <theURL>}.
sfw.catText will return JSON:
{cat: <catemoji>}
sfw.why will return JSON
{why: <whytext>}
sfw.OwOify will return JSON
{owo: <owoified string>}
sfw.fact will return JSON
{fact: <fact string>}
sfw.eightBall will return JSON
{response: <8Ball response string>, url: <URL to a matching 8Ball image>}
As of now,
OwOify and
eightBall are the only ones with query parameters. It requires an object containing the parameter, and the key should be the value. In this case, the key is
text and the value is whatever you want OwOified. There is an example in this README.
{text: 'Some text you want weebified.}
I added a typings file and will be working to improve it. This allows editors like VSC to use intellisense/autocomplete to suggest functions and help out with parameters and to see what you'll be receiving as a result of function calls.
Await/Async example
const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();
async function test() {
console.log(await neko.sfw.hug());
}
test();
returns:
{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/hug/hug10050.gif' }
Promise example
const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();
neko.sfw.catText().then((catText) => console.log(catText));
returns
{ cat: '((≡^⚲͜^≡))' }
OwOify example
const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();
async function work() {
let owo = await neko.sfw.OwOify({text: 'This lib is really awesome!'});
console.log(owo);
}
work();
returns
{ owo: 'This wib is weawwy awesome >w< ' }
NSFW example
const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();
neko.nsfw.neko().then(neko => {console.log(neko);});
returns
{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/lewd/lewd_neko750.jpeg' }
Here I'll show you how to import either
sfw or
nsfw if you would like to do so. That allows you to only use one or the other So if you only need
sfw, you can just import that without anything
nsfw!
Importing only
sfw
const client = require('nekos.life');
const {sfw} = new client();
sfw.neko().then(neko => console.log(neko));
returns
{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/neko/neko_083.jpg' }
Importing only
nsfw
const client = require('nekos.life');
const {nsfw} = new client();
nsfw.neko().then(neko => console.log(neko));
returns
{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/lewd/lewd_neko_058.jpeg' }
Good for getting images for any sorts of needs. The documentation is ok and it's generally easy to use.