Installation

npm i -s nekos .life

Official wrapper for nekos.life! Very small install size with no external dependencies.

SFW

Function Description smug Gets a URL of a smug image/gif baka Gets a URL of a baka image/gif tickle Gets a URL of a tickle image/gif slap Gets a URL of a slap image/gif poke Gets a URL of a poke image/gif pat Get a URL of a pat image/gif neko Get a URL of a neko image nekoGif Get a URL of a neko gif meow Get a URL of a cat image/gif lizard Get a URL of a lizard image kiss Get a URL of a kiss image/gif hug Get a URL of a hug image/gif foxGirl Get a URL of a fox girl image/gif feed Get a URL of a feeding image/gif cuddle Get a URL of a cuddle image/gif kemonomimi Get a URL of a kemonomimi image/gif holo Get a URL of a Holo image/gif woof Get a URL of a dog image/gif wallpaper Get a URL of a wallpaper goose Get a URL of a goose image gecg Get a URL of a gecg (genetically engineered catgirl) image avatar Get a URL of an avatar image waifu Get a URL of a waifu image why Get text of a question catText Get text of a cat emoji OwOify Get OwOified text of a string eightBall Sends the text and replies with a text as a response to the magic 8Ball and an image as well. fact Gets the text and replies with a text that is a random fact spoiler Creates an individual spoiler per letter for Discord

NSFW

Function Description randomHentaiGif Get a URL of hentai gif pussy Get a NSFW URL of a pussy image/gif nekoGif Get a NSFW URL of a neko gif neko Get a NSFW URL of a neko image lesbian Get a NSFW URL of a lesbian image/gif kuni Get a NSFW URL of a kuni image/gif cumsluts Get a NSFW URL of a cumslut image/gif classic Gets a NSFW URL of the classic endpoint image/gif boobs Gets a NSFW URL of boobs image/gif bJ Gets a NSFW URL of bj image/gif anal Gets a NSFW URL of anal image/gif avatar Gets a NSFW URL of an avatar image/gif yuri Gets a NSFW URL of yuri image/gif trap Gets a NSFW URL of trap image/gif tits Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif containing tits girlSoloGif Gets a NSFW URL of a solo girl gif girlSolo Gets a NSFW URL of a solo girl image pussyWankGif Gets a NSFW URL of a gif of pussy masterbation pussyArt Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of pussy art kemonomimi Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif containing kemonomimi kitsune Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of kitsune keta Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of keta holo Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of Holo holoEro Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif Holo ero hentai Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of hentai futanari Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of futa femdom Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of femdom feetGif Gets a NSFW URL of a gif of feet eroFeet Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of ero feet feet Gets a NSFW URL of an image of feet ero Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero eroKitsune Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero kitsune eroKemonomimi Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero kemonomimi eroNeko Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero neko eroYuri Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero yuri cumArts Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of cum arts blowJob Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif blowjob spank Gets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif spank gasm Gets a NSFW URL of a gasm image

All of the endpoints but the ones marked with text , except Chat/8Ball/Fact in the description will return JSON: { url: <theURL>} .

sfw.catText will return JSON: {cat: <catemoji>}

sfw.why will return JSON {why: <whytext>}

sfw.OwOify will return JSON {owo: <owoified string>}

sfw.fact will return JSON {fact: <fact string>}

sfw.eightBall will return JSON {response: <8Ball response string>, url: <URL to a matching 8Ball image>}

As of now, OwOify and eightBall are the only ones with query parameters. It requires an object containing the parameter, and the key should be the value. In this case, the key is text and the value is whatever you want OwOified. There is an example in this README. {text: 'Some text you want weebified.}

Typings

I added a typings file and will be working to improve it. This allows editors like VSC to use intellisense/autocomplete to suggest functions and help out with parameters and to see what you'll be receiving as a result of function calls.

Examples

Await/Async example

const client = require ( 'nekos.life' ); const neko = new client(); async function test ( ) { console .log( await neko.sfw.hug()); } test();

returns:

{ url : 'https://cdn.nekos.life/hug/hug10050.gif' }

Promise example

const client = require ( 'nekos.life' ); const neko = new client(); neko.sfw.catText().then( ( catText ) => console .log(catText));

returns

{ cat : '((≡^⚲͜^≡))' }

OwOify example

const client = require ( 'nekos.life' ); const neko = new client(); async function work ( ) { let owo = await neko.sfw.OwOify({ text : 'This lib is really awesome!' }); console .log(owo); } work();

returns

{ owo : 'This wib is weawwy awesome >w< ' }

NSFW example

const client = require ( 'nekos.life' ); const neko = new client(); neko.nsfw.neko().then( neko => { console .log(neko);});

returns

{ url : 'https://cdn.nekos.life/lewd/lewd_neko750.jpeg' }

Advanced examples

Here I'll show you how to import either sfw or nsfw if you would like to do so. That allows you to only use one or the other So if you only need sfw , you can just import that without anything nsfw !

Importing only sfw

const client = require ( 'nekos.life' ); const {sfw} = new client(); sfw.neko().then( neko => console .log(neko));

returns

{ url : 'https://cdn.nekos.life/neko/neko_083.jpg' }

Importing only nsfw

const client = require ( 'nekos.life' ); const {nsfw} = new client(); nsfw.neko().then( neko => console .log(neko));

returns