nekos.life

by Nekos-life
2.0.7 (see all)

Nekos.life wrapper.

Readme

NPM

Nekos.life

Installation

npm i -s nekos.life

Official wrapper for nekos.life! Very small install size with no external dependencies.

SFW

FunctionDescription
smugGets a URL of a smug image/gif
bakaGets a URL of a baka image/gif
tickleGets a URL of a tickle image/gif
slapGets a URL of a slap image/gif
pokeGets a URL of a poke image/gif
patGet a URL of a pat image/gif
nekoGet a URL of a neko image
nekoGifGet a URL of a neko gif
meowGet a URL of a cat image/gif
lizardGet a URL of a lizard image
kissGet a URL of a kiss image/gif
hugGet a URL of a hug image/gif
foxGirlGet a URL of a fox girl image/gif
feedGet a URL of a feeding image/gif
cuddleGet a URL of a cuddle image/gif
kemonomimiGet a URL of a kemonomimi image/gif
holoGet a URL of a Holo image/gif
woofGet a URL of a dog image/gif
wallpaperGet a URL of a wallpaper
gooseGet a URL of a goose image
gecgGet a URL of a gecg (genetically engineered catgirl) image
avatarGet a URL of an avatar image
waifuGet a URL of a waifu image
whyGet text of a question
catTextGet text of a cat emoji
OwOifyGet OwOified text of a string
eightBallSends the text and replies with a text as a response to the magic 8Ball and an image as well.
factGets the text and replies with a text that is a random fact
spoilerCreates an individual spoiler per letter for Discord

NSFW

FunctionDescription
randomHentaiGifGet a URL of hentai gif
pussyGet a NSFW URL of a pussy image/gif
nekoGifGet a NSFW URL of a neko gif
nekoGet a NSFW URL of a neko image
lesbianGet a NSFW URL of a lesbian image/gif
kuniGet a NSFW URL of a kuni image/gif
cumslutsGet a NSFW URL of a cumslut image/gif
classicGets a NSFW URL of the classic endpoint image/gif
boobsGets a NSFW URL of boobs image/gif
bJGets a NSFW URL of bj image/gif
analGets a NSFW URL of anal image/gif
avatarGets a NSFW URL of an avatar image/gif
yuriGets a NSFW URL of yuri image/gif
trapGets a NSFW URL of trap image/gif
titsGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif containing tits
girlSoloGifGets a NSFW URL of a solo girl gif
girlSoloGets a NSFW URL of a solo girl image
pussyWankGifGets a NSFW URL of a gif of pussy masterbation
pussyArtGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of pussy art
kemonomimiGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif containing kemonomimi
kitsuneGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of kitsune
ketaGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of keta
holoGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of Holo
holoEroGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif Holo ero
hentaiGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of hentai
futanariGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of futa
femdomGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of femdom
feetGifGets a NSFW URL of a gif of feet
eroFeetGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of ero feet
feetGets a NSFW URL of an image of feet
eroGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero
eroKitsuneGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero kitsune
eroKemonomimiGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero kemonomimi
eroNekoGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero neko
eroYuriGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif ero yuri
cumArtsGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif of cum arts
blowJobGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif blowjob
spankGets a NSFW URL of an/a image/gif spank
gasmGets a NSFW URL of a gasm image

All of the endpoints but the ones marked with text, except Chat/8Ball/Fact in the description will return JSON: { url: <theURL>}.

sfw.catText will return JSON: {cat: <catemoji>}
sfw.why will return JSON {why: <whytext>}
sfw.OwOify will return JSON {owo: <owoified string>}

sfw.fact will return JSON {fact: <fact string>}
sfw.eightBall will return JSON {response: <8Ball response string>, url: <URL to a matching 8Ball image>}

As of now, OwOify and eightBall are the only ones with query parameters. It requires an object containing the parameter, and the key should be the value. In this case, the key is text and the value is whatever you want OwOified. There is an example in this README. {text: 'Some text you want weebified.}

Typings

I added a typings file and will be working to improve it. This allows editors like VSC to use intellisense/autocomplete to suggest functions and help out with parameters and to see what you'll be receiving as a result of function calls.

Examples

Await/Async example

const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();

async function test() {
  console.log(await neko.sfw.hug());
}

test();

returns: 

{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/hug/hug10050.gif' }

Promise example

const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();

neko.sfw.catText().then((catText) => console.log(catText));

returns

{ cat: '((≡^⚲͜^≡))' }

OwOify example

const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();

async function work() {
  let owo = await neko.sfw.OwOify({text: 'This lib is really awesome!'});
  console.log(owo);
}

work();

returns

{ owo: 'This wib is weawwy awesome >w< ' }

NSFW example

const client = require('nekos.life');
const neko = new client();

neko.nsfw.neko().then(neko => {console.log(neko);});

returns

{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/lewd/lewd_neko750.jpeg' }

Advanced examples

Here I'll show you how to import either sfw or nsfw if you would like to do so. That allows you to only use one or the other So if you only need sfw, you can just import that without anything nsfw!

Importing only sfw

const client = require('nekos.life');
const {sfw} = new client();

sfw.neko().then(neko => console.log(neko));

returns

{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/neko/neko_083.jpg' }

Importing only nsfw

const client = require('nekos.life');
const {nsfw} = new client();

nsfw.neko().then(neko => console.log(neko));

returns

{ url: 'https://cdn.nekos.life/lewd/lewd_neko_058.jpeg' }

Good for getting images for any sorts of needs. The documentation is ok and it's generally easy to use.

Alternatives

