negotiator

by jshttp
0.6.2 (see all)

An HTTP content negotiator for Node.js

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.5M

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

negotiator

An HTTP content negotiator for Node.js

An HTTP content negotiator for Node.js

Installation

$ npm install negotiator

API

var Negotiator = require('negotiator')

Accept Negotiation

availableMediaTypes = ['text/html', 'text/plain', 'application/json']

// The negotiator constructor receives a request object
negotiator = new Negotiator(request)

// Let's say Accept header is 'text/html, application/*;q=0.2, image/jpeg;q=0.8'

negotiator.mediaTypes()
// -> ['text/html', 'image/jpeg', 'application/*']

negotiator.mediaTypes(availableMediaTypes)
// -> ['text/html', 'application/json']

negotiator.mediaType(availableMediaTypes)
// -> 'text/html'

You can check a working example at examples/accept.js.

Methods

mediaType()

Returns the most preferred media type from the client.

mediaType(availableMediaType)

Returns the most preferred media type from a list of available media types.

mediaTypes()

Returns an array of preferred media types ordered by the client preference.

mediaTypes(availableMediaTypes)

Returns an array of preferred media types ordered by priority from a list of available media types.

Accept-Language Negotiation

negotiator = new Negotiator(request)

availableLanguages = ['en', 'es', 'fr']

// Let's say Accept-Language header is 'en;q=0.8, es, pt'

negotiator.languages()
// -> ['es', 'pt', 'en']

negotiator.languages(availableLanguages)
// -> ['es', 'en']

language = negotiator.language(availableLanguages)
// -> 'es'

You can check a working example at examples/language.js.

Methods

language()

Returns the most preferred language from the client.

language(availableLanguages)

Returns the most preferred language from a list of available languages.

languages()

Returns an array of preferred languages ordered by the client preference.

languages(availableLanguages)

Returns an array of preferred languages ordered by priority from a list of available languages.

Accept-Charset Negotiation

availableCharsets = ['utf-8', 'iso-8859-1', 'iso-8859-5']

negotiator = new Negotiator(request)

// Let's say Accept-Charset header is 'utf-8, iso-8859-1;q=0.8, utf-7;q=0.2'

negotiator.charsets()
// -> ['utf-8', 'iso-8859-1', 'utf-7']

negotiator.charsets(availableCharsets)
// -> ['utf-8', 'iso-8859-1']

negotiator.charset(availableCharsets)
// -> 'utf-8'

You can check a working example at examples/charset.js.

Methods

charset()

Returns the most preferred charset from the client.

charset(availableCharsets)

Returns the most preferred charset from a list of available charsets.

charsets()

Returns an array of preferred charsets ordered by the client preference.

charsets(availableCharsets)

Returns an array of preferred charsets ordered by priority from a list of available charsets.

Accept-Encoding Negotiation

availableEncodings = ['identity', 'gzip']

negotiator = new Negotiator(request)

// Let's say Accept-Encoding header is 'gzip, compress;q=0.2, identity;q=0.5'

negotiator.encodings()
// -> ['gzip', 'identity', 'compress']

negotiator.encodings(availableEncodings)
// -> ['gzip', 'identity']

negotiator.encoding(availableEncodings)
// -> 'gzip'

You can check a working example at examples/encoding.js.

Methods

encoding()

Returns the most preferred encoding from the client.

encoding(availableEncodings)

Returns the most preferred encoding from a list of available encodings.

encodings()

Returns an array of preferred encodings ordered by the client preference.

encodings(availableEncodings)

Returns an array of preferred encodings ordered by priority from a list of available encodings.

See Also

The accepts module builds on this module and provides an alternative interface, mime type validation, and more.

License

MIT

