negotiator

An HTTP content negotiator for Node.js

Installation

$ npm install negotiator

API

var Negotiator = require ( 'negotiator' )

Accept Negotiation

availableMediaTypes = [ 'text/html' , 'text/plain' , 'application/json' ] negotiator = new Negotiator(request) negotiator.mediaTypes() negotiator.mediaTypes(availableMediaTypes) negotiator.mediaType(availableMediaTypes)

You can check a working example at examples/accept.js .

Methods

Returns the most preferred media type from the client.

Returns the most preferred media type from a list of available media types.

Returns an array of preferred media types ordered by the client preference.

Returns an array of preferred media types ordered by priority from a list of available media types.

Accept-Language Negotiation

negotiator = new Negotiator(request) availableLanguages = [ 'en' , 'es' , 'fr' ] negotiator.languages() negotiator.languages(availableLanguages) language = negotiator.language(availableLanguages)

You can check a working example at examples/language.js .

Methods

Returns the most preferred language from the client.

Returns the most preferred language from a list of available languages.

Returns an array of preferred languages ordered by the client preference.

Returns an array of preferred languages ordered by priority from a list of available languages.

Accept-Charset Negotiation

availableCharsets = [ 'utf-8' , 'iso-8859-1' , 'iso-8859-5' ] negotiator = new Negotiator(request) negotiator.charsets() negotiator.charsets(availableCharsets) negotiator.charset(availableCharsets)

You can check a working example at examples/charset.js .

Methods

Returns the most preferred charset from the client.

Returns the most preferred charset from a list of available charsets.

Returns an array of preferred charsets ordered by the client preference.

Returns an array of preferred charsets ordered by priority from a list of available charsets.

Accept-Encoding Negotiation

availableEncodings = [ 'identity' , 'gzip' ] negotiator = new Negotiator(request) negotiator.encodings() negotiator.encodings(availableEncodings) negotiator.encoding(availableEncodings)

You can check a working example at examples/encoding.js .

Methods

Returns the most preferred encoding from the client.

Returns the most preferred encoding from a list of available encodings.

Returns an array of preferred encodings ordered by the client preference.

Returns an array of preferred encodings ordered by priority from a list of available encodings.

See Also

The accepts module builds on this module and provides an alternative interface, mime type validation, and more.

License

MIT