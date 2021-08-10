Negative array index support
array[-1]using ES2015
Proxy
JavaScript doesn't natively support the use of a negative index to get items backwards from the end, but with ES2015 Proxy it's possible. Take a look at the source to see how simple it is to implement and read this short article about it.
Note: With Node.js 16.6.0, you can now use
Array#at() instead of this package.
$ npm install negative-array
import negativeArray from 'negative-array';
// Adds negative array index support to any given array
const unicorn = negativeArray(['🐴', '🎂', '🌈']);
// Get the last item by using a negative index
console.log(unicorn[-1]);
//=> '🌈'
// OMG, YES!