Negative array index support array[-1] using ES2015 Proxy

JavaScript doesn't natively support the use of a negative index to get items backwards from the end, but with ES2015 Proxy it's possible. Take a look at the source to see how simple it is to implement and read this short article about it.

Note: With Node.js 16.6.0, you can now use Array#at() instead of this package.

Install

$ npm install negative- array

Usage

import negativeArray from 'negative-array' ; const unicorn = negativeArray([ '🐴' , '🎂' , '🌈' ]); console .log(unicorn[ -1 ]);

