2.1 发布，此次版本移除了后端相关代码，纯 ajax 提交，请配置
neditor.config.js
neditor.service.js，支持各种后端或者云存储。
该项目需要您的支持， 捐赠 以支持此项目的发展。
方式一：完整安装包 （推荐）
方式二： npm安装
npm i @notadd/neditor -S
方式三：编译安装
git clone https://github.com/notadd/neditor.git
npm install
npm run build
进入到目录
dist , 使用浏览器打开文件
index.html 。
如果看到了下面这样的编辑器，恭喜你，初次部署成功！
Vue 版 Neditor 【第三方维护】
Rails 版 Neditor 【第三方维护】
该项目基于 MIT 协议开源，任何组织/企业以及个人都可以免费使用（保留版权）。
如果您需要额外商业技术支持或者定制编辑器，请联系 QQ：1256985886
其他版本待添加
编辑器有很多可自定义的参数项，在实例化的时候可以传入给编辑器：
var ue = UE.getEditor('container', {
autoHeight: false
});
配置项也可以通过
neditor.config.js 文件修改，具体的配置方法请看 [前端配置项说明](http://fex.baidu.com/ueditor/#start-config1.4 前端配置项说明.md)、后端配置项说明
编辑器上传逻辑单独在
neditor.service.js 文件配置，具体的配置方法见注释
通 getContent 和 setContent 方法可以设置和读取编辑器的内容
var ue = UE.getContent();
ue.ready(function(){
//设置编辑器的内容
ue.setContent('hello');
//获取html内容，返回: <p>hello</p>
var html = ue.getContent();
//获取纯文本内容，返回: hello
var txt = ue.getContentTxt();
});
Ueditor 的更多API请看API 文档
Neditor 码云： http://gitee.com/notadd/neditor
Neditor github 地址：http://github.com/notadd/neditor
Ueditor 官网：http://ueditor.baidu.com
Ueditor API 文档：http://ueditor.baidu.com/doc
Ueditor 文档：http://fex.baidu.com/ueditor/
注: 对IE8以下版本不再承诺兼容
使用了 又拍云CDN 服务，支持跨域 和 https。
如果有需要，也可将下面域名改成自己的。
imgbaidu.b0.upaiyun.com
tingapi.b0.upaiyun.com
Neditor官方交流群：257753500
QQ 群： 321735506
https://github.com/notadd/notadd