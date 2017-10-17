A session store implementation for Express & Connect backed by an NeDB datastore (either in-memory or file-persisted).
Supports integration with:
connect@3.x
connect@2.x
connect@1.x (technically
connect@>=1.0.3)
npm install --save nedb-session-store
// ...set up a Connect-compatible session/app...
var NedbStore = require('nedb-session-store')( connectCompatibleSession );
var store = new NedbStore({
filename: 'path_to_nedb_persistence_file.db'
});
defaultExpiry
Optional. [Date] The default expiry period (max age) in milliseconds to use if and ONLY if the session's expiration is not controlled by the session Cookie configuration. Defaults to 2 weeks.
inMemoryOnly
Optional. [Boolean] Only persist the datastore within the available in-process memory. Defaults to
false.
filename
Optional. [String] The path to the file where the datastore will be persisted. If not provided, the datastore will automatically be assigned the
filename of
'data/sessions.db'.
For more details about the underlying
filename option, please read about it in the NeDB documentation.
afterSerialization
Optional. [Function] A hook that you can use to transform data after it was serialized and before it is written to disk. A common example usage for this hook is to encrypt data before writing the database to disk.
ONLY applies when your NeDB datastore is file-persisted!
For more details about the underlying
afterSerialization option, please read about it in the NeDB documentation.
beforeDeserialization
Optional. [Function] The inverse of
afterSerialization: a hook that you can use to transform data after it was read from disk and before it is deserialized. A common example usage for this hook is to decrypt data after reading the database from disk.
ONLY applies when your NeDB datastore is file-persisted!
For more details about the underlying
beforeDeserialization option, please read about it in the NeDB documentation.
corruptAlertThreshold
Optional. [Number] NeDB will refuse to start if more than this percentage of the datafile is corrupt. Valid values must be a number between
0 (0%) and
1 (100%). A value of
0 means you do NOT tolerate any corruption,
1 means you do not care about corruption. NeDB uses a default value of
0.1 (10%).
ONLY applies when your NeDB datastore is file-persisted!
For more details about the underlying
corruptAlertThreshold option, please read about it in the NeDB documentation.
autoCompactInterval
Optional. [Number] NeDB's file persistence uses an append-only format for performance reasons, meaning that all updates and deletes actual result in lines being added at the end of the datastore file. To compact the file back into a 1-line-per-document format, you must either restart your application or specify an automatic compaction interval with this option. Valid values must be either
null (disabled) or an integer between
5000 (5 seconds) and
86400000 (1 day). Defaults to 1 day.
ONLY applies when your NeDB datastore is file-persisted!
For more details about the underlying automatic compaction functionality, please read about it in the NeDB documentation.
express@5.x
express@4.x
To integrate with modern versions of Express (
4.x and above):
var sharedSecretKey = 'yoursecret';
var express = require('express');
var session = require('express-session');
var app = express();
var NedbStore = require('nedb-session-store')(session);
app.use(
session({
secret: sharedSecretKey,
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: false,
cookie: {
path: '/',
httpOnly: true,
maxAge: 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // e.g. 1 year
},
store: new NedbStore({
filename: 'path_to_nedb_persistence_file.db'
})
})
);
express@3.x
express@2.x
To integrate with deprecated versions of Express (
3.x and
2.x):
var sharedSecretKey = 'yoursecret';
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var NedbStore = require('nedb-session-store')(express);
app.use(express.cookieParser(sharedSecretKey));
app.use(
express.session({
secret: sharedSecretKey,
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: false,
cookie: {
path: '/',
httpOnly: true,
maxAge: 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // e.g. 1 year
},
store: new NedbStore({
filename: 'path_to_nedb_persistence_file.db'
})
})
);
connect@3.x
To integrate with modern versions of Connect (
3.x and above):
var sharedSecretKey = 'yoursecret';
var connect = require('connect');
var session = require('express-session');
var app = connect();
var NedbStore = require('nedb-session-store')(session);
app.use(
session({
secret: sharedSecretKey,
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: false,
cookie: {
path: '/',
httpOnly: true,
maxAge: 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // e.g. 1 year
},
store: new NedbStore({
filename: 'path_to_nedb_persistence_file.db'
})
})
);
connect@2.x
connect@1.x
To integrate with deprecated versions of Connect (
2.x and
1.x (technically
>= 1.0.3)):
var sharedSecretKey = 'yoursecret';
var connect = require('connect');
var app = connect();
var NedbStore = require('nedb-session-store')(connect);
app.use(connect.cookieParser(sharedSecretKey));
app.use(
connect.session({
secret: sharedSecretKey,
resave: false
saveUninitialized: false,
cookie: {
path: '/',
httpOnly: true,
maxAge: 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // e.g. 1 year
},
store: new NedbStore({
filename: 'path_to_nedb_persistence_file.db'
})
})
);
Copyright (c) 2015, James M. Greene @ Viavi Solutions, Inc. (MIT License)
This software was developed during the course of my work at Viavi Solutions, Inc. and has been publicly released with their permission.