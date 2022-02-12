A dead-simple promise wrapper for nedb.
Check out the docs.
As of
nedb-promises
5.0.0 nedb package has been replaced with a fork of the original package, @seald-io/nedb to solve some vulnerability issues originating from
nedb!
const Datastore = require('nedb-promises')
let datastore = Datastore.create('/path/to/db.db')
// #1
datastore.find({ field: true })
.then(...)
.catch(...)
// #2
datastore.find({ field: true })
.exec(...)
.then(...)
.catch(...)
// #1 and #2 are equivalent
datastore.findOne({ field: true })
.then(...)
.catch(...)
datastore.insert({ doc: 'yourdoc' })
.then(...)
.catch(...)
// or in an async function
async function findSorted(page, perPage = 10) {
return await datastore.find(...)
.sort(...)
.limit(perPage)
.skip(page * perPage)
}
npm install --save nedb-promises
Everything works as the original module, with four major exceptions.
loadDatabase has been renamed to
load.
Datastore.create(...) instead of
new Datastore(...). This way you can access the original nedb properties, such as
datastore.persistence.
Check out the original docs!
You don't need to call this as the module will automatically detect if the datastore has been loaded or not upon calling any other method.
const Datastore = require('nedb-promises')
let datastore = Datastore.create('/path/to/db.db')
datastore.load(...)
.then(...)
.catch(...)
These methods will return a Cursor object that works the same way it did before except when you call "exec" it takes no arguments and returns a Promise.
The cool thing about this implementation of the Cursor is that it behaves like a Promise. Meaning that you can
await it and you can call
.then() on it.
const Datastore = require('nedb-promises')
let datastore = Datastore.create('/path/to/db.db')
//outside Promise chain
datastore.find(...)
.then(...)
.catch(...)
//insinde Promise chain
datastore.insert(...)
.then(() => {
return datastore.find(...)
})
.then(
// use the retrieved documents
)
;(async () => {
await datastore.find(...).sort(...).limit()
})()
All the other methods will take the same arguments as they did before (except the callback) and will return a Promise.
Check out the docs.