np

nedb-promises

by Kristóf Baján
5.0.2 (see all)

A dead-simple promise wrapper for nedb.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.1K

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nedb-promises

A dead-simple promise wrapper for nedb.

Check out the docs.

IMPORTANT

As of nedb-promises 5.0.0 nedb package has been replaced with a fork of the original package, @seald-io/nedb to solve some vulnerability issues originating from nedb!

const Datastore = require('nedb-promises')
let datastore = Datastore.create('/path/to/db.db')

// #1
datastore.find({ field: true })
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)
  
// #2
datastore.find({ field: true })
  .exec(...)
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)

// #1 and #2 are equivalent

datastore.findOne({ field: true })
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)
  
datastore.insert({ doc: 'yourdoc' })
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)
  
// or in an async function
async function findSorted(page, perPage = 10) {
  return await datastore.find(...)
      .sort(...)
        .limit(perPage)
        .skip(page * perPage)
}

Installation

npm install --save nedb-promises

Usage

Everything works as the original module, with four major exceptions.

  • There are no callbacks.
  • loadDatabase has been renamed to load.
  • You should call Datastore.create(...) instead of new Datastore(...). This way you can access the original nedb properties, such as datastore.persistence.
  • As of v2.0.0 the module supports events 😎... Check out the docs about events!

Check out the original docs!

load( )

You don't need to call this as the module will automatically detect if the datastore has been loaded or not upon calling any other method. 

const Datastore = require('nedb-promises')
let datastore = Datastore.create('/path/to/db.db')
datastore.load(...)
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)

find( [query], [projection] ), findOne( [query], [projection] ), count( [query] )

These methods will return a Cursor object that works the same way it did before except when you call "exec" it takes no arguments and returns a Promise. The cool thing about this implementation of the Cursor is that it behaves like a Promise. Meaning that you can await it and you can call .then() on it.

const Datastore = require('nedb-promises')
let datastore = Datastore.create('/path/to/db.db')

//outside Promise chain
datastore.find(...)
  .then(...)
  .catch(...)
  
//insinde Promise chain
datastore.insert(...)
  .then(() => {
    return datastore.find(...)
  })
  .then(
    // use the retrieved documents
  )

;(async () => {
  await datastore.find(...).sort(...).limit()
})()

other( ... )

All the other methods will take the same arguments as they did before (except the callback) and will return a Promise.

Check out the docs.

