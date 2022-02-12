A dead-simple promise wrapper for nedb.

Check out the docs.

IMPORTANT

As of nedb-promises 5.0.0 nedb package has been replaced with a fork of the original package, @seald-io/nedb to solve some vulnerability issues originating from nedb !

const Datastore = require ( 'nedb-promises' ) let datastore = Datastore.create( '/path/to/db.db' ) datastore.find({ field : true }) .then(...) .catch(...) datastore.find({ field : true }) .exec(...) .then(...) .catch(...) datastore.findOne({ field : true }) .then(...) .catch(...) datastore.insert({ doc : 'yourdoc' }) .then(...) .catch(...) async function findSorted ( page, perPage = 10 ) { return await datastore.find(...) .sort(...) .limit(perPage) .skip(page * perPage) }

Installation

npm install --save nedb-promises

Usage

Everything works as the original module, with four major exceptions.

There are no callbacks.

loadDatabase has been renamed to load .

has been renamed to . You should call Datastore.create(...) instead of new Datastore(...) . This way you can access the original nedb properties, such as datastore.persistence .

instead of . This way you can access the original nedb properties, such as . As of v2.0.0 the module supports events 😎... Check out the docs about events!

Check out the original docs!

You don't need to call this as the module will automatically detect if the datastore has been loaded or not upon calling any other method.

const Datastore = require ( 'nedb-promises' ) let datastore = Datastore.create( '/path/to/db.db' ) datastore.load(...) .then(...) .catch(...)

These methods will return a Cursor object that works the same way it did before except when you call "exec" it takes no arguments and returns a Promise. The cool thing about this implementation of the Cursor is that it behaves like a Promise. Meaning that you can await it and you can call .then() on it.

const Datastore = require ( 'nedb-promises' ) let datastore = Datastore.create( '/path/to/db.db' ) datastore.find(...) .then(...) .catch(...) datastore.insert(...) .then( () => { return datastore.find(...) }) .then( ) ; ( async ( ) => { await datastore.find(...).sort(...).limit() })()

All the other methods will take the same arguments as they did before (except the callback) and will return a Promise.

Check out the docs.