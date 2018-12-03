A promise wrapper for NeDB.

Installation

Install with NPM:

$ npm i --save nedb-promise

Usage

Example using ES7 async/await:

import datastore from 'nedb-promise' async function doDatabaseStuff ( ) { let DB = datastore({ filename : 'my-db.json' , autoload : true }) await DB.insert([{ num : 1 , alpha : 'a' }, { num : 2 , alpha : 'b' }]) let document = await DB.findOne({ num : 1 }) let documents = await DB.cfind({}) .projection({ num : 1 , _id : 0 }) .exec() } doDatabaseStuff()

API

Returns an object that proxies to an internal nedb.Datastore instance ( options are passed through to the NeDB constructor), with promisified methods.

It also includes extension methods cfind(...) , cfindOne(...) , and ccount(...) that return promisified cursors, so that you may do:

let results = await myDataStore.cfind({ moo : 'goo' }) .projection({ moo : 1 , _id : 0 }) .exec()

Use this method if you already have a NeDB instance that you want to wrap with the promisified methods.

Testing

Run tests with mocha (after building):

mocha test.js

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Jonathan Apodaca jrapodaca@gmail.com Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.