Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
nectarjs
●
by NectarJS
●
0.7.115 (see all)
🔱 Javascript's God Mode. No VM. No Bytecode. No GC. Just native binaries.
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i nectarjs
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
25
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Maintenance
Last Commit
9mos
ago
Contributors
21
Package
Dependencies
8
License
GPL-3.0-or-later
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Vanilla JavaScript Functional Programming
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
1
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Readme
No Readme
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
Adrien THIERRY
●
Valencia, Spain
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
November 10, 2020
Alternatives
und
underscore
JavaScript's utility _ belt
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
7
Performant
ramda
:ram: Practical functional Javascript
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
lodash
A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
51M
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64
Great Documentation
61
Easy to Use
43
Performant
ram
rambda
Faster and smaller alternative to Ramda
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lodash-es
A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
baconjs
Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 15 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial