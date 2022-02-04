Nebular

Nebular is a customizable Angular 10 UI Library with a focus on beautiful design and ability to adapt it to your brand easily. It comes with 4 stunning visual themes, a powerful theming engine with runtime theme switching and support of custom css properties mode. Nebular is based on Eva Design System specifications.

What's included

4 Visual Themes, including new Dark easily customizable to your brand

easily customizable to your brand 35+ Angular UI components with a bunch of handy settings and configurations

with a bunch of handy settings and configurations Configurable options - colors, sizes, appearances, shapes, and other useful settings

- colors, sizes, appearances, shapes, and other useful settings 3 Auth strategies and Security - authentication and security layer easily configurable for your API

- authentication and security layer easily configurable for your API Powerful theming engine with custom CSS properties mode

with custom CSS properties mode SVG Eva Icons support - 480+ general purpose icons

Quick Start

You can install Nebular with Angular CLI:

ng add @nebular/theme

Configuration will be done automatically.

If you want to have more control over setup process you can use manual setup guide.

Browser Support

Nebular supports most recent browsers. Browser support list can be found here.

Starters

ngx-admin - 20k+ stars application based on Nebular modules with beautiful E-Commerce & IOT components, for boosting your developing process. Live Demo.

ngx-admin-starter - clean application based on Nebular modules with a limited number of additional dependencies.

Backend Bundles - easy way to integrate ngx-admin with any backend (PHP, .Net, .Net Core, Java etc. )

License

MIT license.

